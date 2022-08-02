Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Porsche unveils latest generation 911 GT3 car
IMSA News

IMSA champion Derani says 2022 results are a “reality check”

Action Express Racing’s Pipo Derani says the team’s failure to defend its IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship title proves you “can’t have any weak link in the team.”

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IMSA champion Derani says 2022 results are a “reality check”

In 2021, Derani and Felipe Nasr racked up three wins, three other podium finishes and a fourth place on its way to the Prototype title, with a sixth place in the Rolex 24 at Daytona being its only finish outside the top five.

This year, with Nasr now part of the Porsche-Penske program, the best results for the Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R has been four third places, and Derani finds himself only fifth in the championship. He has also had a change of co-drivers, Tristan Nunez being his partner for the first five races before being replaced by Olivier Pla.

“It’s been a reality check to what motorsport is,” said Derani. “You have ups and downs during your career. Coming in this year as the champ and having such a difficult year changing teammates in the middle of the season – it hasn’t been easy.

“Nevertheless, it’s always a pleasure. You are in one of the most competitive championships in the world… We’re heading to the last two races without a single chance of winning the championship but I think it shows how the championship is so competitive you can’t have any weak link in the team whatsoever.”

Derani believes AXR’s shifting driver line-up causes issues when competing against entries with more consistency in its personnel.

“Once you go and fight against teams that are with the same lineup for two, three years, they are working well together it’s just hard for you to overcome that,” said the 28-year-old Brazilian. “So, going into the last few races of the year we have Olivier onboard in the Whelen Engineering Cadillac. I think he’s got up to speed quite well and I’m hoping that we can together put some strong results on the board. Hopefully, we can be in the mix for a win either at Road America or Road Atlanta to finish the year on a strong note.

“But… As they say, you’re as good as your last race. It’s a constant battle every weekend for you to be at the top because it’s definitely not a given. You should not take it for granted but should always be working hard.

“We’re going against pairings that have been working together for a while, and then we welcomed Tristan [Nunez] at the beginning of the year. That’s already in itself a difficult situation when you have to learn a new teammate, to work with someone new and this person has to learn how the team operates…

“And then not only that, we had a change in the middle of the season. You repeat the whole process again. When Olivier joined at Detroit, obviously not a very easy track to join and get to learn a new team. It’s just a situation where you’re in a very competitive championship and instead of focusing on details you’re focusing on the driver who’s in the car is getting up to speed quickly. That, in itself, you’re starting on the back foot already. In such a competitive championship, this can’t happen.

“We’re definitely not missing speed; we’ve been close to a couple of pole positions this year that just didn’t materialize for maybe just a little bit of time. We led more than 50 percent of the 12 Hours of Sebring…

“I would say that’s down [to] not being fully in sync with one another, especially on the driver front. We’re working hard on that. I hope we can have a strong finish to the season. It hasn’t been easy, but Olivier has been up to speed especially in the last two races. From now on it’s a bit of fine-tuning to be back at where we should be…

“I think if we put everything together there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be where we belong.”

shares
comments
Porsche unveils latest generation 911 GT3 car
Previous article

Porsche unveils latest generation 911 GT3 car
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Herta expects tougher pole battle in Nashville’s second year Nashville
IndyCar

Herta expects tougher pole battle in Nashville’s second year

Rosenqvist doesn’t think a win can alter his McLaren destiny
IndyCar

Rosenqvist doesn’t think a win can alter his McLaren destiny

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Olivier Pla More from
Olivier Pla
Misfiring engine hurt Glickenhaus's chances at Le Mans 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Misfiring engine hurt Glickenhaus's chances at Le Mans

Pla replaces Nunez in AXR line-up for remainder of 2022 Detroit
IMSA

Pla replaces Nunez in AXR line-up for remainder of 2022

MSR Acura "needed another lap" for Watkins Glen win Watkins Glen
Video Inside
IMSA

MSR Acura "needed another lap" for Watkins Glen win

Action Express Racing More from
Action Express Racing
Johnson targets Le Mans 24 Hours in Hendrick Garage 56 entry
Le Mans

Johnson targets Le Mans 24 Hours in Hendrick Garage 56 entry

Rockenfeller targets full-time IMSA seat for 2023
IMSA

Rockenfeller targets full-time IMSA seat for 2023

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime
IMSA

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

Latest news

IMSA champion Derani says 2022 results are a “reality check”
IMSA IMSA

IMSA champion Derani says 2022 results are a “reality check”

Action Express Racing’s Pipo Derani says the team’s failure to defend its IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship title proves you “can’t have any weak link in the team.”

Porsche unveils latest generation 911 GT3 car
GT GT

Porsche unveils latest generation 911 GT3 car

Porsche has focused on drivability with the new GT3 contender it unveiled ahead of this weekend’s Spa 24 Hours.

IMSA will return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2023
IMSA IMSA

IMSA will return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2023

For the first time since 2014, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will be back at the Racing Capital of the World in September 2023, with a 2hr40min “IMSA Battle on the Bricks”

Ferrari launches 296 GT3 car inspired by F1 technology
GT GT

Ferrari launches 296 GT3 car inspired by F1 technology

Ferrari has created a modular racing car that takes lessons from the Italian manufacturer’s Formula 1 team with its new 296 GT3, which was given an official launch on Friday.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Prime

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.