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IMSA Petit Le Mans

How to watch 2026 IMSA Petit Le Mans finale: Weekend schedule, start time, entry list, TV

The 2026 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will conclude with a 10-hour endurance race at Road Atlanta this weekend

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
#60 Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Scott Dixon

#60 Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Scott Dixon

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Lumen via Getty Images

The 2026 IMSA season concludes with Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta, and there's still a lot to fight for throughout the final ten hours of racing this year.

Jack Aitken holds a comfortable but not insurmountable GTP lead, 147 points ahead of Laurin Heinrich with 350 points up for grabs to the winner at Road Atlanta. Jeremy Clarke  Tom Dillmann lead LMP2, just four points ahead of the duo of George Kurtz Alex Quinn.

In GTD Pro, there's still several teams in contention, and they're all chasing Corvette's Nicky Catsburg and Tommy Milner, with their closest challengers being Connor De Phillippi and Neil Verhagen, 47 points adrift of the lead. In GTD, Philip Ellis and Russell Ward sit atop the standings with Robby Foley and Patrick Gallagher 37 points behind.

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch all the action at Road Atlanta from the full weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.

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 What is the IMSA at Road Atlanta weekend schedule?

*ALL TIMES EST; only sessions with broadcast availability*

Thursday, October 1

1:05pm-1:55pm -- VP Racing SportsCar Challenge race -- YOUTUBE/PEACOCK

2:10pm-3:00pm -- Mazda MX-5 Cup race -- YOUTUBE/IMSA.TV

5:20pm-6:05pm -- Porsche Carrera Cup race -- YOUTUBE/IMSA.TV/PEACOCK

Friday, October 2

8:25am-9:15am -- VP Racing SportsCar Challenge race -- YOUTUBE/PEACOCK

9:30am-10:20am -- Mazda MX-5 Cup race -- YOUTUBE/IMSA.TV

11:35am-1:40pm -- IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race -- YOUTUBE/PEACOCK/IMSA.TV

2:15pm-3:35pm -- IMSA WeatherTech qualifying -- YOUTUBE/PEACOCK/IMSA.TV

3:50pm-4:35pm -- Porsche Carrera Cup race -- YOUTUBE/IMSA.TV/PEACOCK

Saturday, October 3

12:00pm-10:30pm: 2026 IMSA Petit Le Mans -- YOUTUBE/PEACOCK/IMSA.TV/USA Sports

#60 Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, #24 BMW M Team WRT BMW M Hybrid V8: Dries Vanthoor, Sheldon van der Linde, #31 Cadillac Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R: Jack Aitken, Earl Bamber

#60 Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, #24 BMW M Team WRT BMW M Hybrid V8: Dries Vanthoor, Sheldon van der Linde, #31 Cadillac Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R: Jack Aitken, Earl Bamber

Photo by: Brandon Badraoui / Lumen via Getty Images

Who is competing in Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta?

There are are a total of 54 entries competing in this weekend's IMSA finale, featuring 11 GTP entries; 11 LMP2 entries; 14 GTD Pro entries; 18 GTD entries.

FULL ENTRY LIST HERE

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