Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / IMSA Petit Le Mans: MSR Acura wins dramatic race, snatches title Next / Deletraz joins Wayne Taylor Racing for 2023 IMSA enduros
IMSA / Road Atlanta News

Van der Zande had 'no intention' to cause CGR Cadillac clash

Renger van der Zande has stressed there was "never any intention" to make contact with the sister Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac of Earl Bamber as the two teammates came to blows late on in IMSA's Petit Le Mans season finale.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Van der Zande had 'no intention' to cause CGR Cadillac clash

With a little under an hour left on the clock in the 10-hour WeatherTech SportsCar Championship curtain-closer at Petit Le Mans, the two CGR-run Cadillac DPi-V.Rs came to blows at Turn 1 as they disputed third place.

Bamber had been running ahead in the #02 car he shares with Alex Lynn and Ryan Hunter-Reay, but was baulked by a Mercedes GTD car, giving the #01 machine of van der Zande a run on the outside.

But as the Dutch driver tried to turn in to make the corner, he made contact with Bamber on the inside, sending both cars off-course and into the barriers - and effectively ending any hopes of a final win for Cadillac in the DPi era.

Read Also:

Van der Zande, who was sharing a cockpit with Sebastien Bourdais and Scott Dixon, struck an apologetic tone when looking back on the incident.

"We came to Petit Le Mans to win and to finish the race like this is really difficult," said van der Zande, who is already confirmed to be part of Ganassi's 2023 IMSA effort with the all new Cadillac V-LMDh alongside Bourdais.

"There’s never any intention to come together out there and we’ll reflect on this and regroup as a team."

Bourdais added: "Obviously, that is not the end of the championship that anybody wanted for Cadillac Racing and the Chip Ganassi Racing team.

"It’s a shame; there was a race win on the line, and everybody wants to go out on the high note. We’re disappointed to finish like that with the new era ahead of us."

 

The #01 Cadillac was finally classified fourth, four laps down, after making it back on track following the incident, while the sister #02 car was eighth overall and fifth of the DPis, five laps back.

Bamber added: "I think we had a fantastic race all day and had a really good car with the No. 02 Cadillac. We managed to lead a lot of laps and hours and that’s something to be proud of.

"Obviously, I’m quite disappointed with what happened and mostly for everyone at Cadillac and Chip Ganassi Racing. We come here to win as a team, whether it’s the No. 01 or the No. 02, and that is a tough scenario to be in."

AXR gives Cadillac double podium on DPi farewell

While DPi rival Acura swept both the drivers' and manufacturers' championships thanks to victory for Meyer Shank Racing, trouble for the other ARX-05 of Wayne Taylor Racing allowed Cadillac to take the two remaining spots on the podium.

The #31 Whelen Engineering-branded Action Express Cadillac of Pipo Derani, Olivier Pla and Mike Conway was promoted to second, while Kamui Kobayashi brought home the #48 Ally Racing-branded car he shared with Jimmie Johnson and Mike Rockenfeller a lapped third.

"Ups and downs, but in the end we were there to fight for the win," reflected Derani. "Unfortunately, I got really unlucky with traffic at the last restart, so I lost a lot of time and then I was catching them back. But that’s part of multi-class racing.

"I’m glad we had a fantastic time with the DPi car. The Cadillac was amazing. Most of my wins and the championship have been with this car. A great era that comes to an end, but I’m glad I am here to be fighting for the win.”

 

shares
comments
IMSA Petit Le Mans: MSR Acura wins dramatic race, snatches title
Previous article

IMSA Petit Le Mans: MSR Acura wins dramatic race, snatches title

Next article

Deletraz joins Wayne Taylor Racing for 2023 IMSA enduros

Deletraz joins Wayne Taylor Racing for 2023 IMSA enduros
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Deletraz joins Wayne Taylor Racing for 2023 IMSA enduros
IMSA

Deletraz joins Wayne Taylor Racing for 2023 IMSA enduros

Kondo Nissan lost win because 'we couldn't trust the tyres' Autopolis
Video Inside
Super GT

Kondo Nissan lost win because 'we couldn't trust the tyres'

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Latest news

Lexus PLM winners celebrate, teammates rue DNF that “stinks”
IMSA IMSA

Lexus PLM winners celebrate, teammates rue DNF that “stinks”

Lexus GTD Pro drivers Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat and Kyle Kirkwood were able to help the brand celebrate its first IMSA endurance win, but their colleagues were left licking their wounds after being taken off course in a shunt.

Blomqvist reveals key to MSR Acura’s Petit Le Mans win
IMSA IMSA

Blomqvist reveals key to MSR Acura’s Petit Le Mans win

Tom Blomqvist says that fuel saving in the penultimate stint of Petit Le Mans is what enabled the Meyer Shank Racing team clinch race victory and IMSA’s 2022 Prototype championship at Road Atlanta.

Deletraz joins Wayne Taylor Racing for 2023 IMSA enduros
IMSA IMSA

Deletraz joins Wayne Taylor Racing for 2023 IMSA enduros

Wayne Taylor Racing has announced that Louis Deletraz will be its third driver for the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season alongside regular pairing Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor.

Van der Zande had 'no intention' to cause CGR Cadillac clash
IMSA IMSA

Van der Zande had 'no intention' to cause CGR Cadillac clash

Renger van der Zande has stressed there was "never any intention" to make contact with the sister Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac of Earl Bamber as the two teammates came to blows late on in IMSA's Petit Le Mans season finale.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Prime

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.