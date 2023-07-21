Subscribe
Previous / Lamborghini won’t expand beyond Iron Lynx in WEC and IMSA
IMSA / Lime Rock Qualifying report

IMSA Lime Rock: Heart of Racing Aston and Korthoff Mercedes claim poles

The starting lineup has been set for the GT-only IMSA SportsCar Championship event at Lime Rock Park this weekend.

Nick DeGroot
By:
#23 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Ross Gunn, Alex Riberas

The Northeast Grand Prix will feature the entire GT field, but no prototypes at the tight Connecticut road course.

The 15-minute qualifying session was frantic with traffic becoming an issue for several drivers.

Antonio Garcia in the Corvette C8.R was aggressive from the get-go, and the GTD Pro driver asserted himself with an early time good enough to top the charts. He was the first driver under the 51-second bracket as the track record was swiftly broken.

However, he would not be the last as several others began to put down impressive lap times. Both Jack Hawksworth in the Lexus No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 and Ross Gunn in the Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 would eclipse him. Gunn ended up fastest of all with a 50.593s lap, almost two tenths clear of the championship-leading Lexus..

It was Gunn's second career IMSA pole.

#32 Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3: Mike Skeen, Mikael Grenier

#32 Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3: Mike Skeen, Mikael Grenier

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Mike Skeen topped the GTD runners, trailing just behind the five Pro entries. His fast lap was 51.157s, but the No. 70 Inception Racing McLaren 720S GT3 EVO of Frederik Schandorff got within 0.007s of the pole-sitting No. 32 Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3.

You'd have to go deep down the order to find the GTD points leader with the No. 1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3 set to start 14th overall in Saturday's 20-car field.

Although there were no crashes, there was a minor incident in Turn 1 as the No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M4 GT3 of Patrick Gallagher was forced to utilize the run-off at Turn 1

The No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R also had a bit of a moment over the curbs through the chicane, but Patrick Pilet managed to keep the car on course.

Cla Drivers # Class Chassis Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United KingdomROSS GUNNSpainALEX RIBERASHeart Of Racing Team 23 GTD PRO Aston Martin Vantage GT3 9 50.593   105.169
2 United KingdomJACK HAWKSWORTHUnited KingdomBEN BARNICOATVasser Sullivan 14 GTD PRO Lexus RC F GT3 9 +0.191 0.191 104.773
3 SpainANTONIO GARCIAUnited StatesJORDAN TAYLORCorvette Racing 3 GTD PRO Corvette C8.R GTD 12 +0.304 0.113 104.541
4 SpainDANIEL JUNCADELLAFranceJULES GOUNONWeatherTech Racing 79 GTD PRO Mercedes AMG GT3 10 +0.339 0.035 104.469
5 AustriaKLAUS BACHLERFrancePATRICK PILETPfaff Motorsports 9 GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 10 +0.481 0.142 104.178
6 United StatesMIKE SKEENCanadaMIKAEL GRENIERTeam Korthoff Motorsports 32 GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 7 +0.564 0.083 104.009
7 United StatesBRENDAN IRIBESwitzerlandFREDERIK SCHANDORFFInception Racing 70 GTD McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 11 +0.571 0.007 103.995
8 CanadaMIKHAIL GOIKHBERGItalyLORIS SPINELLIForte Racing Powered by USRT 78 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 11 +0.591 0.020 103.954
9 CanadaROMAN DE ANGELISDenmarkMARCO SORENSENHeart Of Racing Team 27 GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 8 +0.690 0.099 103.754
10 United StatesFRANKIE MONTECALVOUnited StatesAARON TELITZVasser Sullivan 12 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 9 +0.807 0.117 103.518
11 United StatesPATRICK GALLAGHERUnited StatesROBBY FOLEYTurner Motorsport 96 GTD BMW M4 GT3 10 +0.826 0.019 103.479
12 United StatesBILL AUBERLENUnited StatesCHANDLER HULLTurner Motorsport 97 GTD BMW M4 GT3 11 +0.876 0.050 103.379
13 United StatesALEC UDELLFranceJULIEN ANDLAUERKellymoss with Riley 92 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 17 +0.883 0.007 103.365
14 United StatesBRYAN SELLERSUnited StatesMADISON SNOWPaul Miller Racing 1 GTD BMW M4 GT3 9 +1.050 0.167 103.030
15 United StatesRUSSELL WARDSwitzerlandPHILIP ELLISWinward Racing 57 GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 12 +1.165 0.115 102.801
16 United StatesPJ HYETT
SEB PRIAULXAO Racing
 80 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 10 +1.241 0.076 102.651
17 United StatesJARETT ANDRETTIColombiaGABBY CHAVESAndretti Autosport 94 GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 14 +1.437 0.196 102.264
18
ALAN METNI
NetherlandsKAY VAN BERLOKellymoss with Riley		 91 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 16 +1.458 0.021 102.223
19 United StatesALAN BRYNJOLFSSONUnited StatesTRENT HINDMANWright Motorsports 77 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 13 +1.502 0.044 102.136
20
SHEENA MONK
United KingdomKATHERINE LEGGEGradient Racing		 66 GTD Acura NSX GT3 16 +2.039 0.537 101.094
shares
comments

Lamborghini won’t expand beyond Iron Lynx in WEC and IMSA
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Justin Haley to join Rick Ware Racing in multi-year deal

Justin Haley to join Rick Ware Racing in multi-year deal

NASCAR Cup

Justin Haley to join Rick Ware Racing in multi-year deal Justin Haley to join Rick Ware Racing in multi-year deal

Shane van Gisbergen to run NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis

Shane van Gisbergen to run NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis

NASCAR Cup
Inidianapolis

Shane van Gisbergen to run NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis Shane van Gisbergen to run NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

F1 qualifying results: Lewis Hamilton takes Hungarian GP pole

F1 qualifying results: Lewis Hamilton takes Hungarian GP pole

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

F1 qualifying results: Lewis Hamilton takes Hungarian GP pole F1 qualifying results: Lewis Hamilton takes Hungarian GP pole

Norris "disappointed" to start third for F1 Hungarian GP

Norris "disappointed" to start third for F1 Hungarian GP

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Norris "disappointed" to start third for F1 Hungarian GP Norris "disappointed" to start third for F1 Hungarian GP

Verstappen: Red Bull "all over the shop" in Hungary F1 qualifying

Verstappen: Red Bull "all over the shop" in Hungary F1 qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Verstappen: Red Bull "all over the shop" in Hungary F1 qualifying Verstappen: Red Bull "all over the shop" in Hungary F1 qualifying

Hamilton's Hungary F1 pole "feels like the first time"

Hamilton's Hungary F1 pole "feels like the first time"

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Hamilton's Hungary F1 pole "feels like the first time" Hamilton's Hungary F1 pole "feels like the first time"

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Charles Bradley

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Charles Bradley

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe