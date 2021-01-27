Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
80 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Breaking news

Heylen says Wright Porsche is a Rolex 24 victory contender

shares
comments
Heylen says Wright Porsche is a Rolex 24 victory contender
By:

Wright Motorsports’ Porsche can fight for IMSA GT Daytona-class honors in the Rolex 24 Hours, according to the team’s Michelin Endurance Cup ace, Jan Heylen.

The team suffered a setback last week when Ryan Hardwick shunted the 911 GT3 R in practice, obliging Wright Motorsports to adopt the chassis of Black Swan Racing, which has withdrawn its entry due to team owner Tim Pappas testing positive for COVID-19.

However, Hardwick redeemed himself in the qualifying race and thanks to his and fulltime teammate Pat Long’s efforts, the team climbed from 19th in class to finish ninth, where they will start on the GTD grid on Saturday. They will be joined by ex-Champ Car racer Heylen – with whom they won last November’s Sebring 12 Hours – and Klaus Bachler, who drove with Long and Hardwick to fourth in last year’s Rolex 24.

This line-up, the Wright team’s preparation and the Porsche’s qualities have combined to convince Heylen they can be in contention for victory come Sunday afternoon.

“I think we had a lot of good things happen for us in the Roar,” said the 40-year-old Belgian. “A few things didn’t come our way, but all in all, we have a team that is very well prepared for this event, and we have a big week ahead of us.

“We’re with the best team in the paddock, so I know preparation won’t be an issue. The Porsche in general is competitive, and if it were to come down to the last hour in the race, we have a car we can fight with.

“It’s nice to be here with Patrick and Ryan again, and having Klaus with us again. We have a good team and a good lineup.”

Said Hardwick: “I am coming off a weekend at the Roar where I did some of the best driving of my life, and I’m ready to show that same pace when it counts this weekend in the Rolex.

“I’m confident that our Wright Motorsports team is the most prepared team in the GTD field, and that my co-drivers are all as eager as I am to go for the win this weekend.

Long struck a more cautionary note, stating that, “This is a deep field of great entries, and a top-five is going to be a real challenge.

“We had a phenomenal Roar week right up until night practice when it all fell apart. We dug deep and the team did an amazing job to get us onto the grid for the qualifying race.

“The qualifying race was a pretty messy affair. Cars were all over the place, but we are proud of the team effort that was able to get these laps under our belt and gain some data with this new car.”

For an updated entrylist for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona click here

Updated entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

Previous article

Updated entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Daytona 24
Drivers Patrick Long , Klaus Bachler , Jan Heylen , Ryan Hardwick
Teams Wright Motorsports
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Mercedes engine switch makes 2021 McLaren "essentially a new car"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes engine switch makes 2021 McLaren "essentially a new car"

Erebus boss hails team harmony after "best test in years"
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Erebus boss hails team harmony after "best test in years"

Denver Al Hoffman notes
NHRA NHRA / News

Denver Al Hoffman notes

Las Vegas: Dale Earnhardt Jr race report
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Las Vegas: Dale Earnhardt Jr race report

Magnussen enjoying Cadillac after “easy to drive” F1 cars
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Magnussen enjoying Cadillac after “easy to drive” F1 cars

Carlin announces Ticktum for 2021 F2 campaign
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Carlin announces Ticktum for 2021 F2 campaign

McLaren fires up new Mercedes engine for 2021 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren fires up new Mercedes engine for 2021 F1 car

Sainz hails ‘unforgettable’ maiden Ferrari F1 test run
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz hails ‘unforgettable’ maiden Ferrari F1 test run

Latest news

Heylen says Wright Porsche is a Rolex 24 victory contender
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Heylen says Wright Porsche is a Rolex 24 victory contender

Updated entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Updated entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

Magnussen enjoying Cadillac after “easy to drive” F1 cars
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Magnussen enjoying Cadillac after “easy to drive” F1 cars

COVID knocks Jaminet out of RWR Eurasia’s Rolex 24 lineup
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

COVID knocks Jaminet out of RWR Eurasia’s Rolex 24 lineup

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes engine switch makes 2021 McLaren "essentially a new car"

3h
2
Supercars

Erebus boss hails team harmony after "best test in years"

12h
3
NHRA

Denver Al Hoffman notes

4
NASCAR Cup

Las Vegas: Dale Earnhardt Jr race report

5
IMSA

Magnussen enjoying Cadillac after “easy to drive” F1 cars

4h

Latest news

Heylen says Wright Porsche is a Rolex 24 victory contender

Heylen says Wright Porsche is a Rolex 24 victory contender

IMSA
32m
Updated entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

Updated entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

IMSA
3h
Magnussen enjoying Cadillac after “easy to drive” F1 cars

Magnussen enjoying Cadillac after “easy to drive” F1 cars

IMSA
4h
COVID knocks Jaminet out of RWR Eurasia’s Rolex 24 lineup

COVID knocks Jaminet out of RWR Eurasia’s Rolex 24 lineup

IMSA
Jan 26, 2021
Acura to continue in IMSA with LMDh Prototype in 2023

Acura to continue in IMSA with LMDh Prototype in 2023

IMSA
Jan 26, 2021

Latest videos

The great history of the Daytona 24 Hours 03:54
IMSA
Jan 20, 2021

The great history of the Daytona 24 Hours

24 Hours of Daytona: 1984 - Sarel van der Merwe vs Mario Andretti 01:53
IMSA
Dec 7, 2020

24 Hours of Daytona: 1984 - Sarel van der Merwe vs Mario Andretti

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update 01:32
IMSA
Nov 16, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 16, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 14, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.