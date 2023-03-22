Subscribe
Previous / Pfaff “gambled” to win after “rollercoaster” Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA News

Ford Mustang GT3 breaks cover ahead of 2024 debut

Ford’s new Mustang GT3 racer has run for the first time more than a year ahead of its planned competition debut in 2024.

Gary Watkins
By:
Ford Mustang GT3
Ford Mustang GT3
1/4

Photo by: Ford

Ford Mustang GT3
Ford Mustang GT3
2/4

Photo by: Ford

Ford Mustang GT3
Ford Mustang GT3
3/4

Photo by: Ford

Ford Mustang GT3
Ford Mustang GT3
4/4

Photo by: Ford

The car based on the seventh-generation Mustang and developed by Ford Performance in conjunction with Multimatic Motorsports is undertaking it first track miles at Sebring over the course of a three-day test this week.

Confirmation that the Mustang GT3 has started running came via a Twitter post of footage of the car on track at the Florida venue from Ford boss Jim Farley.

It is understood that the car was given a short shakedown last week at a test facility near the Multimatic workshops in Mooresville, North Carolina on which development of the car has been centred.

The first car was subsequently transported to Sebring where it joined the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R that will also begin racing next year and Toyota’s GR010 HYBRID Le Mans Hypercar for three days of testing starting on Monday.

Farley’s post included no details of the Sebring run, including which drivers are testing the car.

 

They are likely to include Joey Hand, who has been announced as the official test driver for the project and raced the Multimatic-developed Ford GT for the factory Chip Ganassi Racing squad in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2016-19.

Multimatic-contracted Harry Tincknell, who raced for the Canadian-based organisation in both the World Endurance Championship with Ford and the IMSA with Mazda, is also set to have an involvement in the Mustang programme.

Ford’s entry into the GT3 arena with the Mustang was announced at the Rolex 24 at Daytona in January 2022.

It was followed by the launch of the seventh iteration of American muscle car at the Detroit Motor Show in October, after which computer-generated images of how the Mustang GT3 racer will look were released.

The car is powered by a race version of Ford’s five-litre Coyote V8 developed by M-Sport in the UK.

shares
comments

Pfaff “gambled” to win after “rollercoaster” Sebring 12 Hours
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Isotta Fraschini Hypercar test plan outlined ahead of Monza WEC debut

Isotta Fraschini Hypercar test plan outlined ahead of Monza WEC debut

WEC

Isotta Fraschini Hypercar test plan outlined ahead of Monza WEC debut Isotta Fraschini Hypercar test plan outlined ahead of Monza WEC debut

Glickenhaus to miss Nurburgring 24 to focus on WEC campaign

Glickenhaus to miss Nurburgring 24 to focus on WEC campaign

WEC

Glickenhaus to miss Nurburgring 24 to focus on WEC campaign Glickenhaus to miss Nurburgring 24 to focus on WEC campaign

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Latest news

Supercars driver makes Porsche switch

Supercars driver makes Porsche switch

SUPC Supercars

Supercars driver makes Porsche switch Supercars driver makes Porsche switch

Four new inductees to Motorsport Australia Hall of Fame

Four new inductees to Motorsport Australia Hall of Fame

Misc General

Four new inductees to Motorsport Australia Hall of Fame Four new inductees to Motorsport Australia Hall of Fame

Supercars responds to Camaro axing

Supercars responds to Camaro axing

SUPC Supercars

Supercars responds to Camaro axing Supercars responds to Camaro axing

NASCAR 2023 COTA schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR 2023 COTA schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NAS NASCAR Cup
Austin

NASCAR 2023 COTA schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 COTA schedule, entry list, and how to watch

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Charles Bradley

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Charles Bradley

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.