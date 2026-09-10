Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Preview
IMSA Indianapolis

IMSA confirms 44-car field for Battle on the Bricks at Indianapolis

The penultimate round of the season features 11 GTP entries, 10 LMP2 cars and several notable Porsche driver changes

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Published:
#31 Cadillac Action Express Cadillac V- Series.R: Jack Aitken, Earl Bamber, Frederik Vesti, #40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac V- Series.R: Jordan Taylor, Louis Deletraz

#31 Cadillac Action Express Cadillac V- Series.R: Jack Aitken, Earl Bamber, Frederik Vesti, #40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac V- Series.R: Jordan Taylor, Louis Deletraz

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Lumen via Getty Images

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is gearing up for its return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, revealing a stacked 44-car entry list for the upcoming TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks. 

Scheduled for September 20, the event serves as the penultimate round of the season and marks the championship's first sprint-format contest at The Brickyard since 2023. The four-class field will contest a two-hour, 40-minute race.

The entry list details a deep field comprising 11 Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) machines, 10 LMP2 entries, 10 GTD Pro cars, and 13 GTD entries.

The biggest shakeup on the grid comes in the headlining GTP class, where driver changes at Porsche highlight the entry list. Laurin Heinrich, currently second in the championship, returns to the factory Porsche Penske Motorsport line-up, replacing Laurens Vanthoor in the No. 6 Porsche 963. The cascade effect sees Nico Müller take over Heinrich’s former seat in the #5 JDC-Miller Motorsports Porsche 963, joining full-season driver Tijmen van der Helm.

In the LMP2 category, 10 cars are set to compete. Era Motorsport makes its return to sprint competition, listing FIA Bronze-rated driver Nick Boulle alongside a second driver yet to be announced. Intersport Racing remains absent from the list. Both teams previously sat out the only other LMP2 sprint race of the year at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in July, making Era’s comeback a key storyline for the class.

Stability reigns across the GT ranks, with GTD Pro and GTD carrying over their lineups directly from the recent Michelin GT Challenge at Virginia International Raceway. The GTD Pro field includes the #68 YRB Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo driven by Valentin Hasse-Clot and Marco Sorensen, who hold their spot in the premier production-based category.

The Indianapolis round is the penultimate event before the season finale, increasing the importance of the remaining championship points.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Laurin Heinrich replaces Laurens Vanthoor at Porsche Penske for IMSA Indy round

Top Comments
More from
Joey Barnes

Porsche Penske leadership speaks out on IMSA performance struggles

IMSA
IMSA
Indianapolis
Porsche Penske leadership speaks out on IMSA performance struggles

Alexander Rossi drives next-gen IndyCar IR-28 into new era at Indianapolis

IndyCar
IndyCar
Alexander Rossi drives next-gen IndyCar IR-28 into new era at Indianapolis

You Ask The Questions: David Malukas

IndyCar
You Ask The Questions: David Malukas

Latest news

Porsche Penske leadership speaks out on IMSA performance struggles

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Indianapolis
Porsche Penske leadership speaks out on IMSA performance struggles

Why Max Verstappen isn’t buying the hype over a Red Bull surprise in Madrid

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
Why Max Verstappen isn’t buying the hype over a Red Bull surprise in Madrid

F1 Spanish GP at Madring: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
F1 Spanish GP at Madring: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

IMSA confirms 44-car field for Battle on the Bricks at Indianapolis

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Indianapolis
IMSA confirms 44-car field for Battle on the Bricks at Indianapolis