Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
Race in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
88 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
08 Apr
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
09 Apr
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
16 Apr
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Breaking news

Duval 'feels like a rookie' with full-time IMSA move

shares
comments
Duval 'feels like a rookie' with full-time IMSA move
By:

Former Audi LMP1 and DTM driver Loic Duval says he "feels like a rookie" ahead of his first full-time campaign in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with the JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillac team.

After making three starts for JDC-Miller last year, Duval has been signed as one of the squad's two full-time drivers for the 2021 season alongside Tristan Vautier, with Sebastien Bourdais joining his fellow Frenchmen for the four Michelin Endurance Cup races.

Duval, 38, will be discovering the majority of the IMSA schedule for the first time this year after getting his first taste of Road Atlanta and Sebring in 2020.

After fighting for victory at Sebring, the one-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner hopes to carry that momentum into the start of the '21 campaign, the Rolex 24 at Daytona, this month.

"I’m super excited to feel like a rookie in a way, and go to new racetracks, and especially knowing the challenge of the American racetracks," Duval told Motorsport.com. "But we’re not starting from scratch, we had some races together last year.

"It’s always much easier when your teammates are from the same country for communication, and we know the Cadillac is a strong car. We have a good package, and we are more prepared than last year. Daytona was one of the best races we had last year, so hopefully we can have a similar level of performance and try to do even better.

"After Daytona last year we struggled a bit to perform in the same way, but then at Sebring at the end of the year I have to say we did a really good step, which is super-positive, even though the first feeling after the race was disappointment because we were fighting for the win.

"The performance was getting better, in terms of structure also, and we’ve learnt from the mistakes we’ve made, and we are more prepared to start 2021 on the right foot."

#5 JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillac DPi: Sebastien Bourdais, Tristan Vautier, Loic Duval

#5 JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillac DPi: Sebastien Bourdais, Tristan Vautier, Loic Duval

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

Duval makes the switch to IMSA full-time after four tough seasons in the DTM with Audi that yielded a total of four podiums and a best championship result of seventh.

Last year, the Frenchman didn't hide his desire for a full-time return to prototype racing in the wake of Audi's exit from the DTM and the end of the series' Class One era.

"It changes your mindset completely, to have the opportunity to fight at the front every race weekend and to do it in an environment you love," said Duval.

"When the target matches what you love to do, it’s a massive step up for the motivation. As a sportsman, this is number one and it makes everything easier.

"I’m excited to be back in that routine with prototype cars, with teammates, to enjoy again this kind of long races that you share with a lot of people."

Duval will combine his IMSA commitments with a drive in the FIA World Endurance Championship with new LMP2 team Realtime Racing - which is run by TDS Racing, the team he raced for in the 2018/19 WEC superseason.

The Frenchman was not mentioned in a recent Audi statement that confirmed that Mike Rockenfeller and Nico Muller will race with the German brand's customer teams in the DTM.

Asked about the status of his relationship with Audi, Duval clarified: "I am still in touch even though Dieter Gass is not there [as the boss] anymore. But I have no contract. The only factory operation Audi has is Formula E, and I’m not involved at all in that."

Loic Duval, Audi Sport Team Phoenix, Audi RS 5 DTM

Loic Duval, Audi Sport Team Phoenix, Audi RS 5 DTM

Photo by: ITR eV

Tower reveals drivers for Rolex 24 and full season

Previous article

Tower reveals drivers for Rolex 24 and full season
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

M-Sport announces WRC driver line-up for 2021 season
WRC WRC / Breaking news

M-Sport announces WRC driver line-up for 2021 season

Toyota rebrands European-based TMG operation
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Toyota rebrands European-based TMG operation

Tickford offered to race without income
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Tickford offered to race without income

NASCAR launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Motorsport.com news

NASCAR launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

Marquez released from hospital following third surgery
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez released from hospital following third surgery

Fukuzumi admits Makino win weighed 'heavy on my mind'
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Fukuzumi admits Makino win weighed 'heavy on my mind'

Nissany retains role as Williams F1 test driver
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Nissany retains role as Williams F1 test driver

Monaco GP organisers insist race going ahead as planned
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Monaco GP organisers insist race going ahead as planned

Latest news

Duval 'feels like a rookie' with full-time IMSA move
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Duval 'feels like a rookie' with full-time IMSA move

Tower reveals drivers for Rolex 24 and full season
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Tower reveals drivers for Rolex 24 and full season

Era to run Rolex 24 livery designed by six-year-old
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Era to run Rolex 24 livery designed by six-year-old

Marco Andretti switches to part-time in IndyCar, considers IMSA
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Marco Andretti switches to part-time in IndyCar, considers IMSA

Trending

1
WRC

M-Sport announces WRC driver line-up for 2021 season

2
WEC

Toyota rebrands European-based TMG operation

3
Supercars

Tickford offered to race without income

9h
4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

5
MotoGP

Marquez released from hospital following third surgery

Latest news

Duval 'feels like a rookie' with full-time IMSA move
IMSA

Duval 'feels like a rookie' with full-time IMSA move

Tower reveals drivers for Rolex 24 and full season
IMSA

Tower reveals drivers for Rolex 24 and full season

Era to run Rolex 24 livery designed by six-year-old
IMSA

Era to run Rolex 24 livery designed by six-year-old

Marco Andretti switches to part-time in IndyCar, considers IMSA
IndyCar

Marco Andretti switches to part-time in IndyCar, considers IMSA

Performance Tech to run two 16-year-olds in Rolex 24
IMSA

Performance Tech to run two 16-year-olds in Rolex 24

Latest videos

24 Hours of Daytona: 1984 - Sarel van der Merwe vs Mario Andretti 01:53
IMSA
Dec 7, 2020

24 Hours of Daytona: 1984 - Sarel van der Merwe vs Mario Andretti

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update 01:32
IMSA
Nov 16, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 16, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 14, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

12 Hours of Sebring: Qualifying 03:54
IMSA
Nov 14, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Qualifying

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.