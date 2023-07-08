Subscribe
Previous / IMSA CTMP: Taylor Acura leads Blomqvist in second practice
IMSA / Mosport Qualifying report

IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist takes pole in Acura 1-2, ahead of Cadillacs

Meyer Shank Racing’s Tom Blomqvist will start the IMSA SportsCar Championship race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park from pole position in his Acura.

Charles Bradley
By:
#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist

Blomqvist lapped the challenging Canadian road course in 1m05.653s, just 0.08s ahead of the Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport ARX-06 of Ricky Taylor.

Pipo Derani set the benchmark at 1m06.502s in the Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R, which Taylor beat with 1m05.734s. Blomqvist then took over with 1m05.653s, 0.081s faster than Taylor, but admitted to a “messy lap”.

Derani worked down to 1m05.829s but stayed in third, 0.176s off the pace, the AXR Caddy losing time in the middle sector of the lap. Sebastien Bourdais was fourth in the Chip Ganassi Racing example, ahead of the first Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 of Felipe Nasr, who was eight tenths off pole.

The BMWs looked terribly skittish over Mosport’s bumps and yumps, with Augusto Farfus bucking his way to sixth in the first M Hybrid V8, fractionally ahead of the sister car of Nick Yelloly.

Mike Rockenfeller’s JDC Miller MotorSports Porsche 963 beat the #6 works car of Mathieu Jaminet to eighth place in the nine-car GTP field.

In LMP3, Gar Robinson took pole position in his #74 Riley-run Ligier, ahead of Orey Fidani’s #13 AWA Duqueine and Ari Balogh, who was back in the #30 Jr III Racing Ligier after skipping the Watkins Glen race after his big session-ending qualifying crash there.

#14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat

#14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Lexus beats Mercedes for GTD pole

In GTD, the Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantages of Alex Riberas and home hero Roman De Angelis led the way early on, with Riberas setting 1m15.314s in the Pro class car to De Angelis’s 1m15.478s in its pro-am entry.

Jack Hawksworth then took over in his all-Pro #14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F with a new track record of 1m15.029s. Jules Gounon leapt to second in the WeatherTech Racing Mercedes, lapping in 1m15.250s, but didn’t endear himself to Hawksworth by pulling out in front of him.

Behind the Astons, Jordan Taylor’s Corvette C8.R took fifth, ahead of the #12 Lexus of Frankie Montecalvo, who was second in the pro-am class behind De Angelis, ahead of Klaus Bachler (Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911) and Madison Snow (Paul Miller Racing BMW M4).

Cla Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United States Colin Braun
GTP Acura ARX-06 8 1'05.653 186.435
2 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
GTP Acura ARX-06 10 1'05.734 0.081 0.081 186.205
3 Brazil Pipo Derani
United Kingdom Alexander Sims
GTP Cadillac V-Series.R 10 1'05.829 0.176 0.095 185.936
4 France Sébastien Bourdais
Netherlands Renger van der Zande
GTP Cadillac V-Series.R 10 1'06.266 0.613 0.437 184.710
5 Australia Matt Campbell
Brazil Felipe Nasr
GTP Porsche 963 14 1'06.521 0.868 0.255 184.002
6 Austria Philipp Eng
Brazil Augusto Farfus
GTP BMW M Hybrid V8 11 1'06.801 1.148 0.280 183.231
7 United States Connor de Phillippi
United Kingdom Nick Yelloly
GTP BMW M Hybrid V8 10 1'06.848 1.195 0.047 183.102
8 Netherlands Tijmen van der Helm
Germany Mike Rockenfeller
GTP Porsche 963 13 1'06.946 1.293 0.098 182.834
9 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Mathieu Jaminet
GTP Porsche 963 11 1'07.329 1.676 0.383 181.794
10 United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 8 1'12.946 7.293 5.617 167.795
11 Canada Orey Fidani
United Kingdom Matthew Bell
LMP3 Duqueine D08 9 1'13.355 7.702 0.409 166.860
12 Canada Garett Grist
United States Ari Balogh
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 13 1'13.593 7.940 0.238 166.320
13 Canada Anthony Mantella
United Kingdom Wayne Boyd
LMP3 Duqueine D08 11 1'13.682 8.029 0.089 166.119
14 Antoine Comeau
George Staikos
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 13 1'13.884 8.231 0.202 165.665
15 United States Lance Willsey
Portugal Joao Barbosa
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 13 1'14.751 9.098 0.867 163.744
16 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
GTD PRO Lexus RC F GT3 7 1'15.029 9.376 0.278 163.137
17 Spain Daniel Juncadella
France Jules Gounon
GTD PRO Mercedes AMG GT3 7 1'15.103 9.450 0.074 162.976
18 United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Spain Alex Riberas
GTD PRO Aston Martin Vantage GT3 6 1'15.341 9.688 0.238 162.461
19 Canada Roman De Angelis
Denmark Marco Sorensen
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 6 1'15.478 9.825 0.137 162.166
20 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
GTD PRO Corvette C8.R GTD 12 1'15.494 9.841 0.016 162.132
21 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Aaron Telitz
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 8 1'15.508 9.855 0.014 162.102
22 Austria Klaus Bachler
France Patrick Pilet
GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 7 1'15.584 9.931 0.076 161.939
23 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
GTD BMW M4 GT3 8 1'15.595 9.942 0.011 161.915
24 United States Mike Skeen
Canada Mikael Grenier
GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 11 1'15.670 10.017 0.075 161.755
25 United States Patrick Gallagher
United States Robby Foley
GTD BMW M4 GT3 11 1'15.992 10.339 0.322 161.070
26 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
Italy Loris Spinelli
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 9 1'16.100 10.447 0.108 160.841
27 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis
GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 10 1'16.165 10.512 0.065 160.704
28 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Chandler Hull
GTD BMW M4 GT3 9 1'16.196 10.543 0.031 160.638
29 United States Brendan Iribe
Switzerland Frederik Schandorff
GTD McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 13 1'16.360 10.707 0.164 160.293
30 United States PJ Hyett
Seb Priaulx
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 12 1'16.983 11.330 0.623 158.996
31 United States Alan Brynjolfsson
United States Trent Hindman
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 12 1'17.028 11.375 0.045 158.903
32 Alan Metni
Netherlands Kay van Berlo
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 12 1'17.126 11.473 0.098 158.701
33 Sheena Monk
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
GTD Acura NSX GT3 12 1'17.213 11.560 0.087 158.523
34 United States David Brule
United States Alec Udell
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 12 1'20.469 14.816 3.256 152.108
View full results
shares
comments

IMSA CTMP: Taylor Acura leads Blomqvist in second practice
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist/Braun win for MSR Acura after huge Cadillac crash

IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist/Braun win for MSR Acura after huge Cadillac crash

IMSA
Mosport

IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist/Braun win for MSR Acura after huge Cadillac crash IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist/Braun win for MSR Acura after huge Cadillac crash

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins British GP

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins British GP

Formula 1
British GP

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins British GP F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins British GP

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist/Braun win for MSR Acura after huge Cadillac crash

IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist/Braun win for MSR Acura after huge Cadillac crash

IMSA IMSA
Mosport

IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist/Braun win for MSR Acura after huge Cadillac crash IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist/Braun win for MSR Acura after huge Cadillac crash

F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP

F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP

F1 Formula 1
British GP

F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP

McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris

McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris

F1 Formula 1
British GP

McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris

Gasly baffled by F1 stewards' decision not to penalise Stroll

Gasly baffled by F1 stewards' decision not to penalise Stroll

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Gasly baffled by F1 stewards' decision not to penalise Stroll Gasly baffled by F1 stewards' decision not to penalise Stroll

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Charles Bradley

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Charles Bradley

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe