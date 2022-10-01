Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / IMSA Petit Le Mans: WTR Acura leads at halfway point Next / IMSA Petit Le Mans: MSR Acura wins dramatic race, snatches title
IMSA / Road Atlanta Race report

IMSA Petit Le Mans: Acura duel for race, title at three-quarter point

Wayne Taylor Racing leads Meyer Shank Racing with 2hr30min to go of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship finale at Road Atlanta.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IMSA Petit Le Mans: Acura duel for race, title at three-quarter point

Prototype

Pipo Derani’s Action Express Racing Cadillac led the race soon after the halfway mark clicked past, due to the High Class Racing LMP2 car spinning on pitlane entry and rejoining right in front of the former leader Filipe Albuquerque in the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05. Albuquerque seemed content not to go flat out to regain the lead since its championship rival, the Meyer Shank Racing Acura had fallen off the pace, Tom Blomqvist running fourth, 20sec back.

Instead Albuquerque was having to keep an eye on his mirrors for Earl Bamber in the #02 Cadillac. That had become Ganassi’s principal hope for the moment, since for the second time, the #01 Caddy had been ordered to serve a drive-through penalty for incorrect tire pressures and with 4hr30min to go was some 50sec off the lead. With 4hr22m to go, Bamber demoted Albuquerque to third and started trying to close the 13sec lead to Derani.

With 3hr55min to go, things were getting exciting at the front with Bamber closing down on Derani for the lead, getting as close as half a second away. Seventeen seconds back was Ricky Taylor now in the WTR Acura, who seemed easily able to keep his margin over the MSR Acura at around 20sec.

With 3hr37m to go, Derani pitted and handed over to Olivier Pla, and Bamber pitted two laps later to give up the #02 Cadillac to Alex Lynn. It wasn’t until 15mins later that Blomqvist stopped for Helio Castroneves to leap in.

That left Lynn up front by 26sec, with Taylor second, leaving Pla behind and running 13sec ahead of the MSR Acura. Nineteen seconds further back ran Dixon in the #01 Caddy.

With 3hr10m to go, the picture was starting to shift. Lynn’s lead was down to 18sec, and Taylor now had a 13sec margin on Pla and more significantly, a 26sec gap on Castroneves, who now only had 10sec on Dixon.

Then after 2hr30min of green flag racing, out came the full course yellow for Rob Ferriol shunting the Porsche 911 of Hardpoint Racing at Turn 6, and with 2hr54min to go, the top five pitted. The only driver change was for the #01 Cadillac, as Dixon gave up the wheel to Sebastien Bourdais, and it was Action Express who got Pla turned around and out in the lead having short-fueled him, ahead of Taylor, Castroneves, Lynn and Bourdais.

Pla pitted with 2hr36m to go, to try and make sure he would be leading at the 8-hour mark to gain Michelin Endurance Cup points. That left Taylor four seconds ahead of Castroneves, who had only 1 second over Lynn and another second on Bourdais. Pla had dropped to sixth now, since the sister AXR car was now back on the lead lap, with Jimmie Johnson at the wheel.

GTD Pro

Risi Competizione, like Ganassi’s #01 car, was penalized with a drive-through for incorrect tire pressures, leaving Kyle Kirkwood up front in class with the #14 Lexus RC F 20sec ahead of Mathieu Jaminet in the Pfaff Motorsportsport Porsche 911 GT3 R, Jesse Krohn in the RLL-run BMW M4, Nicky Catsburg in the Corvette C8.R, Alex Riberas’ Heart of Racing Aston Martin. Then came Daniel Serra’s Risi Ferrari 488 ahead of Maxi Buhk in the WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3.

The next round of stops saw Jack Hawksworth take over from the impressive Kirkwood and run second ahead of Catsburg, Jaminet and Riberas, but behind the BMW of Krohn who was on an alternate strategy.

Krohn pitted with 3hr36 to go, handing over the M4 to John Edwards. Serra was the next to stop, and the Risi 488 was taken over by James Calado. Catsburg stopped the Corvette too but remained onboard.

With seven hours down, Edwards was leading Ben Barnicoat in the Lexus by 10sec, with Catsburg a similar distance back, feeling pressure from Matt Campbell’s Pfaff Porsche, and Calado 18sec further back.

This became largely irrelevant when Ferriol shunted, and it was Barnicoat, Campbell, Garcia, Edwards, Calado, Tom Gamble in the Heart of Racing Aston Martin, and Mikael Grenier in the WeatherTech Mercedes.

GTD

Sebastian Priaulx in the Inception Racing McLaren 720S passed Bill Auberlen in the Turner Motorsports BMW M4, with Bryan Sellers running third for Paul Miller Racing BMW, Dirk Muller’s Team Korthoff Mercedes, Mario Farnbacher’s Gradient Racing Acura NSX, Luis Perez Companc’s AF Corse Ferrari.

Muller’s Mercedes had a couple of offs, promoting Farnbacher to fourth, while Philip Ellis moved the Winward Mercedes ahead of AF Corse’s 488. Muller continued to struggle with the recalcitrant Mercedes, dropping behind the Zach Robichon-driven Wright Motorsports Porsche. Muller limped to the pits to give the Benz over to Stevan McAleer.

With three hours to go, Pepper’s McLaren had pulled 23sec on Auberlen who was being pressured by Madison Snow in the Paul Miller BMW. Kyffin Simpson was half a minute further back in the Gradient Acura with Marvin Dienst 3.5sec further back in the Winward Racing Mercedes.

After the restart with 2hr40 to go, Priaulx retained Inception’s lead ahead of Foley’s Turner car, chased by Snow, Simpson, Dienst, Robichon, Toni Vilander’s AF Corse Ferrari and Marco Holzer in the NTE/SSR Lamborghini Huracan.

 

In LMP2, Juan Pablo Montoya leads for DragonSpeed, ahead of Rui Pinto De Andrade in the Tower Motorsport car, with Josh Pierson of PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports half a minute down.

In LMP3, the fight between Andretti Autosport and JrIII Racing continues, Gabby Chaves vs Garett Grist. A minute further back is Joao Barbosa in the Sean Creech Motorsport machine, and Kay van Berlo runs fourth for Riley Motorsports after an earlier puncture put the car a lap down.

shares
comments
IMSA Petit Le Mans: WTR Acura leads at halfway point
Previous article

IMSA Petit Le Mans: WTR Acura leads at halfway point
Next article

IMSA Petit Le Mans: MSR Acura wins dramatic race, snatches title

IMSA Petit Le Mans: MSR Acura wins dramatic race, snatches title
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
IMSA Petit Le Mans: MSR Acura wins dramatic race, snatches title Road Atlanta
IMSA

IMSA Petit Le Mans: MSR Acura wins dramatic race, snatches title

IMSA Petit Le Mans: WTR Acura leads at halfway point Road Atlanta
IMSA

IMSA Petit Le Mans: WTR Acura leads at halfway point

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Van der Zande had 'no intention' to cause CGR Cadillac clash
IMSA IMSA

Van der Zande had 'no intention' to cause CGR Cadillac clash

Renger van der Zande has stressed there was "never any intention" to make contact with the sister Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac of Earl Bamber as the two teammates came to blows late on in IMSA's Petit Le Mans season finale.

IMSA Petit Le Mans: MSR Acura wins dramatic race, snatches title
IMSA IMSA

IMSA Petit Le Mans: MSR Acura wins dramatic race, snatches title

Meyer Shank Racing Acura won the final IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race of the DPi era, and claimed the 2022 championship after the Ganassi Cadillacs collided and the WTR Acura hit a GT car.

IMSA Petit Le Mans: Acura duel for race, title at three-quarter point
IMSA IMSA

IMSA Petit Le Mans: Acura duel for race, title at three-quarter point

Wayne Taylor Racing leads Meyer Shank Racing with 2hr30min to go of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship finale at Road Atlanta.

IMSA Petit Le Mans: WTR Acura leads at halfway point
IMSA IMSA

IMSA Petit Le Mans: WTR Acura leads at halfway point

Wayne Taylor Racing is in the perfect spot to win Petit Le Mans and the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but there is still half of the race to go at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Prime

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.