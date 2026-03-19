How to watch the 2026 12 Hours of Sebring: Weekend schedule, TV, streaming
IMSA is back with the 74th edition of of the 12 Hours of Sebring this weekend
Start action
Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images
After several weeks away following the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is back with another prestigious event -- the 12 Hours of Sebring in Florida.
In Daytona, Penske prevailed yet again with Julien Andlauer, Laurin Heinrich, and Felipe Nasr piloting the #7 Porsche to victory over the #31 Whelen Cadillac squad. The class wins went to the #04 Crowdstrike Oreca (LMP2), the #1 Paul Miller Racing BMW (GTD Pro), and the #57 Winward Racing Mercedes (GTD).
The Porsche Penske squad are also the defending winners of Sebring, securing a 1-2 finish in last year's event. Sebring is the second of eleven rounds in the 2026 IMSA season, and one of five that are part of the Endurance Cup. Here's everything you need to know for the weekend ahead:
Thursday, March 19
10:05am - 11:35am EST -- Sebring 12 Hours practice with all drivers/classes
4:00pm - 4:15pm EST -- Sebring 12 Hours practice with bronze drivers only
4:15pm - 5:45pm EST -- Sebring 12 Hours practice with all drivers/classes
7:45pm - 9:15pm EST -- Sebring 12 Hours practice with all drivers/classes
Friday, March 20
11:25am - 11:40am EST -- Sebring 12 Hours GTD qualifying
11:45am - 12:00pm EST-- Sebring 12 Hours GTD Pro qualifying
12:05 pm - 12:20pm EST -- Sebring 12 Hours LMP2 qualifying
12:25pm - 12:40pm EST -- Sebring 12 Hours GTP qualifying
Saturday, March 21
10:10am - 10:10pm EST -- 74th running of the 12 Hours of Sebring
Other races throughout the weekend
Thursday, March 19: 1:05pm - 1:50pm EST -- Mustang Challenge Race #1 (45mins)
Thursday, March 19: 3:00pm - 3:40pm EST -- Porsche Carrera Cup Race #1 (40mins)
Thursday, March 19: 6:10pm - 7pm EST -- Lamborghini Trofeo Race #1 (50mins)
Friday, March 20: 10:20am - 11:05am EST -- Mustang Challenge Race #2 (45mins)
Friday, March 20: 2:00pm - 4:00pm EST -- IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race (2hrs)
Friday, March 20: 4:35pm - 5:25pm EST -- Lamborghini Trofeo Race #2 (50mins)
Friday, March 20: 4:45pm - 6:25pm EST -- Porsche Carrera Cup Race #2 (40mins)
Where to watch the 12 Hours of Sebring?
Peacock will stream all 12 hours of the race with portions of it also available on NBCSN for American race fans. International viewers will be able to find the event live on the IMSA YouTube channel, and also via IMSA.tv. Additionally, IMSA Radio will have complete coverage for those who want to listen in.
The weather forecast is clear with almost no threat of rain, and temperatures hovering around 80 degrees Fahrenheit / 27 degrees Celsius.
Who is racing in the 12 Hours of Sebring?
You can find the complete spotter's guide HERE, featuring every entry, its livery, and driver lineups. IMSA's official entry list features 11 GTP entries, 12 LMP2 entries, 13 GTD Pro entries, and 19 GTD entries with a total of 55 cars.
There are a handful of IndyCar drivers taking part, including Scott Dixon in the #60 Meyer Shank Acura (GTP), Alex Palou in the #93 Meyer Shank Acura (GTP), and Kyle Kirkwood in the #14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus (GTD Pro).
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
‘Piedi per terra’ – the serious message behind Toto Wolff’s joke with Italian media
How China F1 weekend "exposed Audi's weaknesses"
How to watch the 2026 12 Hours of Sebring: Weekend schedule, TV, streaming
Why Ferrari believes F1 engine rules tweak won't stop Mercedes
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments