Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
18 Apr
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
11 Hours
:
09 Minutes
:
29 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
10 Hours
:
09 Minutes
:
29 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
23 Apr
-
25 Apr
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Sebring / Breaking news

European IMSA stars facing Sebring travel headaches

shares
comments
European IMSA stars facing Sebring travel headaches
By:
Mar 12, 2020, 1:27 PM

Several of IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s leading European drivers are facing a race against time to be present for the Sebring 12 Hours before the US ban on travellers from the continent comes into force.

Despite IMSA’s insistence that the Florida endurance classic is set to take place as scheduled on March 18-21 amid the escalating coronavirus pandemic, the event has been thrown into further question by the announcement by President Donald Trump on Wednesday evening that nationals of 26 European countries will be barred from entering the US.

That was followed by the cancellation of the FIA World Endurance Championship’s 1000-mile race that was set to share the bill with the IMSA race for a second year running.

The US travel ban, which is due to take effect from midnight on Friday evening, has the potential to complicate several drivers’ travel plans, as well as team staff from several partially or wholly European-based operations.

Among drivers, Wayne Taylor Racing regular Renger van der Zande told Motorsport.com he had to rebook his flight for Thursday in order to be sure of making it to Sebring.

“I was supposed to fly [next Tuesday] but this morning I rebooked for today to get in front of the travel ban,” said the Dutchman. “The airline’s website wasn’t working so I spent half-an-hour on the phone before I got through.

“I also rebooked for [Black Swan Porsche driver and fellow Dutchman] Jeroen Bleekemolen as well, I also tried to do the same for [Corvette Racing driver] Nicky Catsburg but then the line was cut off. It’s real chaos.”

Among the other drivers in IMSA’s DPi ranks that could have been affected by the ban – which does not apply to travellers from the UK – are Action Express Racing driver Filipe Albuquerque and Mazda Team Joest’s Olivier Pla.

However, Albuquerque is set to fly on Friday, having planned to be present for the WEC test that was cancelled along with the 1000 miles, while Pla is already in America.

Pla’s Mazda teammate Harry Tincknell told Motorsport.com that he could face problems because, despite being a UK national, he would be affected because he has travelled to one of the European countries covered by the ban, Portugal, in the last two weeks.

Corvette driver Antonio Garcia is also due to travel from Spain to the US on Friday.

Other drivers in the GT Le Mans ranks that could face problems making it to Sebring include Porsche men Laurens Vanthoor, Frederic Makowiecki and Matthieu Jaminet, and Ferrari factory driver Nicklas Nielsen, who was named on the entry list for Risi Competizione’s solo Ferrari 488 GTE entry alongside Brazilian Daniel Serra.

As well as drivers, a number of teams with bases in Europe look to face significant headaches in being able to get their personnel to the US before the ban takes effect.

Chief among these are Audi GT Daytona squad WRT, which is based in Belgium, and Grasser Racing, the Austrian-based operation responsible for running three Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evos in GTD. LMP2 outfit DragonSpeed also has a base in the south of France.

Additional reporting by Sergio Lillo

Related video

Next article
WEC’s Sebring 1000-mile race canceled amid travel ban

Previous article

WEC’s Sebring 1000-mile race canceled amid travel ban
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Sebring
Drivers Harry Tincknell , Olivier Pla , Filipe Albuquerque , Antonio Garcia , Nick Catsburg , Renger van der Zande
Author Jamie Klein

IMSA Next session

Sebring

Sebring

18 Mar - 21 Mar
Practice 1 Starts in
6 days

Trending

1
Formula 1

Australian GP issues update on nine F1 paddock coronavirus tests

1h
2
Formula 1

McLaren F1 team withdraws from Australian GP due to coronavirus

1h
3
Formula 1

Australian GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

2h
4
Formula 1

Tech breakdown: Under the skin of the new Mercedes

5
Formula 1

F1 drivers will "pull handbrake" if virus situation worsens

Latest videos

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car 04:49
IMSA

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona 08:04
IMSA

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race' 02:19
IMSA

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race'

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours 01:51
IMSA

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours

Kyle Busch eager for the Rolex 24 at Daytona after test days 01:21
IMSA

Kyle Busch eager for the Rolex 24 at Daytona after test days

Latest news

European IMSA stars facing Sebring travel headaches
IMSA

European IMSA stars facing Sebring travel headaches

WEC’s Sebring 1000-mile race canceled amid travel ban
WEC

WEC’s Sebring 1000-mile race canceled amid travel ban

Sebring 12 Hours is a go, WEC race under threat
IMSA

Sebring 12 Hours is a go, WEC race under threat

Ferrari's Sebring presence safe amid Italy quarantine
WEC

Ferrari's Sebring presence safe amid Italy quarantine

LMDh and Hypercars to be in “same performance window”
WEC

LMDh and Hypercars to be in “same performance window”

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Apr - 5 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.