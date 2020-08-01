Top events
Previous
IMSA / Breaking news

IMSA replaces WGI, Lime Rock with Road Atlanta, Charlotte

shares
comments
IMSA replaces WGI, Lime Rock with Road Atlanta, Charlotte
By:
Aug 1, 2020, 9:43 PM

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship has altered its calendar in light of revised COVID-19 guidelines, with both the Six Hours of Watkins Glen and the GT-only Lime Rock event being replaced.

As per the latest revisions, the Sahlen’s 6 Hours of The Glen – which had already been shifted from its early July slot to Labor Day Weekend – has now been canned altogether. In its place comes a six-hour race at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, barely five weeks before the 10-hour Petit Le Mans at the same venue.

Meanwhile the GT Le Mans and GT Daytona classes have lost their September round at Lime Rock Park, CT, and will instead run a 100-minute race on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Roval. This will form a fascinating double-header on Oct. 9-10, as IMSA will be sharing the venue with NASCAR's Monster Energy Cup and Xfinity series.

IMSA’s statement said that it “continues to monitor state and local COVID-19 guidelines which may make additional schedule revisions appropriate in the coming weeks.” 

Revised 2020 IMSA schedule

January 25/26 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona 
July 3-4 Daytona International Speedway (DPi, GTLM, GTD)
July 17-18 Sebring Raceway
July 31-Aug. 2 Road America 
Aug. 21-23 VIRginia International Raceway (GTLM, GTD only)
Sept. 4-6 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta
Sept. 25-27 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (DPi, GTLM, GTD)
Oct. 9-10 Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (GTLM, GTD only)
Oct.14-17 Petit Le Mans, Road Atlanta
Oct. 30-Nov. 1 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
November 11-14 Sebring 12 Hours 

 

IMSA Road America: Acura, Porsche, Lexus grab poles

Previous article

IMSA Road America: Acura, Porsche, Lexus grab poles
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Author David Malsher-Lopez

