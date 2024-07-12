IMSA CTMP: Deletraz beats van der Zande by 0.003s in FP1
LMP2 cars take center stage as GTP class takes a break, but some big-name drivers are freelancing against the regulars
#99 AO Racing ORECA LMP2-Gibson: PJ Hyett, Louis Deletraz
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
AO Racing’s Louis Deletraz set the pace in opening practice for the IMSA SportsCar Championship at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.
Deletraz beat Renger van der Zande (Tower Motorsports) and Ben Hanley (United Autosports) in the 90-minute session, which featured a 34-car entry.
The premier class GTP hybrids have taken a break from the fearsome 2.459-mile, 10-turn road course near Toronto, formerly known as Mosport. Although those cars weren’t here, some of the top drivers still made the trip north of the border to drive the LMP2 machinery.
The warfare for the top spot between the moonlighters saw Wayne Taylor Racing Acura regular Deletraz setting the pace at 1m07.895s in AO Racing’s Oreca, 0.003s quicker than van der Zande in Tower’s similar car, who’s usually seen piloting Chip Ganassi Racing’s Cadillac.
Those early lap times were never bettered during the session. Hanley was third at 1m08.382s, ahead of another GTP refugee, Filipe Albuquerque, in the second United entry.
Colin Braun, who’s always been rapid around here, was fifth fastest in his regular Crowdstrike by APR machine. Tom Dillmann (Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports) was next up, ahead of Filipe Fraga (Riley), Ryan Dalziel (Era Motorsport) and Pipo Derani (AF Corse).
The session was briefly red flagged for an off at Turn 10 by Daniel Goldburg in the #22 United Autosports entry. He was able to continue, as was Ben Keating in the sister #2 car, who went off at Turn 3.
In GTD, there was an early Corvette Racing 1-2, as Nicky Catsburg led stable-mate Antonio Garcia by 0.168s, with a lap time of 1m15.714s in his Z06 GT3.R.
Alexander Sims took the #3 car ahead of the #4 with 10 minutes to go in the session with a 1m15.696s, eclipsing Catsburg’s time by 0.018s.
Ross Gunn was third fastest in the #23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage, while the quickest pro-am class driver was Robby Foley in Turner Motorsport’s BMW M4.
Bryan Sellers (Paul Miller Racing BMW), Seb Priaulx (AO Porsche) and Ben Barnicoat (Vasser Sullivan Lexus) were next up, each in all-Pro entries.
|
|Cla
|Drivers
|#
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|P. Hyett L. Deletraz AO Racing
|99
|ORECA 07
|60
|
1'07.895
|180.278
|2
|J. Farano R. van der Zande Tower Motorsports
|8
|ORECA 07
|49
|
+0.003
1'07.898
|0.003
|180.270
|3
|B. Keating B. Hanley United Autosports USA
|2
|ORECA 07
|57
|
+0.487
1'08.382
|0.484
|178.994
|4
|D. Goldburg F. Albuquerque United Autosports USA
|22
|ORECA 07
|52
|
+0.532
1'08.427
|0.045
|178.877
|5
|G. Kurtz C. Braun Crowdstrike Racing by APR
|04
|ORECA 07
|61
|
+0.574
1'08.469
|0.042
|178.767
|6
|N. Boulle T. Dillmann Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports
|52
|ORECA 07
|58
|
+0.649
1'08.544
|0.075
|178.571
|7
|G. Robinson F. Fraga Riley
|74
|ORECA 07
|52
|
+0.727
1'08.622
|0.078
|178.368
|8
|
S. WiltshireR. Dalziel Era Motorsport
|18
|ORECA 07
|49
|
+1.306
1'09.201
|0.579
|176.876
|9
|L. Perez Companc P. Derani Richard Mille AF Corse
|88
|ORECA 07
|52
|
+1.562
1'09.457
|0.256
|176.224
|10
|S. Thomas S. Huffaker TDS Racing
|11
|ORECA 07
|62
|
+1.653
1'09.548
|0.091
|175.994
|11
|J. Barbosa L. Willsey Sean Creech Motorsport
|33
|Ligier JS P217
|54
|
+2.003
1'09.898
|0.350
|175.112
|12
|
D. Andersen
S. Lucas MDK by High Class Racing
|20
|ORECA 07
|62
|
+2.915
1'10.810
|0.912
|172.857
|13
|A. Garcia A. Sims Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|3
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|51
|
+7.801
1'15.696
|4.886
|161.699
|14
|T. Milner N. Catsburg Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|4
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|46
|
+7.819
1'15.714
|0.018
|161.661
|15
|R. Gunn M. Farnbacher Heart Of Racing Team
|23
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|55
|
+8.127
1'16.022
|0.308
|161.006
|16
|R. Foley P. Gallagher Turner Motorsport
|96
|BMW M4 GT3
|46
|
+8.129
1'16.024
|0.002
|161.002
|17
|B. Sellers M. Snow Paul Miller Racing
|1
|BMW M4 GT3
|44
|
+8.155
1'16.050
|0.026
|160.947
|18
|
L. Heinrich
S. Priaulx AO Racing
|77
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|57
|
+8.214
1'16.109
|0.059
|160.822
|19
|J. Hawksworth B. Barnicoat Vasser Sullivan
|14
|Lexus RC F GT3
|45
|
+8.254
1'16.149
|0.040
|160.738
|20
|B. Iribe F. Schandorff Inception Racing
|70
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|46
|
+8.266
1'16.161
|0.012
|160.712
|21
|K. Marcelli D. Formal Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|45
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|49
|
+8.266
1'16.161
|0.000
|160.712
|22
|R. Ward P. Ellis Winward Racing
|57
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|48
|
+8.324
1'16.219
|0.058
|160.590
|23
|R. De Angelis S. Pumpelly Heart Of Racing Team
|27
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|47
|
+8.340
1'16.235
|0.016
|160.556
|24
|O. Fidani M. Bell AWA
|13
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD
|37
|
+8.400
1'16.295
|0.060
|160.430
|25
|H. Tincknell M. Rockenfeller Ford Multimatic Motorsports
|64
|Ford Mustang GT3
|38
|
+8.455
1'16.350
|0.055
|160.314
|26
|M. Goikhberg L. Spinelli Forte Racing
|78
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|50
|
+8.485
1'16.380
|0.030
|160.251
|27
|F. Montecalvo P. Thompson Vasser Sullivan
|12
|Lexus RC F GT3
|47
|
+8.567
1'16.462
|0.082
|160.080
|28
|
K. LiA. Fjordbach MDK Motorsports
|86
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|58
|
+8.580
1'16.475
|0.013
|160.052
|29
|
M. Franco
A. Costa Conquest Racing
|34
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|47
|
+8.587
1'16.482
|0.007
|160.038
|30
|J. Hand D. Muller Ford Multimatic Motorsports
|65
|Ford Mustang GT3
|39
|
+8.754
1'16.649
|0.167
|159.689
|31
|M. Skeen M. Grenier Korthoff/Preston Motorsports
|32
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|43
|
+8.763
1'16.658
|0.009
|159.670
|32
|M. Kirchhofer O. Jarvis Pfaff Motorsports
|9
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|52
|
+8.764
1'16.659
|0.001
|159.668
|33
|
S. MonkS. McAleer Gradient Racing
|66
|Acura NSX GT3
|54
|
+8.778
1'16.673
|0.014
|159.639
|34
|
G. LevoratoC. Lewis Proton Competition
|55
|Ford Mustang GT3
|2
|
