Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Road America IMSA: Ganassi Cadillac 1-2 in second practice Next / Road America IMSA: Albuquerque on pole for Acura, Bourdais crashes hard
IMSA News

IMSA reveals 2023 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship schedule

IMSA has revealed an 11-race schedule for 2023, and while Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course has been confirmed as the penultimate race of the season, Mid-Ohio and Detroit have lost their dates.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IMSA reveals 2023 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship schedule

With the expected increase in involvement of IMSA’s works teams in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Detroit’s disappearance from the WeatherTech Championship schedule is no surprise, given the close proximity between the race dates.

However, IMSA’s Michelin Pilot Challenge will be on the support-race schedule for the NTT IndyCar Series’ Motown date, as it switches from Belle Isle to a new downtown course.

The loss of Mid-Ohio SportsCar Course from the country’s principal sportscar series is more of a shock. Its place in the schedule order is taken by Laguna Seca.

Six of the 11 IMSA events will feature all five classes – GTP, LMP2, LMP3, GTD Pro and GTD – and again the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup will include all classes for the four traditional endurance events: the Rolex 24 at Daytona (Jan. 26-29), Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts (March 15-18), Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen (June 22-25) and the 10-hour Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta (Oct. 11-14).

Five-class races also will be held at Road America (Aug. 4-6) and Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Sept. 15-17).

The new GTP class will have a total of nine events in 2023, while the GTD Pro and GTD classes will compete in all 11 WeatherTech Championship races, including GT-only events at Lime Rock Park (July 21-22) and VIRginia International Raceway (Aug. 25-27). However, the Sprint Cup for GTD has been discontinued.

The LMP2 class also will compete at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and LMP3 will return to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park but the Rolex 24 will not count toward full-season WeatherTech Championship points for the LMP2 or LMP3 classes.

In addition to the race events, the annual Roar Before the Rolex 24 at Daytona returns on the weekend of Jan. 20-22. In preparation for the 2023 season, IMSA-sanctioned testing for GTP cars will be held at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta on Oct. 3-5 and at Daytona International Speedway on Dec. 6-7.

A sanctioned test for all WeatherTech Championship competitors is planned for Sebring International Raceway in February 2023.

2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship schedule:

Date Venue Classes
January 20-22 'Roar Before the 24' Daytona test GTP, LMP2, LMP3, GTD Pro, GTD
January 26-29 Rolex 24 at Daytona GTP, LMP2, LMP3, GTD Pro, GTD
March 15-18 Twelve Hours of Sebring GTP, LMP2, LMP3, GTD Pro, GTD
April 14-15 Long Beach GTP, GTD Pro, GTD
May 12-14 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca GTP, LMP2, GTD Pro, GTD
June 22-25 Watkins Glen International GTP, LMP2, LMP3, GTD Pro, GTD
July 7-9 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park GTP, LMP3, GTD Pro, GTD
July 21-22 Lime Rock Park GTD Pro, GTD
August 4-6 Road America GTP, LMP2, LMP3, GTD Pro, GTD
August 25-27 Virginia International Raceway GTD Pro, GTD
September 15-17 Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course GTP, LMP2, LMP3, GTD Pro, GTD
October 11-14 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta (Petit Le Mans) GTP, LMP2, LMP3, GTD Pro, GTD
shares
comments
Road America IMSA: Ganassi Cadillac 1-2 in second practice
Previous article

Road America IMSA: Ganassi Cadillac 1-2 in second practice
Next article

Road America IMSA: Albuquerque on pole for Acura, Bourdais crashes hard

Road America IMSA: Albuquerque on pole for Acura, Bourdais crashes hard
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Nashville IndyCar: McLaughlin beats Grosjean to pole Nashville
IndyCar

Nashville IndyCar: McLaughlin beats Grosjean to pole

Rosenqvist’s McLaren future “all depends on the Palou case” Nashville
IndyCar

Rosenqvist’s McLaren future “all depends on the Palou case”

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Road America IMSA: Albuquerque on pole for Acura, Bourdais crashes hard
IMSA IMSA

Road America IMSA: Albuquerque on pole for Acura, Bourdais crashes hard

Wayne Taylor Racing’s Filipe Albuquerque took pole position for Sunday’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship round at Road America for Acura in a red-flagged qualifying, while Lexus took GTD pole thanks to Jack Hawksworth.

IMSA reveals 2023 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship schedule
IMSA IMSA

IMSA reveals 2023 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship schedule

IMSA has revealed an 11-race schedule for 2023, and while Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course has been confirmed as the penultimate race of the season, Mid-Ohio and Detroit have lost their dates.

Road America IMSA: Ganassi Cadillac 1-2 in second practice
IMSA IMSA

Road America IMSA: Ganassi Cadillac 1-2 in second practice

Alex Lynn and Sebastien Bourdais sent Chip Ganassi Racing’s Cadillac DPi V-Rs to the top of the times in Practice 2 for Sunday’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship round at Road America.

Road America IMSA: Taylor tops first practice in WTR Acura
IMSA IMSA

Road America IMSA: Taylor tops first practice in WTR Acura

Ricky Taylor was fastest driver in the 90min IMSA opening practice at Road America while Lamborghinis went 1-2 in the GTD class.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Prime

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.