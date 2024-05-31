All Series
IMSA Detroit

IMSA Detroit: BMW pips Porsche, Cadillac by a tenth in FP2

BMW’s Philipp Eng set the pace in second practice session for the fifth round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship at Detroit.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:
#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Jesse Krohn, Philipp Eng

Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images

On the series’ debut on the tight and twisty 1.654-mile, nine-turn temporary street circuit in downtown Detroit, Eng beat Nick Tandy’s Porsche and Cadillac’s Sebastien Bourdais to the fastest time in this two-hour session for GTP and GTD Pro cars.

The FP1 pacesetting #6 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 of Tandy and Mathieu Jaminet was given a 10-minute hold at the start of the session due to a tire carryover infringement. The early stages were interrupted anyway by a red flag after the #64 Ford Mustang GTD entry of Harry Tincknell went off at Turn 1.

The #7 sister PPM car of Dane Cameron set the benchmark at 1m07.372s before being pipped by Pipo Derani’s Action Express-run Cadillac V-Series.R on 1m07.308s, who took a trip down the Turn 1 runoff after setting the fastest time.

Renger van der Zande then made it a Caddy 1-2 in the #01 Chip Ganassi Racing-run example, beating Derani’s time by 0.156s with 1m07.152s. Another red flag was waved just after van der Zande visited the Turn 8 runoff.

Cameron restored Porsche’s advantage by lapping in 1m07.120s just before Jaminet went even faster with 1m07.063s in the #6 car. Cameron’s response was a 1m06.600s as the session ticked into its second hour, four tenths clear of van der Zande and Jesse Krohn (#24 BMW M Hybrid V8) and Jaminet.

Felipe Nasr took over the pacesetting #7 Porsche from Cameron but immediately copped a drive-through penalty for a pit exit violation, just before a third, very brief, red flag.

Jack Aitken (in the AXR Caddy in place of Derani) vaulted up to second, 0.376s away from Cameron’s top time, before Filipe Albuquerque’s Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Acura ARX-06 beat that with 1m06.882s to go P2 instead.

A fourth red flag was required to retrieve the stranded Pfaff McLaren GTD car of Oliver Jarvis from the Turn 1 runoff. That set up a final 20 minutes of practice before qualifying later, and Sebastien Bourdais (#01 Cadillac) was the next to take a shot at Cameron’s time, falling short by 0.274s

Nick Yelloly finally toppled Cameron in his #25 RLL-run BMW M Hybrid V8, recording a 1m06.482s, before Eng beat that by 0.134s in the #24 sister car with 1m06.348s.

Into the closing moments, Bourdais split the BMWs with 1m06.470s, before Tandy got to within exactly a tenth of Eng to grab P2.

Bourdais dropped to third, ahead of Yelloly, Nasr, Ricky Taylor (#10 Acura), Aitken, Jordan Taylor (#40 Acura), Bent Viscaal (Proton Porsche) and Tijmen van der Helm (JDC-Miller Porsche).

Corvette 1-2 in GTD Pro

In GTD Pro, Antonio Garcia set the early pace at 1m10.009s in his #3 Corvette Z06 GT3.R, with Tommy Milner making it a Chevy 1-2 in the #4 sister car – albeit a quarter of a second away from his team-mate’s pace.

Garcia chipped away at his fastest time, working down to 1m09.821s, but Milner later beat that with 1m09.654s.

Seb Priaulx was best of the rest in AO Racing’s #77 Porsche 911 GT3 R, 0.229s off the pace of the Corvettes.

1
 - 
3
Cla Drivers # Chassis Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Finland J. Krohn Austria P. Eng BMW M Team RLL 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 86

1'06.348

127.509
2 United Kingdom N. Tandy France M. Jaminet Porsche Penske Motorsport 6 Porsche 963 65

+0.100

1'06.448

0.100 127.318
3 Netherlands R. van der Zande France S. Bourdais Cadillac Racing 01 Cadillac V-Series.R 73

+0.122

1'06.470

0.022 127.275
4 United States C. de Phillippi United Kingdom N. Yelloly BMW M Team RLL 25 BMW M Hybrid V8 67

+0.134

1'06.482

0.012 127.252
5 United States D. Cameron Brazil F. Nasr Porsche Penske Motorsport 7 Porsche 963 70

+0.250

1'06.598

0.116 127.031
6 United States R. Taylor Portugal F. Albuquerque Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 10 Acura ARX-06 67

+0.315

1'06.663

0.065 126.907
7 Brazil P. Derani United Kingdom J. Aitken Whelen Cadillac Racing 31 Cadillac V-Series.R 75

+0.628

1'06.976

0.313 126.314
8 United States J. Taylor Switzerland L. Deletraz Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 40 Acura ARX-06 62

+0.714

1'07.062

0.086 126.152
9 Italy G. Bruni Netherlands B. Viscaal Proton Competition 5 Porsche 963 86

+1.114

1'07.462

0.400 125.404
10 Netherlands T. van der Helm United Kingdom R. Westbrook JDC/Miller Motorsports 85 Porsche 963 49

+1.835

1'08.183

0.721 124.078
11 United States T. Milner Netherlands N. Catsburg Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 4 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 61

+3.306

1'09.654

1.471 121.457
12 Spain A. Garcia United Kingdom A. Sims Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 3 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 59

+3.473

1'09.821

0.167 121.167
13 Germany L. Heinrich
S. Priaulx AO Racing
77 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 69

+3.535

1'09.883

0.062 121.059
14 Brazil D. Serra
A. Costa Conquest Racing
35 Ferrari 296 GT3 77

+3.909

1'10.257

0.374 120.415
15 United Kingdom J. Hawksworth United Kingdom B. Barnicoat Vasser Sullivan 14 Lexus RC F GT3 64

+3.997

1'10.345

0.088 120.264
16 United Kingdom R. Gunn Spain A. Riberas Heart Of Racing Team 23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 70

+4.137

1'10.485

0.140 120.026
17 United States J. Hand Germany D. Muller Ford Multimatic Motorsports 65 Ford Mustang GT3 36

+4.382

1'10.730

0.245 119.610
18 Germany M. Kirchhofer United Kingdom O. Jarvis Pfaff Motorsports 9 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 52

+4.435

1'10.783

0.053 119.520
19 United Kingdom H. Tincknell Germany M. Rockenfeller Ford Multimatic Motorsports 64 Ford Mustang GT3 62

+4.687

1'11.035

0.252 119.096
20 Canada P. Thompson United States F. Montecalvo Vasser Sullivan 15 Lexus RC F GT3 65

+4.991

1'11.339

0.304 118.589
21 United States B. Sellers United States M. Snow Paul Miller Racing 1 BMW M4 GT3 60

+5.373

1'11.721

0.382 117.957
Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Philipp Eng
Philipp Eng
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
