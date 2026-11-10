IMSA Sebring 12 Hours

Fangio, Haywood headline third batch of Sebring's 75 all-time greatest drivers

The 75th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring anniversary celebration continues with 15 more endurance racing legends added to the "Class of 75”

Joey Barnes

Edited: Nov 10, 2026, 3:44 PM

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Juan Manuel Fangio

Photo by: Sebring International Raceway

Juan Manuel Fangio, one of Formula 1's most iconic World Champions and a two-time winner at Sebring, and multi-time Sebring winner Hurley Haywood have been selected as part of the third "Class of 75" driver group.

This elite list recognizes the most successful drivers in the history of the 12 Hours of Sebring, and it is being revealed in five batches of 15 leading up to the historic 75th anniversary running of the race on March 20, 2027.

The 75 drivers were chosen by a 10-person panel of sports car racing experts and divided into randomly selected lists of 15. Joining Fangio and Haywood in this third release are:

Frank Biela

German driver Frank Biela started nine races at Sebring International Raceway, all of them with Audi, and in most cases, at race end his teams were either celebrating in victory lane or contemplating a close defeat. Biela recorded four overall wins (2000, 2003, 2004) between 1999 and 2007 and backed up those wins with second-place finishes in 2001 and 2005. Audi won the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring each year from 2000 through 2007, Biela’s last year of competition at Sebring.

Vic Elford

Although Englishman Vic Elford, known as 'Quick Vic' to many fans, had greater accomplishments at other circuits, he left an indelible mark on Sebring as well with an overall victory in 1971 and a second-place overall finish in his first start in 1968. With only five Sebring starts, the long-time Porsche works driver was a contender in all five events, although in 1970 he failed to finish when the car was involved in an accident on lap 61, and engine failure put him out in his final race at Sebring in 1972.

Juan Manuel Fangio

Fangio was one of the most famous drivers to take part in the 12 Hours of Sebring in the 1950s, and although he only competed in three races (1954, 1956, 1957) the five-time world champion Argentine driver captured two 12-Hour overall titles – 1956 in a Scuderia Ferraria 860 Monza and 1957 in a Maserati 450S. His only other entry, in 1954, resulted in a disappointing DNF after only 51 laps in a Scuderia Lancia D-24.

Ron Fellows

The name Ron Fellows was synonymous with both Corvette and consistency in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring from 1999 through his final race in 2008. The Canadian scored four GT victories in the American muscle car – each time with Johnny O’Connell – and he also set the pole-winning speed twice. His victories came in 2002, 2003, 2004 and 2008. He finished on the podium in eight of 11 races and finished inside the top 10 overall eight times and as high as fourth overall in 2004. His only race not in a Corvette – his first – was in 1998 when he drove a Porsche 911.

British driver Oliver Gavin made a significant mark on American soil driving the iconic American Corvette by winning six class titles in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring. Although five of his victories were in Corvettes, even his sixth victory was in an American-badged car, a Saleen S7R. His first victory came in his first attempt in 2001 driving the new Saleen car to its first-ever win. In 2002 he moved to Corvette, where he won again, eventually making 20 consecutive starts in the 12 Hours, winning four additional times – 2006, 2007, 2013 and 2016 before retiring from full-time competition following the 2020 season.

Olivier Gendebien

One of the greatest sports car drivers of his day, Olivier Gendebien competed in the 12 Hours of Sebring only six times from 1957 to 1962 and in those few starts won three times overall and won his class one additional time. Born and raised in Brussels, Belgium, Gendebien failed to finish his first attempt at Sebring when the engine expired in his Ferrari, but he backed that up with a second-place finish in 1958, wins in 1959, 1960 and 1961, and a second-place finish, also a class victory, in 1962.

Hurley Haywood

Photo by: Porsche

Hurley Haywood

Chicago-born Haywood won twice overall at Sebring – 1973 and 1981 – and won his class at the rough Central Florida circuit in 1972 and 1993. His most amazing statistic in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring is his 28 starts in the event, a record bettered only by Bill Auberlen’s 30 starts accomplished in 2023. Haywood is one of few drivers to have accomplished the career triple crown of winning the Rolex 24 At Daytona (five times), the 24 Hours of Le Mans (three times) and the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring (twice).

Bob Holbert

Bob Holbert won his class five times in only seven starts in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring. One of the first Porsche dealers in the United States, it’s no surprise Holbert drove the German motor car in every race at Sebring – except one – his last. His final race at Sebring was in a Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe which he and Dave MacDonald drove to a class victory and fourth-place overall finish.

Charles Mendez

Charles Mendez was a natural when it came to driving race cars, having started driving in 1975 and by 1976 he finished second in class in his first start in the 12 Hours of Sebring. Just two years later he won the race overall with Brian Redman and Bob Garretson and followed that effort by again finishing on the podium in 1979. Mendez competed in the race from 1976 to 1982, and again from 1994 to 1996. In 1994 the long-time Porsche campaigner took home a class victory. From October 1977 until March 1982 Mendez was president of Sebring Motor Sports International and was the promoter of the 12 Hours. He is credited with returning the race to international prominence.

Dirk Müller

Making 15 starts in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, all in a GT car, Dirk Müller captured three class victories at Sebring with two different manufacturers during his career. His first start came in 1999 where he finished fourth overall in a Porsche 911 Evo for Champion Porsche (his highest overall finish at Sebring), and he followed it the next year with a class victory and a 10th place overall finish again in a Porsche. A long break between Sebring starts and a switch to BMW resulted in back-to-back class wins in 2011 and 2012. Currently a Ford factory driver, the German’s last start at Sebring was in 2024.

#56 BMW Team RLL BMW M3 GT: Joey Hand, Dirk Muller, Jonathan Summerton

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Just as Scott Pruett’s career was taking off in 1986, he won his first class title at Sebring driving with Bruce Jenner in a Roush Mustang, finishing fourth overall. Primarily due to commitments to other series, it wasn’t until 2014 that the immensely talented Pruett visited victory lane at Sebring as the overall winner, when he paired with Memo Rojas and Marino Franchitti in the Ford EcoBoost Riley DP for Chip Ganassi Racing. The California native had 10 career starts at Sebring and recorded three podium finishes.

Chip Robinson

A solid performer in nine starts, Chip Robinson won the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring overall in 1989 driving with Geoff Brabham and Arie Luyendyk in a Nissan GTP-ZXT. The following year, again with Brabham and Derek Daly in a Nissan, Robinson finished second overall and set quick time in pole qualifying. On two other occasions he finished second overall – first in 1987 driving with Al Holbert in the famed Lowenbrau Porsche 962, and for the final time in 1992 with Bob Earl and Julian Bailey in a Nissan NPT-90.

Current IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship driver Ricky Taylor will make his 14th Sebring start in the 75th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring. The Florida native has started every race he’s driven at Sebring in a prototype. In his second Sebring start in 2015, partnering with his brother Jordan Taylor and Max Angellelli, the team finished second overall in a Corvette DP. Two years later – 2017 – Taylor again partnered with Jordan and Alexander Lynn to take top honors in a Cadillac DPi with long-time sponsor Konica Minolta. He spent 2018-2020 with Team Penske before returning to familiar grounds of Wayne Taylor Racing in 2021.

James Weaver

James Weaver’s eight podium finishes highlighted an 18-year career at Sebring, headlined by a class victory in 1994 when the British driver was joined by Derek Bell and Andy Wallace in a Chevy Spice SC89 in winning the class and finishing second overall. In 1997 he finished second overall in a Riley & Scott Mk Ford III with Wallace and Butch Leitzinger, and in 1999 he finished second overall with Elliott Forbes-Robinson and Leitzinger. He finished third overall three additional times (1988, 1989, 2005) and finished second in class in 2006.

Don Yenko

Long-time GT competitor Don Yenko finished third in class in his first attempt in Sebring in 1961 and followed it up the following year with a second-place effort. The Pennsylvania native finished second in class in 1966, won his class in 1967 driving a Corvette with Dave Morgan, and again won class honors in 1969 in a Camaro with co-driver Bob Grossman. Although Yenko’s final podium finish in the 12-Hour Classic came in 1970 when he finished third in a Camaro, he made his last start in 1986.

Looking Ahead

The reveal of this third group of 15 legends continues the countdown to the historic 75th-anniversary milestone. The fourth installment of 15 drivers will be announced on Dec. 15, 2026, followed by the final 15 on Jan. 12, 2027, completing the full "Class of 75" roster.

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