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IMSA Indianapolis

Kevin Estre “on extremely short leash” as IMSA warns of suspension

IMSA Race Director Beaux Barfield issued a stern warning that the Porsche factory driver could be watching from the sidelines if involved in another on-track clash

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Edited:
#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kevin Estre

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kevin Estre

Photo by: Andreas Beil

IMSA race director Beaux Barfield clarified the sanctioning body's decision to place Porsche Penske Motorsport driver Kevin Estre on probation rather than an immediate suspension following his late-race clash with Jack Aitken at Road America, warning that any further missteps will quickly sideline the Frenchman.

Speaking to media on Thursday ahead of the GT-only weekend at Virginia International Raceway, Barfield addressed questions surrounding the penalty following the destructive incident during the Aug. 2 Motul SportsCar Endurance Grand Prix. Despite both GTP entries ending up in the barriers, Barfield cited a decade of disciplinary precedent as the driving factor behind issuing a two-race probation instead of a ban.

“If there was any discussion about suspension, that was not in line with precedent that had been established for probation and suspension over the last, let's say, 10 years,” Barfield said. “So if there was discussion about that, it ended up, well, the precedent really for an offense like this with the history that we've had with these teams and these drivers was such that it was more in line with probation.

“And that's a long way of saying that it was a deeper discussion to say precedent became really the prevailing point on how the decision, the final decision was probation over suspension.” 

However, Barfield made it clear that IMSA officials will not tolerate a repeat performance. Asked how IMSA would assess Estre during his probationary period, Barfield delivered a direct warning.

"He's on an extremely short leash that could lead to him serving the remainder of his probation on the sideline. That's the intent. That's the purpose of it," Barfield said. “In terms of trying to give you some understanding on how long that leash is, I think that would be pretty difficult. But if he's involved in similar on-track incidents, then I think he'll be finished pretty quickly.”

 

Why Estre was placed on probation

The controversy stems from a dramatic restart in the closing minutes of the six-hour endurance round at the 4.048-mile Road America circuit. With just over 10 minutes remaining, Estre in the #6 Porsche 963 and Aitken in the #31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R were locked in a fierce battle for second place behind race leader Filipe Albuquerque.

As the GTP field accelerated down the front straight toward Turn 1, Estre and Aitken leaned into each other fighting for position. The contact sent both GTP cars heavily into the barriers, ending their races and triggering the full-course caution under which the event finished.

Following a post-race review, IMSA penalised the #6 Porsche Penske Motorsport entry with a time penalty equivalent to a five-minute stop-and-hold for incident responsibility under Article 57.3.5. Estre also received a two-race probation for unjustifiable risk under Articles 30.2.4 and 57.3.3.

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Kevin Estre “on extremely short leash” as IMSA warns of suspension

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