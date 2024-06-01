All Series
Race report
IMSA Detroit

IMSA Detroit: Acura beats Porsche with stunning pass in wild street fight

Acura’s Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor won the fifth round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship, a chaotic 100-minute super sprint event featuring five cautions, at Detroit.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:
#10 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque

Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images

On the series’ debut on the tight and twisty 1.654-mile, nine-turn temporary street circuit in downtown Detroit, Taylor beat Porsche’s Mathieu Jaminet after pulling off a great overtaking move inside the final 25 minutes in GTP.

AO Racing’s Seb Priaulx and Laurin Heinrich won the GTD Pro class in their Porsche 911.

After the pair of factory-backed Porsche Penske Motorsport 963s swept the front row in qualifying, poleman Nick Tandy’s #6 car led Dane Cameron’s #7 entry to the green flag.

Albuquerque’s #10 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Acura ARX-06 braked late and went around the outside of a cautious Cameron at the opening turn to grab second, as Sebastien Bourdais (#01 Chip Ganassi Racing-run Cadillac V-Series.R) went down his inside to claim third.

The full-course yellow caution flew at the end of the opening lap as Harry Tincknell’s GTD class Ford Mustang ground to a halt before even making the first corner.

At the restart, Tandy led Albuquerque, Bourdais, Cameron and the two BMW M Hybrid V8s of Philipp Eng and Nick Yelloly. But Eng was soon given a drive-through penalty, losing his hard-earned fifth place for changing lanes before the start.

Tandy pulled away, despite battling with a malfunctioning radio, leaving Albuquerque, Bourdais and Cameron to scrap over second. Pipo Derani, who crashed in qualifying, exited the #31 Action Express-run Cadillac after 10 minutes to hand over to Jack Aitken in a bold strategy play.

After 25 minutes, and having predicted issues in GTD traffic ahead of the race, Tandy outbraked himself at Turn 3 and punted factory Ferrari racer Daniel Serra’s Conquest Racing 296 into a spin. The collision led to a drive-through penalty for the race leader.

“I just missed when they were checking up, I apologize to them,” said Tandy, who explained he was fiddling with his radio leads as he couldn’t hear his pits clearly.

That left Albuquerque leading Bourdais and Cameron, although Bourdais dived for the pits after 30 minutes to hand over to Renger van der Zande. The call was made late, however, and Bourdais hadn’t loosened his belts, which led to a slow driver change.

Albuquerque pitted to hand over to Ricky Taylor a lap later, and he rejoined with an extended advantage. Cameron went a lap longer before stopping to hand off to Felipe Nasr, who rejoined ahead of Taylor.

Yelloly ran longer in the lead and pitted after 37 minutes. He handed over to Connor De Phillippi, who promptly stuffed the car into the Turn 3 tire stack on his out lap.

That cycled the penalized Tandy back to the lead, and he rattled off a sequence of fastest laps. He dived into the pits, to hand over to Jaminet, just before the second caution period, as De Phillippi crashed his BMW again, smashing its left-rear corner against the Turn 2 wall.

Jaminet rejoined in the lead, ahead of stable-mate Nasr, Ricky Taylor, van der Zande and Jesse Krohn in the surviving #24 BMW. But Nasr had to pit under yellow to switch a punctured tire, dropping him from second to eighth.

The race restarted with 47 minutes remaining, with Nasr immediately gaining three spots by driving the outside of Richard Westbrook’s JDC-Miller Porsche 963, Gianmaria Bruni’s Proton-run variant and Krohn’s BMW at Turn 3, and he then sliced past Louis Deletraz’s #40 Acura (shared with Jordan Taylor) further around the lap.

But the race was quickly neutralized once again, when Westbrook was pushed into a spin by Aitken and blocked the track.

The race went green again just past the hour mark, with Jaminet scampering away from Taylor, van der Zande and Nasr. Taylor stayed within a second of the leader, as van der Zande and Nasr fell away.

Taylor grabbed the lead at Turn 3 with 25 minutes to go, making a bold lunge down the inside of the hairpin, after Jaminet had been slightly hampered while lapping a GTD Mustang.

The yellow flew again with 20 minutes to go to deal with a debris that was accruing on the main straight. It went green again with 15m to go, with Jaminet keen to avenge Taylor, while Nasr attacked van der Zande.

Bruni made a move on Krohn to snatch sixth, with Aitken following suit. But as Bruni attacked Deletraz, he got swiped by Aitken and slammed into the wall approaching Turn 4. That led to a fifth caution, as Bruni’s car was stranded.

Taylor survived the final restart with seven minutes remaining to record the #10 Acura’s first win since Road America in 2022.

#77 AO Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R: Laurin Heinrich, Sebastian Priaulx

#77 AO Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R: Laurin Heinrich, Sebastian Priaulx

Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

Disaster for Corvette, Porsche beats battered Lexus in GTD Pro

In GTD Pro, under the shadows of General Motors’ giant Renaissance Center towers that dominate the skyline here, the pressure was on Chevrolet’s Corvette squad to perform.

After scoring a 1-2 in qualifying, Antonio Garcia’s #3 Corvette Z06 GT3.R led Tommy Milner’s #4 to the green, ahead of Jack Hawksworth (#14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F) and Seb Priaulx in AO Racing’s #77 Porsche 911 GT3 R.

But it all went wrong almost immediately for Garcia, who pitted at the end of the opening lap with an alternator issue.

New leader Milner handed over to Nicky Catsburg after 40 minutes, changing just one tire during the stop. Ben Barnicoat took over from Hawksworth in the Lexus, with Laurin Heinrich in for Priaulx in the ‘Rexy’ Porsche.

Straight after a mid-race restart, leaders Barnicoat and Catsburg clashed at Turn 3, the Lexus punting the Corvette into a spin after hitting the inside wall.

That promoted Heinrich (who had tagged the spun Corvette and suffered splitter damage) to the lead, but he had to come to a halt to avoid the spun Westbrook, and was almost collected by Barnicoat – who continued in second despite pieces falling off it.

Barnicoat successfully battling bent steering and a loose hood to chase Heinrich to the finish, while the Pfaff McLaren 720S of Marvin Kirchhofer was set to take third when he was punted off by Alex Riberas (Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage) at Turn 3 in the closing stages.

Watch: BrrrakeF1 - The Tech Behind the Most Exciting Racing on the Planet

Cla   Nº   Driver   Entrant / Car   Laps   Time   Delay/Retirement 
1 10  Ricky Taylor
F.Albuquerque		 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
Acura		 75 1:40'02.133  
2 Nick Tandy
Mathieu Jaminet		 Porsche Penske Motorsport
Porsche		 75 1:40'03.265 1.132
3 01  R.van der Zande
S.Bourdais		 Cadillac Racing
Cadillac		 75 1:40'06.331 4.198
4 Dane Cameron
Felipe Nasr		 Porsche Penske Motorsport
Porsche		 75 1:40'07.275 5.142
5 40  Jordan Taylor
Louis Delétraz		 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
Acura		 75 1:40'12.253 10.120
6 31  Pipo Derani
Jack Aitken		 Whelen Cadillac Racing
Cadillac		 75 1:40'12.492 10.359
7 24  Jesse Krohn
Philipp Eng		 BMW M Team RLL
BMW		 75 1:40'12.926 10.793
8 85  T.van der Helm
R.Westbrook		 JDC-Miller Motorsports
Porsche		 74 1:40'16.425 1 lap /14.292
9 77  Laurin Heinrich
Seb Priaulx		 AO Racing
Porsche		 74 1:40'28.354 1 lap /26.221
10 14  Jack Hawksworth
Ben Barnicoat		 Vasser Sullivan
Lexus		 74 1:40'31.239 1 lap /29.106
11 23  Ross Gunn
Alex Riberas		 Heart of Racing Team
Aston Martin		 74 1:40'33.223 1 lap /31.090
12 15  Parker Thompson
F.Montecalvo		 Vasser Sullivan
Lexus		 74 1:40'33.819 1 lap /31.686
13 Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow		 Paul Miller Racing
BMW		 74 1:40'44.260 1 lap /42.127
14 65  Joey Hand
Dirk Müller		 Ford Multimatic Motorsports
Ford		 73 1:40'47.978 2 laps /45.845
15 35  Daniel Serra
Albert Costa		 Conquest Racing
Ferrari		 72 1:38'11.000 Not running
16 M.Kirchhöfer
Oliver Jarvis		 Pfaff Motorsports
McLaren		 71 1:36'57.349 Not running
17 Tommy Milner
Nicky Catsburg		 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
Chevrolet		 69 1:40'48.643 6 laps /46.510
18 Gianmaria Bruni
Bent Viscaal		 Proton Competition
Porsche		 65 1:27'07.954 Not running
19 Antonio García
Alexander Sims		 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
Chevrolet		 59 1:40'47.282 16 laps /45.149
20 64  Harry Tincknell
M.Rockenfeller		 Ford Multimatic Motorsports
Ford		 51 1:40'49.244 24 laps /47.111
21 25  C.De Phillippi
Nick Yelloly		 BMW M Team RLL
BMW		 33 39'49.265 Not running

Charles Bradley
Filipe Albuquerque
Wayne Taylor Racing
