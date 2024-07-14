All Series
Race report
IMSA Mosport

IMSA CTMP: Dillmann/Boulle score overall win, Corvette dominates GTD

Tom Dillmann and Nick Boulle won the LMP2-led round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, as Corvette scored a 1-2 in GTD

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:
#52 Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2-Gibson: Nick Boulle, Tom Dillmann

#52 Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2-Gibson: Nick Boulle, Tom Dillmann

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

The Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports Oreca of Dillmann/Boulle beat the similar cars of Gar Robinson/Filipe Fraga and Steven Thomas/Scott Huffaker in Sunday’s 2h40m race, which featured a 34-car entry.

The premier class GTP hybrids took a break from the fearsome 2.459-mile, 10-turn road course near Toronto, formerly known as Mosport. Although those cars weren’t here, some of the top drivers still made the trip north of the border to drive the LMP2 machinery – as the clashing World Endurance Championship race at Interlagos also complicated matters.

Polewinner PJ Hyett (AO Racing) led the field to green but drifted across to the outside lane of traffic at the startline, repeating the error he made at Watkins Glen and receiving the same penalty, a drive-through.

That handed the lead to Daniel Goldburg (United Autosports) over Boulle, Robinson (Riley) and George Kurtz (Crowdstrike by APR), with Hyett rejoining in sixth. Another penalty befell the #2 United Autosports entry, as Ben Keating was given drive-through for changing tires on the grid.

Dennis Andersen, who shunted the #20 MDK by High Class Racing at Turn 2 in qualifying, got shoved off through some trackside signage at Turn 8 in opening moments of the race. The first caution flew after 20 minutes, as Andersen went off again into the tires at Turn 9 and this sent the majority to the pits.

After the reset, Boulle – who had taken the lead from Goldburg before the yellow – led Kurtz, Robinson, Goldburg and Thomas (TDS Racing).

A second yellow was required 20 minutes later when Orey Fidani’s GTD Corvette slammed the Turn 3 barriers after getting fired off by Bryan Sellers’ Paul Miller Racing BMW.

Soon after the restart, leader Boulle was delayed trying to pass a tardy GTD car at Turn 1, then Robinson was shoved wide by Kurtz as cars flew in all directions at Turn 2. Thomas vaulted to second, and Luis Perez Companc followed him through in AF Corse’s car. The big loser was Kurtz, who tumbled to eighth and he quickly handed over to Colin Braun, who rejoined 24th overall with it all to do.

The majority of the amateur drivers handed over to their pros with 90 minutes to go, with Dillmann (in for Boulle) leading Scott Huffaker (in for Thomas) by 3s.

The United duo of Ben Hanley (sharing with Keating and bouncing back from its earlier penalty) and Felipe Albuquerque (partnered with Goldburg) ran third and fourth, ahead of Fraga (in for Robinson), Louis Deletraz (taking over from Hyett), Pipo Derani (in for Companc), Braun and Renger van der Zande (who’d earlier been delayed when John Farano incurred a drive-through for a pitstop infringement).

Fraga passed Deletraz for fourth when the Acura GTP regular went off at Turn 9 and continued. Deletraz lost another spot to Albuquerque before making his final stop with 45 minutes remaining.

Dillmann had a scare when he banged wheels with Derani at Moss Corner inside the final 20 minutes, which allowed Huffaker to close right up.

Fraga, who was the last pro driver to take over, ran long and led until making his final stop inside the last 30 minutes – benefitting from a shorter fuel fill to rejoin third. Albuquerque was fifth, while Deletraz spun after clashing with Braun.

The third and final yellow flew with 16m left on the clock when Ryan Dalziel crashed at The Esses. But just before that, Huffaker ran wide over the grass and gifted second to Fraga.

The race went green with eight minutes to go, with Dillmann being chased by Fraga, Huffaker, Hanley and Albuquerque. That’s how they finished, with van der Zande snatching sixth from Braun and Deletraz.

#3 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Antonio Garcia, Alexander Sims

#3 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Antonio Garcia, Alexander Sims

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Corvette dominates GTD Pro

In GTD, Corvette Racing ruled the roost as Alexander Sims/Antonio Garcia won from Tommy Milner/Nicky Catsburg. After the late caution period, they finished nose-to-tail.

Sims led from the start in his #3 Corvette Z06 GT3.R and the ’Vette 1-2 was achieved when Tommy Milner’s #4 car passed the #14 Lexus of Vasser Sullivan’s Jack Hawksworth around the outside at The Esses at the end of the opening lap.

In the second hour, Harry Tincknell split the Corvettes in his #64 Multimatic Ford Mustang, but that car fell back to fourth in the final reckoning in Mike Rockenfeller’s hands, as Seb Priulx/Laurin Heinrich grabbed third in their AO Racing Porsche 911.

The #14 Lexus was a surprise retirement with an engine issue in the closing stages.

The Turner Motorsports BMW M4 of Robby Foley/Patrick Gallagher and the Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage of Roman De Angelis/Spencer Pumpelly were duelling for the lead of the pro-am class when Gallacher spun at Moss Corner, dropping him to fourth.

That handed the Aston the win and second to the #57 Winward Mercedes of Russell Ward/Philip Ellis from the Inception Racing McLaren 720S of Brendon Iribe and Frederik Schandorff.

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Drivers # Chassis Laps Time Interval Pits Points Retirement
1 United States N. Boulle France T. Dillmann Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports 52 ORECA 07 117

2:40'34.358

3
2 United States G. Robinson Brazil F. Fraga Riley 74 ORECA 07 117

+0.658

2:40'35.016

0.658 3
3 United States S. Thomas United States S. Huffaker TDS Racing 11 ORECA 07 117

+4.776

2:40'39.134

4.118 4
4 United States B. Keating United Kingdom B. Hanley United Autosports USA 2 ORECA 07 117

+5.079

2:40'39.437

0.303 6
5 D. Goldburg Portugal F. Albuquerque United Autosports USA 22 ORECA 07 117

+11.740

2:40'46.098

6.661 3
6 Canada J. Farano Netherlands R. van der Zande Tower Motorsports 8 ORECA 07 117

+13.540

2:40'47.898

1.800 6
7 United States G. Kurtz United States C. Braun Crowdstrike Racing by APR 04 ORECA 07 117

+13.641

2:40'47.999

0.101 4
8 United States P. Hyett Switzerland L. Deletraz AO Racing 99 ORECA 07 117

+13.773

2:40'48.131

0.132 4
9 Argentina L. Perez Companc Brazil P. Derani Richard Mille AF Corse 88 ORECA 07 116

+1 Lap

2:40'44.838

1 Lap 4
10 Portugal J. Barbosa United States L. Willsey Sean Creech Motorsport 33 Ligier JS P217 115

+2 Laps

2:40'54.410

1 Lap 5
11
S. Wiltshire
United Kingdom R. Dalziel Era Motorsport 		18 ORECA 07 113

+4 Laps

2:40'46.657

2 Laps 7
12 Spain A. Garcia United Kingdom A. Sims Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 3 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 113

+4 Laps

2:41'48.684

1'02.027 4
13 United States T. Milner Netherlands N. Catsburg Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 4 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 113

+4 Laps

2:41'49.092

0.408 3
14 Germany L. Heinrich
S. Priaulx AO Racing
77 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 113

+4 Laps

2:41'49.748

0.656 4
15 United Kingdom H. Tincknell Germany M. Rockenfeller Ford Multimatic Motorsports 64 Ford Mustang GT3 113

+4 Laps

2:41'50.186

0.438 4
16 United Kingdom R. Gunn Germany M. Farnbacher Heart Of Racing Team 23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 112

+5 Laps

2:40'34.802

1 Lap 4
17 Germany M. Kirchhofer United Kingdom O. Jarvis Pfaff Motorsports 9 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 112

+5 Laps

2:40'38.814

4.012 4
18 United States J. Hand Germany D. Muller Ford Multimatic Motorsports 65 Ford Mustang GT3 112

+5 Laps

2:40'39.121

0.307 4
19 Canada R. De Angelis United States S. Pumpelly Heart Of Racing Team 27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 112

+5 Laps

2:41'39.912

1'00.791 4
20 United States R. Ward Switzerland P. Ellis Winward Racing 57 Mercedes AMG GT3 112

+5 Laps

2:41'44.972

5.060 4
21 United States B. Iribe Switzerland F. Schandorff Inception Racing 70 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 112

+5 Laps

2:41'45.362

0.390 4
22 United States R. Foley United States P. Gallagher Turner Motorsport 96 BMW M4 GT3 112

+5 Laps

2:41'48.205

2.843 4
23 United States F. Montecalvo Canada P. Thompson Vasser Sullivan 12 Lexus RC F GT3 111

+6 Laps

2:40'37.210

1 Lap 4
24 Canada K. Marcelli Costa Rica D. Formal Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 45 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 111

+6 Laps

2:40'41.556

4.346 4
25
S. Monk
United Kingdom S. McAleer Gradient Racing 		66 Acura NSX GT3 111

+6 Laps

2:40'46.548

4.992 5
26 United States M. Skeen Canada M. Grenier Korthoff/Preston Motorsports 32 Mercedes AMG GT3 111

+6 Laps

2:40'48.428

1.880 4
27 United States B. Sellers United States M. Snow Paul Miller Racing 1 BMW M4 GT3 111

+6 Laps

2:40'58.758

10.330 9
28 Canada M. Goikhberg Italy L. Spinelli Forte Racing 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 111

+6 Laps

2:41'40.638

41.880 5
29
K. Li
Denmark A. Fjordbach MDK Motorsports 		86 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 111

+6 Laps

2:41'42.048

1.410 3
30
M. Franco
A. Costa Conquest Racing
34 Ferrari 296 GT3 111

+6 Laps

2:41'44.582

2.534 5
31
G. Levorato
United States C. Lewis Proton Competition 		55 Ford Mustang GT3 110

+7 Laps

2:40'44.802

1 Lap 5
dnf United Kingdom J. Hawksworth United Kingdom B. Barnicoat Vasser Sullivan 14 Lexus RC F GT3 88

+29 Laps

2:07'40.252

22 Laps 3 Retirement
dnf Canada O. Fidani United Kingdom M. Bell AWA 13 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD 27

+90 Laps

40'47.820

61 Laps 1 Retirement
dnf Denmark D. Andersen
S. Lucas MDK by High Class Racing
20 ORECA 07 15

+102 Laps

20'44.660

12 Laps 3 Retirement
View full results

Top Comments

Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
Palou: Single-groove Iowa races “the most boring thing I've ever done”

Palou: Single-groove Iowa races “the most boring thing I've ever done”

IndyCar
Iowa Race 2
Palou: Single-groove Iowa races “the most boring thing I've ever done”
IMSA CTMP: AO Racing's Hyett takes pole, Corvette tops GTD

IMSA CTMP: AO Racing's Hyett takes pole, Corvette tops GTD

IMSA
Mosport
IMSA CTMP: AO Racing's Hyett takes pole, Corvette tops GTD
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

