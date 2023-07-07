IMSA CTMP: Braun’s Acura beats AXR Cadillac in first practice
Meyer Shank Racing’s Colin Braun set the pace in opening practice for the IMSA SportsCar Championship round at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on Friday afternoon.
Braun’s Acura topped the 90-minute session for the 34-car entry with a quickest time of 1m07.341s, over three quarters of a second clear of all rivals at the fabled sportscar track near Toronto.
Ricky Taylor’s Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport Acura ARX-06 set the early benchmark at 1m09.803s. That was soon pipped by Alexander Sims in Action Express Racing’s Cadillac V-Series.R and then Augusto Farfus in the #24 BMW M Hybrid V8 – keen to make amends after his first-corner exit at Watkins Glen last time out.
Sims retook the top spot by 0.085s, as he worked down to 1m09.212s, but was quickly eclipsed by Tom Blomqvist’s Meyer Shank-run Acura, who dipped under the 1m08s barrier with 1m08.889s, 0.073s faster than Nick Yelloly in the #25 BMW.
Taylor then took P1 back with 1m08.568s, before Farfus produced 1m08.423s to go top, and Taylor then got within 0.011s.
With 20 minutes to go, Filipe Albuquerque took over the WTR Acura from Taylor and set 1m08.316s before Braun (in for Blomqvist) bested him in the MSR version by 0.043s with 1m08.273s. As Braun pitted, Albuquerque retook the top spot with 1m08.138s.
Pipo Derani (AXR Caddy) then entered the chat with a 1m08.121s, pipping Albuquerque for P1 by 0.017s before a red flag for an LMP3 car stopping on track.
The session went green with just four minutes remaining, and Braun unleashed 1m07.341s, putting him on top by 0.78s.
Derani was second, ahead of Albuquerque, Renger van der Zande (Chip Ganassi Racing Caddy), Farfus, Mathieu Jaminet (#6 Porsche Penske 963) and the sister 963 of Matt Campbell. Yelloly and Mike Rockenfeller (JDC Miller Porsche) rounded out the nine-car GTP field.
Garett Grist led the LMP3 field for Jr III Racing, ahead of Felipe Fraga (Riley) and Matthew Bell (AWA).
#12: Vasser Sullivan, Lexus RC F GT3, GTD: Aaron Telitz, Frankie Montecalvo
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
Lexus leads McLaren, Corvette in GTD
In GTD, Alex Riberas led the early going with a lap of 1m16.925s in his Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage. Trent Hindman got to within 0.011s of that in his Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R before co-driver Alan Brynjolfsson took over a spun at Turn 1.
Antonio Garcia reset the bar with 1m16.894s and then 1m16.724s in his Corvette C8.R to pull two tenths clear of the opposition.
But Frankie Montecalvo outdid the Spaniard, producing 1m16.558s in his #12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F.
Frederik Schandorff was a surprise second in the #70 Inception McLaren 720S, ahead of Garcia and Ben Barnicoat in Lexus’s all-pro entry.
Second practice starts at 8:00am ET on Saturday.
|Cla
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Tom Blomqvist
Colin Braun
|GTP
|Acura ARX-06
|34
|1'07.341
|181.761
|2
|
Pipo Derani
Alexander Sims
|GTP
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|39
|1'08.121
|0.780
|0.780
|179.680
|3
|
Ricky Taylor
Filipe Albuquerque
|GTP
|Acura ARX-06
|46
|1'08.138
|0.797
|0.017
|179.635
|4
|
Sébastien Bourdais
Renger van der Zande
|GTP
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|33
|1'08.353
|1.012
|0.215
|179.070
|5
|
Philipp Eng
Augusto Farfus
|GTP
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|46
|1'08.423
|1.082
|0.070
|178.887
|6
|
Nick Tandy
Mathieu Jaminet
|GTP
|Porsche 963
|40
|1'08.501
|1.160
|0.078
|178.684
|7
|
Matt Campbell
Felipe Nasr
|GTP
|Porsche 963
|31
|1'08.670
|1.329
|0.169
|178.244
|8
|
Connor de Phillippi
Nick Yelloly
|GTP
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|45
|1'08.837
|1.496
|0.167
|177.811
|9
|
Tijmen van der Helm
Mike Rockenfeller
|GTP
|Porsche 963
|53
|1'08.890
|1.549
|0.053
|177.675
|10
|
Garett Grist
Ari Balogh
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|18
|1'12.270
|4.929
|3.380
|169.365
|11
|
Gar Robinson
Felipe Fraga
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|47
|1'12.482
|5.141
|0.212
|168.870
|12
|
Orey Fidani
Matthew Bell
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|48
|1'12.600
|5.259
|0.118
|168.595
|13
|
Lance Willsey
Joao Barbosa
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|47
|1'13.444
|6.103
|0.844
|166.658
|14
|
Anthony Mantella
Wayne Boyd
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|48
|1'13.534
|6.193
|0.090
|166.454
|15
|
Antoine Comeau
George Staikos
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|39
|1'16.466
|9.125
|2.932
|160.071
|16
|
Frankie Montecalvo
Aaron Telitz
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|42
|1'16.558
|9.217
|0.092
|159.879
|17
|
Brendan Iribe
Frederik Schandorff
|GTD
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|54
|1'16.670
|9.329
|0.112
|159.645
|18
|
Antonio Garcia
Jordan Taylor
|GTD PRO
|Corvette C8.R GTD
|44
|1'16.724
|9.383
|0.054
|159.533
|19
|
Jack Hawksworth
Ben Barnicoat
|GTD PRO
|Lexus RC F GT3
|40
|1'16.744
|9.403
|0.020
|159.491
|20
|
Patrick Gallagher
Robby Foley
|GTD
|BMW M4 GT3
|50
|1'16.762
|9.421
|0.018
|159.454
|21
|
Mikhail Goikhberg
Loris Spinelli
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|41
|1'16.824
|9.483
|0.062
|159.325
|22
|
Ross Gunn
Alex Riberas
|GTD PRO
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|44
|1'16.925
|9.584
|0.101
|159.116
|23
|
Alan Brynjolfsson
Trent Hindman
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|45
|1'16.936
|9.595
|0.011
|159.093
|24
|
PJ Hyett
Seb Priaulx
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|45
|1'16.980
|9.639
|0.044
|159.002
|25
|
Russell Ward
Philip Ellis
|GTD
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|50
|1'16.996
|9.655
|0.016
|158.969
|26
|
Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
|GTD
|BMW M4 GT3
|37
|1'17.018
|9.677
|0.022
|158.924
|27
|
Daniel Juncadella
Jules Gounon
|GTD PRO
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|50
|1'17.079
|9.738
|0.061
|158.798
|28
|
Roman De Angelis
Marco Sorensen
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|46
|1'17.088
|9.747
|0.009
|158.780
|29
|
Klaus Bachler
Patrick Pilet
|GTD PRO
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|41
|1'17.128
|9.787
|0.040
|158.697
|30
|
David Brule
Alec Udell
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|34
|1'17.237
|9.896
|0.109
|158.473
|31
|
Bill Auberlen
Chandler Hull
|GTD
|BMW M4 GT3
|44
|1'17.246
|9.905
|0.009
|158.455
|32
|
Sheena Monk
Katherine Legge
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|47
|1'17.413
|10.072
|0.167
|158.113
|33
|
Alan Metni
Kay van Berlo
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|51
|1'17.763
|10.422
|0.350
|157.401
|34
|
Mike Skeen
Mikael Grenier
|GTD
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|34
|1'17.769
|10.428
|0.006
|157.389
|View full results
Latest news
Fuel burn set for F1 return as result of 2026 engine plan
Fuel burn set for F1 return as result of 2026 engine plan Fuel burn set for F1 return as result of 2026 engine plan
F1 British GP: Leclerc quickest from Albon in FP3 before rain hits
F1 British GP: Leclerc quickest from Albon in FP3 before rain hits F1 British GP: Leclerc quickest from Albon in FP3 before rain hits
F1 live: Final British GP practice as it happened
F1 live: Final British GP practice as it happened F1 live: Final British GP practice as it happened
WEC Monza: Peugeot beats Ferrari to lead final practice
WEC Monza: Peugeot beats Ferrari to lead final practice WEC Monza: Peugeot beats Ferrari to lead final practice
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.