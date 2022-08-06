IMSA reveals 2023 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship schedule

With the expected increase in involvement of IMSA’s works teams in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Detroit’s disappearance from the WeatherTech Championship schedule is no surprise, given the close proximity between the race dates.

However, IMSA’s Michelin Pilot Challenge will be on the support-race schedule for the NTT IndyCar Series’ Motown date, as it switches from Belle Isle to a new downtown course.

The loss of Mid-Ohio SportsCar Course from the country’s principal sportscar series is more of a shock. Its place in the schedule order is taken by Laguna Seca.

Six of the 11 IMSA events will feature all five classes – GTP, LMP2, LMP3, GTD Pro and GTD – and again the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup will include all classes for the four traditional endurance events: the Rolex 24 at Daytona (Jan. 26-29), Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts (March 15-18), Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen (June 22-25) and the 10-hour Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta (Oct. 11-14).

Five-class races also will be held at Road America (Aug. 4-6) and Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Sept. 15-17).

The new GTP class will have a total of nine events in 2023, while the GTD Pro and GTD classes will compete in all 11 WeatherTech Championship races, including GT-only events at Lime Rock Park (July 21-22) and VIRginia International Raceway (Aug. 25-27). However, the Sprint Cup for GTD has been discontinued.

The LMP2 class also will compete at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and LMP3 will return to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park but the Rolex 24 will not count toward full-season WeatherTech Championship points for the LMP2 or LMP3 classes.

In addition to the race events, the annual Roar Before the Rolex 24 at Daytona returns on the weekend of Jan. 20-22. In preparation for the 2023 season, IMSA-sanctioned testing for GTP cars will be held at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta on Oct. 3-5 and at Daytona International Speedway on Dec. 6-7.

A sanctioned test for all WeatherTech Championship competitors is planned for Sebring International Raceway in February 2023.

2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship schedule:

Date Venue Classes January 20-22 'Roar Before the 24' Daytona test GTP, LMP2, LMP3, GTD Pro, GTD January 26-29 Rolex 24 at Daytona GTP, LMP2, LMP3, GTD Pro, GTD March 15-18 Twelve Hours of Sebring GTP, LMP2, LMP3, GTD Pro, GTD April 14-15 Long Beach GTP, GTD Pro, GTD May 12-14 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca GTP, LMP2, GTD Pro, GTD June 22-25 Watkins Glen International GTP, LMP2, LMP3, GTD Pro, GTD July 7-9 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park GTP, LMP3, GTD Pro, GTD July 21-22 Lime Rock Park GTD Pro, GTD August 4-6 Road America GTP, LMP2, LMP3, GTD Pro, GTD August 25-27 Virginia International Raceway GTD Pro, GTD September 15-17 Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course GTP, LMP2, LMP3, GTD Pro, GTD October 11-14 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta (Petit Le Mans) GTP, LMP2, LMP3, GTD Pro, GTD