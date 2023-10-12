Subscribe
Previous / Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bourdais leads opening practice session Next / Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bourdais again fastest in second practice
IMSA News

Ford reveals driver line-up for factory IMSA GTD Pro effort

Ford has announced Dirk Muller, Joey Hand, Mike Rockenfeller and Harry Tincknell as full-season drivers for its factory programme in IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GTD Pro class next year.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Ford Mustang GT3

The announcement comes almost a year after Ford announced grand plans to return to IMSA with Multimatic with two examples of the new-for-2024 Mustang GT3.

Hand and Muller will share one of the two factory Mustangs in GTD Pro next year, reuniting the partnership that took a GTLM win at the Rolex 24 at Daytona in 2017. The pair also helped deliver Ford a GTE Pro class victory on the American manufacturer’s return to the Le Mans 24 Hours in 2016, where they partnered with current Cadillac driver Sebastien Bourdais.

Hand has made a handful of NASCAR Cup appearances since the Ford GT programme came to an end in 2019, while Muller completed several outings in Mercedes GT3 cars in both America and overseas during the same period.

#68 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT: Joey Hand, Dirk Müller, Stéphane Bourdais

#68 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT: Joey Hand, Dirk Müller, Stéphane Bourdais

Photo by: Nikolaz Godet

Ford’s second factory entry will be shared by 2010 Le Mans 24 Hours winner Mike Rockenfeller and Multimatic-contracted Harry Tincknell.

Rockenfeller split with Audi at the end of the 2021 DTM season and has since been competing in IMSA’s top category, first with Action Express Racing in ‘22 in the Michelin Endurance Cup rounds and currently with Proton Porsche, which joined the championship at Road America with a customer Porsche.

Tincknell was an obvious choice for Ford given his long history with both the manufacturer and Multimatic, which is also a technical partner in the development of the Mustang GT3.

Tincknell scored four victories for Ford during their three seasons together in WEC between 2016-19. Outside of Ford, the British driver won multiple DPi races in IMSA with Mazda in a programme that was also managed by Mutlimatic, and is currently racing a customer Porsche for Proton in WEC. Multimatic also has an involvement in Porsche's LMDh programmme.

Speaking about the driver line-up, Ford Performance Motorsports’ global director Mark Rushbrook said: “We’re thrilled to embark on this exciting endeavor and to put our 58 years of global Mustang racing heritage and performance to the test against some of the world’s greatest manufacturers.

“We want to welcome Joey and Dirk back to the Ford family after a great few years with the GT program. Combined with Harry’s four wins during the Ford GT program and Mike’s impressive racecraft and résumé, this puts us in a strong starting position in the Mustang GT3’s debut season.”

No announcement was made regarding the extra drivers that will join Ford for the four Michelin Endurance Cup rounds.

Apart from IMSA, Ford is also planning to enter WEC next year via customer squad Proton, subject to gaining an entry from the organisers. The new Mustang could also appear in the hands of customers in other GT3 races and championships around the world.

#67 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT: Andy Priaulx, Harry Tincknell, Jonathan Bomarito

#67 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT: Andy Priaulx, Harry Tincknell, Jonathan Bomarito

Photo by: Marc Fleury

 

shares
comments

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bourdais leads opening practice session

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bourdais again fastest in second practice
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
MotoGP Indonesian GP: Marini crushes lap record to take pole, Bagnaia 13th

MotoGP Indonesian GP: Marini crushes lap record to take pole, Bagnaia 13th

MotoGP
Indonesian GP

MotoGP Indonesian GP: Marini crushes lap record to take pole, Bagnaia 13th MotoGP Indonesian GP: Marini crushes lap record to take pole, Bagnaia 13th

Deletraz: Full-season IMSA drive with Acura "something big" for my career

Deletraz: Full-season IMSA drive with Acura "something big" for my career

IMSA

Deletraz: Full-season IMSA drive with Acura "something big" for my career Deletraz: Full-season IMSA drive with Acura "something big" for my career

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Latest news

MotoGP Indonesian GP: Marini crushes lap record to take pole, Bagnaia 13th

MotoGP Indonesian GP: Marini crushes lap record to take pole, Bagnaia 13th

MGP MotoGP
Indonesian GP

MotoGP Indonesian GP: Marini crushes lap record to take pole, Bagnaia 13th MotoGP Indonesian GP: Marini crushes lap record to take pole, Bagnaia 13th

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Keating’s LMP2 quickest as WTR Acura grabs GTP pole

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Keating’s LMP2 quickest as WTR Acura grabs GTP pole

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Keating’s LMP2 quickest as WTR Acura grabs GTP pole Petit Le Mans IMSA: Keating’s LMP2 quickest as WTR Acura grabs GTP pole

Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round

Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round

NAS NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II

Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round

Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season

Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Charles Bradley

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Charles Bradley

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe