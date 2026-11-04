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Hanley Motorsports announces multi-class IMSA arrival with BMW support and DXDT deal

HMI steps into a majority role for a three-tier effort spanning GTD Pro, GTD, and Michelin Pilot Challenge while acquiring former Paul Miller Racing shop

Joey Barnes

Published: Nov 4, 2026, 6:00 PM

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Hanley Motorsports

Hanley Motorsports Incorporated (HMI) and DXDT Racing are combining forces to launch a multi-tier IMSA program for the 2027 season, competing under the HMI banner in both the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and Michelin Pilot Challenge.

As a BMW-supported operation, the squad will compete across three tiers of North American GT racing: the GTD and GTD Pro categories within the premier IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, alongside the GS class in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge. To anchor the ambitious effort, HMI is taking over the operational assets of Paul Miller Racing, including the shop in Buford, Georgia – inheriting the operational footprint of the squad that captured the 2026 IMSA GTD Pro championship with drivers Connor De Phillippi and Neil Verhagen – while a new permanent facility is completed down the road in Flowery Branch.

The expansion marks a pivotal evolution for team founder Robert Hanley, who got his start on dirt more than 30 years ago. After stepping away to focus on family and business, Hanley returned in 2019 to win a Masters Championship before fielding entries in Porsche Sprint Challenge and SRO in 2023. During the 2026 season, Hanley deepened his sports car involvement through a minority partnership with DXDT Racing in IMSA's GTD category, alongside a joint venture with Bryan Herta Autosport and PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports in LMP2.

“This is a dream come true for me,” said Hanley. “When I started Hanley Motorsports, the intent was always to compete at the top level in all of our endeavors. With the expertise brought by Dave, Mitchell, and Bryan, we believe we are aggressively building an organization that is capable of delivering sustained success, at the highest level of sportscar racing in North America, The IMSA Weathertech Championship. There is no question our goals and aspirations will not be easily achieved as we are fully aware of the tremendous competitors, for whom we have a great deal of respect, that will challenge us at every opportunity. We are committed and energized by what is ahead of us.”

DXDT Racing won't be competing under the same name or with the Corvette Z06 GT3.R in 2027.

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Lumen via Getty Images

DXDT Racing brings an established IMSA foundation to the partnership, with HMI taking a majority stake in the effort. Founded by David Askew, the squad transitioned full-time to the WeatherTech Championship in 2025 following a dominant eight-win SRO GT3 Pro campaign in 2024. DXDT has since proven its pace in IMSA's top tier, securing six top-10 finishes in its debut season, followed by its first pole at Long Beach and a podium at Petit Le Mans in 2026.

“This is such a great opportunity for all of us at DXDT Racing to grow and become something bigger than our initial foray into the IMSA paddock,” Askew said. “We’ve really been working on setting a strong foundation in our first two years in the series and now that we have that, it’s time to take the next step and I really think this partnership with Robert will help facilitate that. I’m excited to see what’s to come for HMI and really thrilled to be along for the journey as part of this team.”

To steer the operation, HMI has named Mitchell Simmons as Team Principal and former IMSA champion Bryan Sellers as Competition Director.

Simmons brings a deep engineering background, including software development for Formula 1 programs and experience across European, Asian, and North American championships before spending over a decade at Paul Miller Racing. His resume includes multiple IMSA championships, most recently helping secure an IMSA GTD Pro title earlier this year.

“Robert Hanley is assembling a super team for this push into IMSA for 2027 and beyond,” Simmons said. “He’s brought on some of the best of the best across Paul Miller Racing and DXDT for this endeavor and I’m really excited to oversee such an expansive and ambitious program. IMSA is the top level of sports car racing and I know all of us want to see Hanley Motorsports out in front of such a competitive field. I’m looking forward to the challenge!”

Hanley Motorsports will take over the operational assets of Paul Miller Racing, the reigning GTD Pro champions.

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Lumen via Getty Images

Sellers transitioned to management at DXDT at the end of 2024 following a legendary driving career that included two IMSA GTD titles and victories at the Rolex 24 at Daytona, Twelve Hours of Sebring, Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen, Motul Petit Le Mans, and three consecutive wins at Long Beach.

“This kind of opportunity is exactly what I envisioned when moving over to the management side at the end of 2024,” Sellers said. “It’s really exciting to see these two impressive team owners come together to form HMI and set their sights on such an ambitious racing program in 2027. Both Robert and Dave excel at everything they do both in competition and in their business lives and it’s been such a great experience working with them to put this deal together. Plus, reuniting with Mitchell after all of our success together is a cherry on top. I can’t wait until we get our BMWs on the track and go wheel to wheel with the best of the best in IMSA.”

The team's expanded factory backing from BMW Motorsport will support the squad's GTD Pro campaign with the BMW M4 GT3 EVO alongside its GTD and GT4 efforts.

“BMW Motorsport is happy to welcome Hanley Motorsports to our racing family,” said Adam McGregor, BMW NA Motorsport & Customer Racing Manager. “As I have gotten to know Robert and the whole Hanley organization it has become clear that they share the same drive for excellence on the race track that BMW Motorsport does. Therefore, they are perfect to continue to build our legacy in GTD Pro class with the M4 GT3 EVO. It is also exciting to see HMI planning to expand BMW’s presence in GTD and GT4 classes of IMSA. The Rolex 24 is right around the corner and I cannot wait to see BMW M4’s in HMI’s livery on the pavement in Daytona!”

HMI will make its official competitive debut at Daytona International Speedway in January 2027, with driver lineup announcements expected in the coming months.

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