Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Bourdais: 2023 Cadillac GTP car “keeps you awake”
IMSA News

DTM stars Wittmann, van der Linde join BMW for Rolex 24

DTM frontrunners Marco Wittmann and Sheldon van der Linde will join the factory BMW team for January's Rolex 24 at Daytona for the start of the new GTP era of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Rachit Thukral
By:
DTM stars Wittmann, van der Linde join BMW for Rolex 24

They are the latest drivers to be named by BMW for its factory assault on IMSA in 2023 with the M Hybrid V8 following the reveal of the marque’s full-season line-up late last month. 

Connor De Phillippi, Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus and Nick Yelloly will pilot the two Rahal Letterman Lanigan cars for the full campaign, with seven-time IndyCar winner Colton Herta joining one of the two crews for the four big enduros, including the Rolex 24.

Following the addition of Wittmann and van der Linde to the line-up, one seat is still to be filled at BMW for the IMSA season opener, where teams in the top category typically race with four drivers in each car.

Both Wittmann and van der Linde have been a part of BMW's LMDh testing programme, with the former most recently driving the car at Road Atlanta this week.

The two are also believed to be contenders for a full-time seat when BMW expands to the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2023 with WRT.

“Racing in America is always very special. I am proud to be part of the LMDh programme next year,” said van der Linde, who leads the DTM standings ahead of this weekend’s Hockenheim finale.

“Daytona is a fantastic race with an incredible history. I am looking forward to appearing there for BMW M Team RLL for the second time in a row. The fact that we will be aiming for overall victory this time makes the events at Daytona and Sebring all the more exciting.”

Two-time DTM champion Wittmann added: “I am really looking forward to racing in the IMSA series again next season, and to being involved in classics like the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring.

“I have done a few days of testing in the BMW M Hybrid V8 and am thrilled to be part of a project like this. The car has a lot of downforce, a lot of power, no driver aids like ABS – a real prototype. It will be cool to support the four regular IMSA drivers.”

Marco Wittmann, Walkenhorst Motorsport, Sheldon van der Linde, Schubert Motorsport

Marco Wittmann, Walkenhorst Motorsport, Sheldon van der Linde, Schubert Motorsport

Photo by: Andreas Beil

shares
comments
Bourdais: 2023 Cadillac GTP car “keeps you awake”
Previous article

Bourdais: 2023 Cadillac GTP car “keeps you awake”
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more Japanese GP
Formula 1

2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Five DTM drivers to miss Hockenheim finale after Race 1 chaos Hockenheimring
Video Inside
DTM

Five DTM drivers to miss Hockenheim finale after Race 1 chaos

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The 2022 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on October 9. Here's how you can watch the 18th round of the 2022 F1 season.

Allmendinger rallies in OT to claim Charlotte Roval Xfinity win
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Allmendinger rallies in OT to claim Charlotte Roval Xfinity win

It required two overtimes, but A.J. Allmendinger’s winning streak on the Charlotte Roval in the NASCAR Xfinity Series remains intact.

Binotto "pessimistic" over F1 budget cap results delay, wants FIA clarity
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto "pessimistic" over F1 budget cap results delay, wants FIA clarity

Ferrari Formula 1 boss Mattia Binotto wants clarity from the FIA over the reasons for delaying the 2021 budget cap results, but admits he feels “pessimistic.”

Stanaway open to full-time Supercars comeback
Supercars Supercars

Stanaway open to full-time Supercars comeback

Richie Stanaway is open to a full-time Supercars return after walking away from the category, and motorsport in general, almost three years ago.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Prime

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.