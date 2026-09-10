IMSA confirms 44-car field for Battle on the Bricks at Indianapolis
The penultimate round of the season features 11 GTP entries, 10 LMP2 cars and several notable Porsche driver changes
#31 Cadillac Action Express Cadillac V- Series.R: Jack Aitken, Earl Bamber, Frederik Vesti, #40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac V- Series.R: Jordan Taylor, Louis Deletraz
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Lumen via Getty Images
The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is gearing up for its return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, revealing a stacked 44-car entry list for the upcoming TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks.
Scheduled for September 20, the event serves as the penultimate round of the season and marks the championship's first sprint-format contest at The Brickyard since 2023. The four-class field will contest a two-hour, 40-minute race.
The entry list details a deep field comprising 11 Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) machines, 10 LMP2 entries, 10 GTD Pro cars, and 13 GTD entries.
The biggest shakeup on the grid comes in the headlining GTP class, where driver changes at Porsche highlight the entry list. Laurin Heinrich, currently second in the championship, returns to the factory Porsche Penske Motorsport line-up, replacing Laurens Vanthoor in the No. 6 Porsche 963. The cascade effect sees Nico Müller take over Heinrich’s former seat in the #5 JDC-Miller Motorsports Porsche 963, joining full-season driver Tijmen van der Helm.
In the LMP2 category, 10 cars are set to compete. Era Motorsport makes its return to sprint competition, listing FIA Bronze-rated driver Nick Boulle alongside a second driver yet to be announced. Intersport Racing remains absent from the list. Both teams previously sat out the only other LMP2 sprint race of the year at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in July, making Era’s comeback a key storyline for the class.
Stability reigns across the GT ranks, with GTD Pro and GTD carrying over their lineups directly from the recent Michelin GT Challenge at Virginia International Raceway. The GTD Pro field includes the #68 YRB Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo driven by Valentin Hasse-Clot and Marco Sorensen, who hold their spot in the premier production-based category.
The Indianapolis round is the penultimate event before the season finale, increasing the importance of the remaining championship points.
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Porsche Penske leadership speaks out on IMSA performance struggles
Why Max Verstappen isn’t buying the hype over a Red Bull surprise in Madrid
F1 Spanish GP at Madring: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
IMSA confirms 44-car field for Battle on the Bricks at Indianapolis
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments