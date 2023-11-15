Full 2024 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list
The 62nd running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona will feature a packed 60-car grid across four classes. Read on to see all the teams entered for the event and confirmed drivers so far.
|N°
|Team
|Car
|Drivers
|
GTP - 10 cars
|01
|
Cadillac Racing
(Chip Ganassi Racing)
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|
Sebastien Bourdais
Renger van der Zande
Scott Dixon
|5
|
JDC-Miller MotorSports
|Porsche 963
|
Tijmen van der Helm
Richard Westbrook
Phil Hanson
Ben Keating
|6
|
Porsche Penske Motorsport
|Porsche 963
|
Nick Tandy
Mathieu Jaminet
Kevin Estre
Laurens Vanthoor
|7
|
Porsche Penske Motorsport
|Porsche 963
|
Felipe Nasr
Matt Campbell
Josef Newgarden
Frederic Makowiecki
|10
|
Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|Acura ARX-06
|
Ricky Taylor
Filipe Albuquerque
Brendon Hartley
Marcus Ericsson
|24
|BMW M Team RLL
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|
Augusto Farfus
Jesse Krohn
Dries Vanthoor
TBA
|25
|
BMW M Team RLL
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|
Connor de Philippi
Nick Yelloly
Maxime Martin
TBA
|31
|
Action Express Racing
(Whelen Engineering)
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|
Pipo Derani
Jack Aitken
Tom Blomqvist
|40
|
Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb-Agajanian
|Acura ARX-06
|
Jordan Taylor
Louis Deletraz
Colton Herta
Jenson Button
|59
|
Proton Competition
|Porsche 963
|
Gianmaria Bruni
Neel Jani
TBA
|
LMP2 - 12 cars
|2
|
United Autosports
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
Ben Hanley
Ben Keating
Nico Pino
TBA
|04
|
CrowdStrike Racing by APR
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
George Kurtz
Colin Braun
TBA
TBA
|8
|
Tower Motorsports
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
TBA
TBA
TBA
TBA
|11
|TDS Racing
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
Steven Thomas
Mikkel Jensen
Hunter McElrea
TBA
|18
|
Era Motorsport
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
Ryan Dalziel
Dwight Merriman
TBA
TBA
|20
|
High Class Racing
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
Dennis Andersen
Seth Lucas
TBA
TBA
|22
|
United Autosports
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
Dan Goldburg
Paul di Resta
TBA
TBA
|33
|Sean Creech Motorsport
|Ligier JS P217-Gibson
|
Joao Barbosa
Lance Willsey
TBA
TBA
|52
|
Rick Ware Racing
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
Jakub Smiechowski
TBA
TBA
TBA
|74
|Riley
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
Gar Robinson
Felipe Fraga
Josh Burdon
TBA
|88
|AF Corse
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
Luis Perez Companc
Nicklas Nielsen
Lilou Wadoux
TBA
|99
|AO Racing
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
PJ Hyett
Paul-Loup Chatin
TBA
TBA
|
GT Daytona Pro - 13 cars
|1
|Paul Miller Racing
|BMW M4 GT3
|
Madison Snow
Bryan Sellers
Neil Verhagen
Sheldon van der Linde
|3
|Corvette Racing
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|
Antonio Garcia
Alexander Sims
Dani Juncadella
|4
|Corvette Racing
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|
Jordan Taylor
Tommy Milner
Earl Bamber
|9
|Pfaff Motorsports
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|
Oliver Jarvis
Marvin Kirchhofer
James Hinchcliffe
Alexander Rossi
|14
|
Vasser Sullivan
|Lexus RC F GT3
|
Jack Hawksworth
Ben Barnicoat
Kyle Kirkwood
TBA
|19
|
Iron Lynx
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
|
Mirko Bortolotti
Andrea Caldarelli
Franck Perera
Jordan Pepper
|23
|
Heart of Racing
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|
Ross Gunn
Alex Riberas
Mario Farnbacher
|62
|Risi Competizione
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|
Alessandro Pier Guidi
Davide Rigon
Daniel Serra
|64
|Ford Multimatic Motorsports
|Ford Mustang GT3
|
Harry Tincknell
Mike Rockenfeller
TBA
|65
|
Ford Multimatic Motorsports
|Ford Mustang GT3
|
Joey Hand
Dirk Muller
TBA
|75
|
SunEnergy1 Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|
TBA
TBA
TBA
|77
|
AO Racing
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|
Seb Priaulx
Laurin Heinrich
TBA
|92
|
KellyMoss with Riley
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|
TBA
TBA
TBA
|
GT Daytona - 26 cars
|12
|
Vasser Sullivan
|Lexus RC F GT3
|
Frankie Montecalvo
Aaron Telitz
Parker Thompson
TBA
|13
|
AWA
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|
Orey Fidani
Matt Bell
Lars Kern
|17
|
AWA
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|
Anthony Mantella
Nicolas Varrone
Thomas Merrill
Charlie Eastwood
|21
|AF Corse
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|
Simon Mann
Francois Heriau
Kei Cozzolino
TBA
|023
|Triarsi Competizione
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|
Onofrio Triarsi
Charlie Scardina
Alessio Rovera
Riccardo Agostini
|27
|Heart of Racing Team
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|
Zach Robichon
Roman de Angelis
Marco Sorensen
Ian James
|32
|
Korthoff/Preston Motorsports
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|
Mike Skeen
Mikael Grenier
Maxi Gotz
Kenton Koch
|34
|
Conquest Racing
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|
Alessandro Balzan
Cedric Sbirrazzuoli
Manny Franco
TBA
|43
|Andretti Motorsports
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|
Jarrett Andretti
Gabby Chaves
Scott Hargrove
TBA
|44
|Magnus Racing
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|
Andy Lally
John Potter
Spencer Pumpelly
TBA
|45
|
Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
|
Kyle Marcelli
Danny Formal
TBA
TBA
|47
|
Cetilar Racing
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|
Giorgio Sernagiotto
Roberto Lacorte
Eddie Cheever III
TBA
|53
|
MDK Motorsports
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|
TBA
TBA
TBA
TBA
|55
|
Proton Competition
|Ford Mustang GT3
|
TBA
TBA
TBA
TBA
|57
|
Winward Motorsport
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|
Russell Ward
Daniel Morad
TBA
TBA
|60
|Iron Lynx
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
|
Claudio Schiavoni
Matteo Cressoni
TBA
TBA
|66
|Gradient Racing
|Acura NSX GT3
|
Sheena Monk
Katherine Legge
TBA
TBA
|70
|Inception Racing
|McLaren 720S GT3
|
Brendan Iribe
Frederik Schandorff
Ollie Millroy
TBA
|78
|Forte Racing
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
|
Misha Goikhberg
Loris Spinelli
TBA
TBA
|80
|Lone Star Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|
TBA
TBA
TBA
TBA
|83
|
Iron Dames
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
|
Rahel Frey
Sarah Bovy
Michelle Gatting
TBA
|86
|
MDK Motorsports
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|
Li Kerong
Anders Fjordbach
TBA
TBA
|91
|
KellyMoss with Riley
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|
TBA
TBA
TBA
TBA
|96
|
Turner Motorsport
|BMW M4 GT3
|
Robby Foley
Patrick Gallagher
Michael Dinan
Jens Klingmann
|120
|
Wright Motorsports
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|
TBA
TBA
TBA
TBA
Latest news
CBS plans TV comedy show with Haas F1 boss Guenther Steiner
CBS plans TV comedy show with Haas F1 boss Guenther Steiner CBS plans TV comedy show with Haas F1 boss Guenther Steiner
The many surprise driver cameos of the 2023 NASCAR Cup season
The many surprise driver cameos of the 2023 NASCAR Cup season The many surprise driver cameos of the 2023 NASCAR Cup season
NASCAR unveils its 2024 Drive for Diversity class
NASCAR unveils its 2024 Drive for Diversity class NASCAR unveils its 2024 Drive for Diversity class
Aston Martin not focused on McLaren in F1 Abu Dhabi finale
Aston Martin not focused on McLaren in F1 Abu Dhabi finale Aston Martin not focused on McLaren in F1 Abu Dhabi finale
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.