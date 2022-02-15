Hunter-Reay joins Ganassi Cadillac line-up for Sebring

Hunter-Reay and van der Zande teamed with Jordan Taylor in the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R to win the 2018 Petit Le Mans, finish second in the 12 Hours of Sebring and earned pole at Rolex 24 At Daytona.

Hunter-Reay, the 2012 IndyCar champion and 2014 Indy 500 winner, is without a full-time open-wheel ride for 2022.

“It’s beyond belief that Ryan Hunter-Reay is available to be a Cadillac teammate at Sebring,” said Chip Ganassi Racing’s managing director Mike Hull. “Chip Ganassi Racing has admired his ability to consistently win major globally recognized events. He has that special knack to be a separator.

“We’re excited that Ryan’s an integral part of our team at the Twelve Hours of Sebring.”

Hunter-Reay, who also won the 2020 Twelve Hours of Sebring with Mazda, said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Chip Ganassi Racing and returning to Cadillac for the 70th running of the Twelve Hours of Sebring.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to work with one of the very best teams and manufacturers in motorsports. Sebring is my home track, and the Twelve Hours of Sebring is one of those iconic events that you focus on as a competitor. After winning the 2020 race overall, I’ve been eager to get back with a top team and compete for another win.”

Cadillac has won three of the five 12-hour races at Sebring International Raceway in DPi competition dating to 2017.

Today’s announcement completes Ganassi’s line-up for Sebring, as Kevin Magnussen will share driving duties with Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn in Ganassi’s #02 Cadillac Accessories entry.

It also confirms that the three IndyCar aces that Ganassi transferred to its IMSA squad for the Rolex 24 Hours – Scott Dixon, Alex Palou, Marcus Ericsson – will not be attempting double-duty that weekend. While the 12 Hours is held on Saturday, the second round of the NTT IndyCar Series is being run at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday.