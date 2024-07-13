IMSA CTMP: Fraga fastest in FP2 from van der Zande, Lexus tops GTD
LMP2 regular outpaces GTP class star, as some big-name drivers go freelance, while Lexus heads the GTD ranks
#74 Riley ORECA LMP2-Gibson: Gar Robinson, Felipe Fraga
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
Brazil’s Filipe Fraga set the pace in second practice for the IMSA SportsCar Championship at the LMP2-led round at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.
Riley’s Fraga beat Renger van der Zande (Tower Motorsport) and Colin Braun (Crowdstrike by APR) in the 90-minute session, which featured a 34-car entry.
The premier class GTP hybrids have taken a break from the fearsome 2.459-mile, 10-turn road course near Toronto, formerly known as Mosport. Although those cars weren’t here, some of the top drivers still made the trip north of the border to drive the LMP2 machinery.
Van der Zande set the benchmark at 1m08.351s in Tower’s Oreca, which was beaten by Fraga’s Riley-run version after 10 minutes with a 1m08.221s. That put him 0.13s clear at the top of the timesheets, which is where he stayed.
Colin Braun was third quickest in Crowdstrike’s entry, three tenths off the pace but just clear of Ben Hanley’s #2 car for United Autosports.
Friday’s pacesetter Louis Deletraz was only fifth this time for AO Racing, ahead of Scott Huffaker (TDS Racing), Tom Dillmann (Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports) and Filipe Albuquerque in the #22 United machine.
#14 VasserSullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
In GTD, Frankie Montecalvo set the early pace at 1m15.68s before Pro class stable-mate Hawksworth beat that with 1m14.821s.
Madison Snow split the Lexus lockout with 1m14.952s, a tenth away from Hawksworth in his Paul Miller Racing BMW M4.
Corvette Racing then entered the party, with Tommy Milner snatching second in the #4 Z06 GT3.R, ahead of Alexander Sims in the sister #3 car. Seb Priaulx rounded out the top five in AO Racing’s Porsche 911.
Loris Spinelli set the pro-am place in Forte Racing’s Lamborghini Huracan, ahead of Montecalvo, whose Lexus slipped back to seventh overall in the GT ranks.
|
|Cla
|Drivers
|#
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|G. Robinson F. Fraga Riley
|74
|ORECA 07
|45
|
1'08.221
|179.417
|2
|J. Farano R. van der Zande Tower Motorsports
|8
|ORECA 07
|52
|
+0.130
1'08.351
|0.130
|179.076
|3
|G. Kurtz C. Braun Crowdstrike Racing by APR
|04
|ORECA 07
|59
|
+0.341
1'08.562
|0.211
|178.525
|4
|B. Keating B. Hanley United Autosports USA
|2
|ORECA 07
|65
|
+0.373
1'08.594
|0.032
|178.441
|5
|P. Hyett L. Deletraz AO Racing
|99
|ORECA 07
|56
|
+0.452
1'08.673
|0.079
|178.236
|6
|S. Thomas S. Huffaker TDS Racing
|11
|ORECA 07
|61
|
+0.734
1'08.955
|0.282
|177.507
|7
|N. Boulle T. Dillmann Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports
|52
|ORECA 07
|62
|
+0.823
1'09.044
|0.089
|177.278
|8
|D. Goldburg F. Albuquerque United Autosports USA
|22
|ORECA 07
|59
|
+0.826
1'09.047
|0.003
|177.271
|9
|
S. WiltshireR. Dalziel Era Motorsport
|18
|ORECA 07
|62
|
+1.099
1'09.320
|0.273
|176.572
|10
|
D. Andersen
S. Lucas MDK by High Class Racing
|20
|ORECA 07
|63
|
+1.472
1'09.693
|0.373
|175.627
|11
|L. Perez Companc P. Derani Richard Mille AF Corse
|88
|ORECA 07
|57
|
+1.665
1'09.886
|0.193
|175.142
|12
|J. Barbosa L. Willsey Sean Creech Motorsport
|33
|Ligier JS P217
|54
|
+3.455
1'11.676
|1.790
|170.768
|13
|J. Hawksworth B. Barnicoat Vasser Sullivan
|14
|Lexus RC F GT3
|48
|
+6.600
1'14.821
|3.145
|163.590
|14
|B. Sellers M. Snow Paul Miller Racing
|1
|BMW M4 GT3
|47
|
+6.731
1'14.952
|0.131
|163.305
|15
|T. Milner N. Catsburg Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|4
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|50
|
+6.927
1'15.148
|0.196
|162.879
|16
|A. Garcia A. Sims Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|3
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|58
|
+7.267
1'15.488
|0.340
|162.145
|17
|
L. Heinrich
S. Priaulx AO Racing
|77
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|49
|
+7.357
1'15.578
|0.090
|161.952
|18
|M. Goikhberg L. Spinelli Forte Racing
|78
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|47
|
+7.444
1'15.665
|0.087
|161.766
|19
|F. Montecalvo P. Thompson Vasser Sullivan
|12
|Lexus RC F GT3
|50
|
+7.459
1'15.680
|0.015
|161.734
|20
|M. Skeen M. Grenier Korthoff/Preston Motorsports
|32
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|35
|
+7.480
1'15.701
|0.021
|161.689
|21
|R. Gunn M. Farnbacher Heart Of Racing Team
|23
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|57
|
+7.501
1'15.722
|0.021
|161.644
|22
|R. De Angelis S. Pumpelly Heart Of Racing Team
|27
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|41
|
+7.542
1'15.763
|0.041
|161.556
|23
|B. Iribe F. Schandorff Inception Racing
|70
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|41
|
+7.558
1'15.779
|0.016
|161.522
|24
|
K. LiA. Fjordbach MDK Motorsports
|86
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|56
|
+7.604
1'15.825
|0.046
|161.424
|25
|K. Marcelli D. Formal Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|45
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|53
|
+7.666
1'15.887
|0.062
|161.292
|26
|M. Kirchhofer O. Jarvis Pfaff Motorsports
|9
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|44
|
+7.732
1'15.953
|0.066
|161.152
|27
|R. Foley P. Gallagher Turner Motorsport
|96
|BMW M4 GT3
|48
|
+7.816
1'16.037
|0.084
|160.974
|28
|J. Hand D. Muller Ford Multimatic Motorsports
|65
|Ford Mustang GT3
|46
|
+7.907
1'16.128
|0.091
|160.782
|29
|R. Ward P. Ellis Winward Racing
|57
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|59
|
+7.944
1'16.165
|0.037
|160.704
|30
|
M. Franco
A. Costa Conquest Racing
|34
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|48
|
+8.146
1'16.367
|0.202
|160.279
|31
|O. Fidani M. Bell AWA
|13
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD
|48
|
+8.200
1'16.421
|0.054
|160.165
|32
|H. Tincknell M. Rockenfeller Ford Multimatic Motorsports
|64
|Ford Mustang GT3
|13
|
+8.270
1'16.491
|0.070
|160.019
|33
|
S. MonkS. McAleer Gradient Racing
|66
|Acura NSX GT3
|48
|
+8.513
1'16.734
|0.243
|159.512
|34
|
G. LevoratoC. Lewis Proton Competition
|55
|Ford Mustang GT3
|57
|
+8.578
1'16.799
|0.065
|159.377
