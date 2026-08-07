IMSA penalises No. 6 Porsche, puts Kevin Estre on probation after Road America crash
Estre received a two-race probation and the Porsche Penske entry a five-minute equivalent penalty following its late collision with Jack Aitken
IMSA GTP field
Photo by: Getty Images
IMSA Officials have concluded their post-race review of the late-race collision from last weekend’s six-hour endurance round at Road America, issuing penalties to Porsche Penske Motorsport and driver Kevin Estre for their role in the incident with Jack Aitken in the #31 Whelen Cadillac.
Following a comprehensive review of the incident that took place during the Motul SportsCar Endurance Grand Prix on Sunday, Aug. 2, race officials penalized the #6 Porsche 963 and its driver under the 2026 IMSA Sporting Regulations:
- Post-Race Time Penalty: The No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsport entry receives a time penalty equivalent to a five-minute stop-and-hold penalty for incident responsibility under Article 57.3.5.
- Driver Probation: Driver Kevin Estre has been placed on probation for two races for unjustifiable risk under Articles 30.2.4 and 57.3.3. IMSA explicitly noted that further penalties while on probation could lead to driver suspension.
Late-Race Chaos at Turn 1
The controversy erupted during the closing minutes of the Endurance Cup round on the 4.048-mile, 14-turn circuit. With just over 10 minutes remaining, Estre in the #6 Porsche 963 and Aitken in the #31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R were locked in a fierce duel for second place behind race leader Filipe Albuquerque.
As the GTP field accelerated down the front straight toward Turn 1 on the race's final restart, the two frontrunners leaned into each other battling for positioning. The contact sent both high-profile machines sliding at speed into the outer barriers, instantly ending their days and triggering a race-ending full-course caution.
#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Laurens Vanthoor, Kevin Estre
Photo by: Brandon Badraoui / Lumen via Getty Images
Result and Championship Implications
The full-course yellow cleared the path for Albuquerque and co-driver Ricky Taylor in the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac to cruise to victory under caution.
Estre and Aitken were classified in eighth and ninth place in the GTP class. The five-minute post-race time penalty further cements a costly outing for the #6 Porsche crew as the series enters the final stretch of the 2026 season.
Share Or Save This Story
Jack Aitken and Kevin Estre sound off on race-ending collision at Road America
Aitken 'not desperately trying to hold onto podium streak' at Road America
Laurin Heinrich left "disappointed" to lose ground in championship despite podium rally
Why Jack Aitken stays calm despite three straight podiums and no wins
Four Cadillacs possible at Le Mans as WTR, AXR file entries
Derani to split with Action Express Racing at end of IMSA 2024 season
Latest news
Ollie Bearman opens up on emotional Ayrton Senna Lotus F1 drive: "Very powerful moment"
MotoGP British GP: Jorge Martin leads Aprilia front-row lockout in qualifying
"Everyone was happy except him" – Franco Colapinto shares telling Flavio Briatore anecdote
James Vowles reveals Williams F1 cost cap struggle amid facility overhaul
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments