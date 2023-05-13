Subscribe
IMSA Laguna Seca: Porsche heads Cadillac and Acura in FP2

Porsche’s Matt Campbell clocked the fastest time in second practice session for the IMSA SportsCar Championship round at Laguna Seca.

Charles Bradley
By:
#7 Porsche Penske Motorsports, Porsche 963, GTP: Matt Campbell, Felipe Nasr

Campbell led the way around the classic 2.238-mile track on the beautiful Monterey peninsula in the one hour, 45-minute practice session, but was chased hard by GTP class rivals Cadillac and Acura.

Campbell lapped the #7 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 in 1m15.903s and then 1m15.493s – making it an early Porsche 1-2 with Nick Tandy’s initial 1m17.142s effort.

Philipp Eng briefly took P2 for BMW with a lap of 1m16.153s, but was beaten by Colin Braun (Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06) with 1m15.716s in the final 10 minutes of the session. Mathieu Jaminet also bested Eng in the #6 Penske Porsche to take P3 with 1m15.745s.

Pipo Derani jumped to P2 in the closing minutes, his 1m15.642s in the Action Express Cadillac V-Series.R just 0.149s off Campbell.

But Campbell wasn’t to be denied, topping both practice sessions so far, ahead of Derani, Braun and Jaminet. Ricky Taylor was only P5 in the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura, but set the overall fastest middle sector time.

The BMW M Hybrid V8s slipped to sixth and seventh, ahead of Sebastien Bourdais in the Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac, that he crashed yesterday. The JDC-Miller MotorSports Porsche 963, which is making its debut this weekend, was over 3.5s off the pace.

Ex-F1 racer Giedo van der Garde set the early LMP2 pace at 1m18.615s in the #35 TDS ORECA before former IndyCar racer Ed Jones beat him with 1m17.763s for High Class Racing.

#78 US RaceTronics, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2, GTD: Misha Goikhberg, Loris Spinelli

#78 US RaceTronics, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2, GTD: Misha Goikhberg, Loris Spinelli

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

Lamborghini on top in GTD

Frankie Montecalvo set the pace in the GTD-only running at 1m24.319s in his Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F, which was later beaten by Loris Spinelli’s #78 Forte Racing Lamborghini Huracan just as the all-Pro class cars were unleashed.

Alex Riberas was fastest in GTD Pro in the #23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage, but his 1m24.285s was over a tenth off Spinelli’s quickest GT time but he was second overall.

There was one red flag during the mid-stages of the session to clear debris on track after Jaminet went off.

IMSA Laguna Seca - Second practice results:

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval
1 7 Australia Matt Campbell
Brazil Felipe Nasr
GTP Porsche 963 45 1'15.493
2 31 Brazil Pipo Derani
United Kingdom Alexander Sims
GTP Cadillac V-Series.R 48 1'15.642 0.149 0.149
3 60 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United States Colin Braun
GTP Acura ARX-06 42 1'15.716 0.223 0.074
4 6 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Mathieu Jaminet
GTP Porsche 963 44 1'15.745 0.252 0.029
5 10 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
GTP Acura ARX-06 43 1'15.784 0.291 0.039
6 24 Austria Philipp Eng
Brazil Augusto Farfus
GTP BMW M Hybrid V8 39 1'16.153 0.660 0.369
7 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
United Kingdom Nick Yelloly
GTP BMW M Hybrid V8 41 1'16.259 0.766 0.106
8 01 France Sébastien Bourdais
Netherlands Renger van der Zande
GTP Cadillac V-Series.R 41 1'16.834 1.341 0.575
9 20 Denmark Dennis Andersen
United Arab Emirates Ed Jones
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 49 1'17.763 2.270 0.929
10 18 United States Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 50 1'18.263 2.770 0.500
11 51 United States Eric Lux
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 50 1'18.560 3.067 0.297
12 8 Canada John Farano
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 45 1'18.605 3.112 0.045
13 35 France François Heriau
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 53 1'18.615 3.122 0.010
14 04 United States George Kurtz
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 53 1'18.730 3.237 0.115
15 11 United States Steven Thomas
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 54 1'18.741 3.248 0.011
16 52 United States Ben Keating
France Paul-Loup Chatin
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 48 1'18.970 3.477 0.229
17 5 Netherlands Tijmen van der Helm
Germany Mike Rockenfeller
GTP Porsche 963 49 1'19.062 3.569 0.092
18 78 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
Italy Loris Spinelli
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 38 1'24.124 8.631 5.062
19 23 United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Spain Alex Riberas
GTD PRO Aston Martin Vantage GT3 47 1'24.285 8.792 0.161
20 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Aaron Telitz
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 42 1'24.319 8.826 0.034
21 92 United States Alec Udell
France Julien Andlauer
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 40 1'24.411 8.918 0.092
22 9 Austria Klaus Bachler
France Patrick Pilet
GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 39 1'24.483 8.990 0.072
23 79 Spain Daniel Juncadella
France Jules Gounon
GTD PRO Mercedes AMG GT3 42 1'24.663 9.170 0.180
24 96 United States Patrick Gallagher
United States Robby Foley
GTD BMW M4 GT3 47 1'24.732 9.239 0.069
25 91 Alan Metni
Netherlands Kay van Berlo
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 43 1'24.734 9.241 0.002
26 14 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
GTD PRO Lexus RC F GT3 41 1'24.848 9.355 0.114
27 97 United States Bill Auberlen
Chandler Hull
GTD BMW M4 GT3 48 1'24.943 9.450 0.095
28 80 PJ Hyett
Seb Priaulx
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 50 1'24.954 9.461 0.011
29 77 United States Alan Brynjolfsson
United States Trent Hindman
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 44 1'25.058 9.565 0.104
30 1 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
GTD BMW M4 GT3 40 1'25.094 9.601 0.036
31 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 39 1'25.198 9.705 0.104
32 27 Canada Roman De Angelis
Denmark Marco Sorensen
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 40 1'25.242 9.749 0.044
33 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
GTD PRO Corvette C8.R GTD 45 1'25.449 9.956 0.207
34 57 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis
GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 49 1'25.539 10.046 0.090
35 32 United States Mike Skeen
Canada Mikael Grenier
GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 42 1'25.582 10.089 0.043
36 70 United States Brendan Iribe
Switzerland Frederik Schandorff
GTD McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 49 1'25.660 10.167 0.078
37 66 Sheena Monk
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
GTD Acura NSX GT3 44 1'26.228 10.735 0.568
38 94 United States Jarett Andretti
Colombia Gabby Chaves
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 7 1'28.020 12.527 1.792
