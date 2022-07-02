Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / CTMP IMSA: Blomqvist puts MSR Acura on top in FP1, Bourdais equals time Next / CTMP IMSA: Blomqvist grabs pole from Taylor by 0.068s in Acura 1-2
IMSA / Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Practice report

CTMP IMSA: Ricky Taylor puts WTR Acura on top in FP2

Ricky Taylor set the fastest time in second practice as the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship returned to Canadian Tire Motorsports Park in his Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05.

Charles Bradley
By:
CTMP IMSA: Ricky Taylor puts WTR Acura on top in FP2

Taylor set the early pace at the 2.45-mile track, formerly known as Mosport Park, at 1m06.679s, 0.025s ahead of Oliver Jarvis in the MSR Acura. Taylor worked down to 1m05.689s, with Jarvis almost mirroring his pace, 0.07s off that time for P2.

Friday pacesetter Tom Blomqvist took over the MSR car with 30 minutes remaining and took P1 with 1m05.677s, before the Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillacs showed their hands. Renger van der Zande grabbed the top spot with 1m05.700s but Earl Bamber beat that to make it a CGR 1-2, lapping in 1m05.407s.

With six minutes to go, Blomqvist produced 1m05.113s but Taylor topped that with 1m04.919s in the closing moments of the session.

Sebastian Bourdais took P3 in the #01 CGR, ahead of the sister machine of Bamber. The JDC-Miller and Action Express Cadillacs, of Tristan Vautier and Olivier Pla, were fifth and sixth.

Colin Braun’s #54 CORE Autosport Ligier set the quickest time in LMP3, ahead of Scott Andrews (Riley Motorsports) and Garrett Grist (Jr III Racing).

#9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R: Matt Campbell, Mathieu Jaminet

#9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R: Matt Campbell, Mathieu Jaminet

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

In the GTD classes, Frankie Montecalvo set the early pace at 1m15.802s in his VasserSullivan Lexus RC F, as teammate Ben Barnicoat suffered an off in the Pro-class sister car at Turn 3 that put him out for the rest of the session.

Mathieu Jaminet (Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911) beat non-Pro-leading Montecalvo for top spot with 1m15.763s, ahead of Alex Riberas, who was next up in the Pro class Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage entry.

Jordan Taylor was fourth overall in GTD in the factory Corvette C8.R from Philip Ellis in the Winward Racing Mercedes.

shares
comments
CTMP IMSA: Blomqvist puts MSR Acura on top in FP1, Bourdais equals time
Previous article

CTMP IMSA: Blomqvist puts MSR Acura on top in FP1, Bourdais equals time
Next article

CTMP IMSA: Blomqvist grabs pole from Taylor by 0.068s in Acura 1-2

CTMP IMSA: Blomqvist grabs pole from Taylor by 0.068s in Acura 1-2
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Sainz takes British GP pole British GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Sainz takes British GP pole

CTMP IMSA: Blomqvist grabs pole from Taylor by 0.068s in Acura 1-2 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
IMSA

CTMP IMSA: Blomqvist grabs pole from Taylor by 0.068s in Acura 1-2

The inside story of F1's newest race track Miami GP Prime
Formula 1

The inside story of F1's newest race track

Ricky Taylor More from
Ricky Taylor
Will Stevens joins Wayne Taylor Racing for IMSA enduros
IMSA

Will Stevens joins Wayne Taylor Racing for IMSA enduros

Taylor hopes Road America was WTR Acura's "worst day" Road America
IMSA

Taylor hopes Road America was WTR Acura's "worst day"

High Class signs Ricky Taylor for Le Mans LMP2 assault 24 Hours of Le Mans
Video Inside
Le Mans

High Class signs Ricky Taylor for Le Mans LMP2 assault

Latest news

CTMP IMSA: Blomqvist grabs pole from Taylor by 0.068s in Acura 1-2
IMSA IMSA

CTMP IMSA: Blomqvist grabs pole from Taylor by 0.068s in Acura 1-2

CTMP IMSA: Ricky Taylor puts WTR Acura on top in FP2
IMSA IMSA

CTMP IMSA: Ricky Taylor puts WTR Acura on top in FP2

CTMP IMSA: Blomqvist puts MSR Acura on top in FP1, Bourdais equals time
IMSA IMSA

CTMP IMSA: Blomqvist puts MSR Acura on top in FP1, Bourdais equals time

Two IMSA LMP2 drivers on probation for causing crash
IMSA IMSA

Two IMSA LMP2 drivers on probation for causing crash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Prime

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.