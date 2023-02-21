How BMW fed legendary heritage into its latest M-Sport attack
As BMW’s new M-Sport Hybrid V8 took to the track at Daytona, eagle eyed fans quickly spotted some subtle but significant reflections of the marque’s legendary past – both in the radical new machine and on the mechanics in the pit lane.
The German manufacturer, which has competed in almost all forms of motorsport from World Rallying to Formula One, makes a long-awaited return to the top flight of sports prototype racing this year in the IMSA SportsCar Championship.
The season-opening 24-Hours of Daytona marked the first time a works-led BMW endurance machine has hit the track since the BMW V12 LMR back in 1999, when Joachim Winkelhock, Pierluigi Martini and Yannick Dalmas took overall victory at Le Mans.
It was the first step towards a full-blown return to the FIA World Endurance Championship next season and another assault on Le Mans – and there was no mistaking the aggressive styling drawn from all areas of the BMW back catalogue in the new contender.
The car is designed to IMSA’s new Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class regulations and speaking at the car’s full livery launch last September, IMSA president John Doohan said: “[GTP] opened up the opportunity for design and styling to allow the brand to do more.
“While it’s a prototype car, it emulates the GTs, so you could pull up an M5 or M4 and recognize the brand, the family. When I explained to the designers they had the opportunity to design a race car, they were like kids in an art class.
“Men and women who design road cars now have the opportunity to design the ultimate [machine] and BMW is certainly in the running for best-looking one in the group – from lighting, design, styling cues, the lines – it is the ultimate expression of the BMW brand.”
#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus, Marco Wittmann, Colton Herta
Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images
It was hard to miss the radical integration of the company’s corporate face – the giant kidney grilles – while the brand’s Hofmeister kink also joined the design cue party, appearing along the window at an aggressive angle that makes it stand out proud.
But it’s not just the car that has been given the design treatment – because PUMA, as long-term licensing and team partner of BMW M Motorsport, designed a footwear line that look the part too, with a radical new design that copies the same styling cues as the car.
Designated the ‘BMW M Motorsport LGND’ the footwear combines inspiration from the classic BMW styling and PUMA’s Speedcat line and features M-inspired chrome accents, adaptive reflective materials and even a T-Toe shape that reflects the aggressive bonnet styling.
The shoes even feature that world famous Hofmeister kink which, just like BMW’s kidney front grille, is a design signature that has featured on every car model since the advent of the BMW Neue Klasse.
The shoes are available for fans to buy and with this attention to detail in all areas it is clear the brand means business in the world of endurance racing, with the ultimate aim of putting its drivers’ boots on the podium at the greatest endurance race of them all.
This season, the IMSA Championship will be a proving ground for the LMDh and its drivers, with high performance stakes. The opening weekend marked another major landmark in the BMW M-Sport’s history, but that was only the beginning.
The exclusive BMW M Motorsport livery version of the new sneaker, in famous ‘M’ tricolour stripes, is available now in selected PUMA stores and online at puma.com.
Latest news
Sainz feels he "wasn't ready" to fight for 2022 F1 title
Sainz feels he "wasn't ready" to fight for 2022 F1 title Sainz feels he "wasn't ready" to fight for 2022 F1 title
Drugovich stands in for injured Stroll in Bahrain F1 test
Drugovich stands in for injured Stroll in Bahrain F1 test Drugovich stands in for injured Stroll in Bahrain F1 test
The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team aims for another top result in Cape Town
The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team aims for another top result in Cape Town The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team aims for another top result in Cape Town
New McLaren F1 team boss Stella's transition has been "seamless"
New McLaren F1 team boss Stella's transition has been "seamless" New McLaren F1 team boss Stella's transition has been "seamless"
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
How MSR took Acura to Rolex 24 win How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Inside BMW's prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
How Porsche, Penske are gearing up How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The stand-ins who got it right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
Sportscars long road to convergence The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
How Porsche changed the game in LM24 How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Why BMW is a dark horse for 2024 Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.