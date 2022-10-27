Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Why Flatrock, Tennessee can attract big series, big crowds
IMSA News

Fraga aiming to add IMSA LMDh drive to Red Bull DTM programme in 2023

Felipe Fraga is hoping to race an LMDh car in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2023 while continuing his DTM programme with Red Bull for a second season.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Fraga aiming to add IMSA LMDh drive to Red Bull DTM programme in 2023

The 2016 Stock Car Brasil champion and a class runner-up at the Le Mans 24 Hours, Fraga was signed to lead Red Bull’s DTM line-up this year following Liam Lawson’s decision to concentrate on Formula 2.

The Brazilian driver was rapid from the outset in the GT3-based series, finishing on the podium in his very first weekend before dominating the second race at the Norisring from pole position.

A series of misfortunes and incidents meant he only ended up 16th in the championship, four positions behind teammate Nick Cassidy, but his headline results have put him in a strong position to retain his seat at the AF Corse-run team in 2023.

Fraga is keen on remaining in the DTM next year, having felt he was able to show what he was capable of in the series, but insists no decision has been made as he waits for ITR to announce the 2023 calendar.

“I would like to do [DTM] again next year,” the 27-year-old told Motorsport.com. “Right now I'm just waiting for my calendar and see with my other programmes where we are, how it is possible to do. 

“I would really love to do DTM because I was missing to race alone in a car. So it's nice when you do your own stuff, your quality stars. So for me it was nice to be back doing this.

“For sure we are talking about it [with Red Bull], but nothing is confirmed. I don't know if they want to keep me here, but let's see.”

Felipe Fraga, AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo

Felipe Fraga, AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

2023 marks the start of a new era for IMSA and endurance racing, as the new breed of LMDh cars from Acura, Cadillac, Porsche and BMW join the new top-tier GTP division.

Fraga said he has already held talks with LMDh manufacturers and teams regarding joining them in 2023, but reiterated that no decision can be made until the 2023 DTM calendar is announced.

“I'm already in touch with some opportunities for that and I really hope it can work for next year as well, together with DTM,” he revealed. “Now it's just about waiting and seeing. 

“Next year’s calendar has not been released by DTM, so I am waiting a bit for that to decide my next season’s [programme].

“I think it will work but I don't know.

“If I had to choose between IMSA and WEC? It's hard. Both are super nice. WEC have Le Mans and Le Mans is special. But I really love to race in America. I really love IMSA and I think they are always growing up. There is not too much politics, so I really like that. 

“I think I would prefer to do it in America. As I do DTM in Europe, enjoy the tracks here a little bit, so I would really like to do IMSA because I really love IMSA.”

Fraga has accumulated plenty of experience in prototypes since 2021, helping Gar Robinson and the Riley Motorsports team win last year’s LMP3 title with victories at Mid-Ohio, both Watkin Glens round and Petit Le Mans.

Fraga hopes the time he has spent in LMP3 over the last two seasons will boost his chances of securing an LMDh drive next season.

“I think it helps a lot,” he said of his LMP3 experience. “Even though people don't see LMP3 as a top, top class, in my opinion, I had the chance to drive a prototype.

“I'm sure when I jump in a faster car, which I did already, it wasn't that strange because you are already used to downforce, high speed and stuff. 

“I think it helped me a lot. If I end up doing some LMDh programme that was a bit of a key I think.”

shares
comments
Why Flatrock, Tennessee can attract big series, big crowds
Previous article

Why Flatrock, Tennessee can attract big series, big crowds
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
2022 F1 Mexico Grand Prix session timings and preview Mexico City GP
Formula 1

2022 F1 Mexico Grand Prix session timings and preview

Maxime Martin returns to BMW in 2023 after Aston Martin stint
GT

Maxime Martin returns to BMW in 2023 after Aston Martin stint

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Felipe Fraga More from
Felipe Fraga
“Life goal” achieved for “proud” Fraga after first DTM win Norisring
DTM

“Life goal” achieved for “proud” Fraga after first DTM win

DTM Norisring: Fraga scores dominant win for Red Bull Ferrari Norisring
DTM

DTM Norisring: Fraga scores dominant win for Red Bull Ferrari

DTM Norisring: Red Bull's Fraga beats Bortolotti to Sunday pole Norisring
DTM

DTM Norisring: Red Bull's Fraga beats Bortolotti to Sunday pole

Latest news

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future

Yamaha's decision to dispense pre-season with the 2022 engine it had intended to use due to lack of reliability, the promises of improvement to Fabio Quartararo and the advance with which the rider market moves leaves the Japanese brand with less than six months to prevent the Frenchman from starting to look for a way out

Doubts surface over 2023 Super Formula car introduction
Super Formula Super Formula

Doubts surface over 2023 Super Formula car introduction

Doubts have surfaced over whether Super Formula will be able to implement its planned 2023 car upgrade as hoped next year after the series declined to confirm its plans for next season on Friday.

Sainz: FIA “a bit easy” on Russell with US GP collision penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: FIA “a bit easy” on Russell with US GP collision penalty

Carlos Sainz has suggested the FIA stewards were “a bit easy” on George Russell after their contact at the start of the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix.

2022 F1 Mexico Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Mexico Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to Mexico this weekend for the 20th round of the season. Here's the full schedule for 2022 Mexico City Grand Prix.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Prime

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.