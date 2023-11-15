Subscribe
Full 2024 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list

The 62nd running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona will feature a packed 60-car grid across four classes. Read on to see all the teams entered for the event and confirmed drivers so far.

#7 Team Penske Porsche 963: Matt Campbell, Felipe Nasr, Michael Christensen, #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Louis Deletraz, Brendon Hartley
Team Car Drivers

GTP - 10 cars
01

Cadillac Racing

(Chip Ganassi Racing)

 Cadillac V-Series.R

 Sebastien Bourdais

 Renger van der Zande

 Scott Dixon
5

JDC-Miller MotorSports

 Porsche 963

 Tijmen van der Helm

 Richard Westbrook

 Phil Hanson

 Ben Keating
6

Porsche Penske Motorsport

 Porsche 963

 Nick Tandy

 Mathieu Jaminet

 Kevin Estre

 Laurens Vanthoor
7

Porsche Penske Motorsport

 Porsche 963

 Felipe Nasr

 Matt Campbell

 Josef Newgarden

 Frederic Makowiecki
10

Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti

 

 Acura ARX-06

 Ricky Taylor

 Filipe Albuquerque

 Brendon Hartley

Sweden Marcus Ericsson
24 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8

 Augusto Farfus

Finland Jesse Krohn

 Dries Vanthoor

TBA
25

BMW M Team RLL

 BMW M Hybrid V8

 Connor de Philippi

 Nick Yelloly

 Maxime Martin

TBA
31

Action Express Racing

(Whelen Engineering)

 

 Cadillac V-Series.R

 Pipo Derani

 Jack Aitken

 Tom Blomqvist
40

Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb-Agajanian

 

 Acura ARX-06

 Jordan Taylor

Switzerland Louis Deletraz

 Colton Herta

 Jenson Button
59

Proton Competition

 Porsche 963

 Gianmaria Bruni

Switzerland Neel Jani

TBA

LMP2 - 12 cars
2

United Autosports

 Oreca 07-Gibson

 Ben Hanley

 Ben Keating

Chile Nico Pino

TBA
04

CrowdStrike Racing by APR

 Oreca 07-Gibson

 George Kurtz

 Colin Braun

TBA

TBA
8

Tower Motorsports

 

 Oreca 07-Gibson

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA
11 TDS Racing Oreca 07-Gibson

 Steven Thomas

 Mikkel Jensen

 Hunter McElrea

TBA
18

Era Motorsport

 

 Oreca 07-Gibson

 Ryan Dalziel

 Dwight Merriman

TBA

TBA
20

High Class Racing

 Oreca 07-Gibson

 Dennis Andersen

 Seth Lucas

TBA

TBA
22

United Autosports

 Oreca 07-Gibson

 Dan Goldburg

 Paul di Resta

TBA

TBA
33 Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier JS P217-Gibson

 Joao Barbosa

 Lance Willsey

TBA

TBA
52

Rick Ware Racing

 Oreca 07-Gibson

Poland Jakub Smiechowski

TBA

TBA

TBA
74 Riley Oreca 07-Gibson

 Gar Robinson

Brazil Felipe Fraga

 Josh Burdon

TBA
88 AF Corse Oreca 07-Gibson

Argentina Luis Perez Companc

 Nicklas Nielsen

 Lilou Wadoux

TBA
99 AO Racing Oreca 07-Gibson

 PJ Hyett

 Paul-Loup Chatin

TBA

TBA

GT Daytona Pro - 13 cars
1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3

 Madison Snow

 Bryan Sellers

 Neil Verhagen

South Africa Sheldon van der Linde
3 Corvette Racing Corvette Z06 GT3.R

 Antonio Garcia

 Alexander Sims

 Dani Juncadella
4 Corvette Racing Corvette Z06 GT3.R

 Jordan Taylor

 Tommy Milner

 Earl Bamber
9 Pfaff Motorsports McLaren 720S GT3 Evo

 Oliver Jarvis

Germany Marvin Kirchhofer

 James Hinchcliffe

 Alexander Rossi
14

Vasser Sullivan

 Lexus RC F GT3

 Jack Hawksworth

 Ben Barnicoat

 Kyle Kirkwood

TBA
19

Iron Lynx

 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2

 Mirko Bortolotti

 Andrea Caldarelli

 Franck Perera

South Africa Jordan Pepper
23

Heart of Racing

 Aston Martin Vantage GT3

 Ross Gunn

 Alex Riberas

Germany Mario Farnbacher
62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3

 Alessandro Pier Guidi

 Davide Rigon

Brazil Daniel Serra
64 Ford Multimatic Motorsports Ford Mustang GT3

 Harry Tincknell

Germany Mike Rockenfeller

TBA
65

Ford Multimatic Motorsports

 Ford Mustang GT3

 Joey Hand

Germany Dirk Muller

TBA
75

SunEnergy1 Racing

 Mercedes-AMG GT3

TBA

TBA

TBA
77

AO Racing

 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)

 Seb Priaulx

Germany Laurin Heinrich

TBA
92

KellyMoss with Riley

 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)

TBA

TBA

TBA

GT Daytona - 26 cars
12

Vasser Sullivan

 Lexus RC F GT3

 Frankie Montecalvo

 Aaron Telitz

 Parker Thompson

TBA
13

AWA

 Corvette Z06 GT3.R

 Orey Fidani

 Matt Bell

Germany Lars Kern
17

AWA

 Corvette Z06 GT3.R

 Anthony Mantella

Argentina Nicolas Varrone

 Thomas Merrill

Ireland Charlie Eastwood
21 AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3

United Kingdom Simon Mann

 Francois Heriau

Japan Kei Cozzolino

TBA
023 Triarsi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3

 Onofrio Triarsi

 Charlie Scardina

 Alessio Rovera

 Riccardo Agostini
27 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3

 Zach Robichon

 Roman de Angelis

 Marco Sorensen

 Ian James
32

Korthoff/Preston Motorsports

 Mercedes-AMG GT3

 Mike Skeen

 Mikael Grenier

Germany Maxi Gotz

 Kenton Koch
34

Conquest Racing

 Ferrari 296 GT3

Italy Alessandro Balzan

Monaco Cedric Sbirrazzuoli

 Manny Franco

TBA
43 Andretti Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)

 Jarrett Andretti

Colombia Gabby Chaves

 Scott Hargrove

TBA
44 Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3

 Andy Lally

 John Potter

 Spencer Pumpelly

TBA
45

Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti

 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2

 Kyle Marcelli

Costa Rica Danny Formal

TBA

TBA
47

Cetilar Racing

 Ferrari 296 GT3

 Giorgio Sernagiotto

 Roberto Lacorte

 Eddie Cheever III

TBA
53

MDK Motorsports

 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA
55

Proton Competition

 Ford Mustang GT3

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA
57

Winward Motorsport

 Mercedes-AMG GT3

 Russell Ward

Canada Daniel Morad

TBA

TBA
60 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2

 Claudio Schiavoni

 Matteo Cressoni

TBA

TBA
66 Gradient Racing Acura NSX GT3

 Sheena Monk

 Katherine Legge

TBA

TBA
70 Inception Racing McLaren 720S GT3

 Brendan Iribe

 Frederik Schandorff

 Ollie Millroy

TBA
78 Forte Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2

Canada Misha Goikhberg

 Loris Spinelli

TBA

TBA
80 Lone Star Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA
83

Iron Dames

 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2

Switzerland Rahel Frey

 Sarah Bovy

 Michelle Gatting

TBA
86

MDK Motorsports

 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)

China Li Kerong

 Anders Fjordbach

TBA

TBA
91

KellyMoss with Riley

 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA
96

Turner Motorsport

 BMW M4 GT3

 Robby Foley

 Patrick Gallagher

 Michael Dinan

Germany Jens Klingmann
120

Wright Motorsports

 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA
