IMSA Road America: Derani puts Cadillac on pole

Derani lapped the newly repaved Road America course in 1:47.730s, earning pole position for the first time since Sebring.

It looked like it could be a front row lockout for Cadillac with Sebastien Bourdais trailing Derani for some time, but Matt Campbell would make a late push for pole that very nearly succeeded.

The No. 7 Penske Motorsport Porsche ended up second, just 0.068s off pole. Bourdais was third in the No. 01 Ganassi Cadillac.

"We used the second half of qualifying to try and get one set ready for the race," said Derani after qualifying. "Obviously, we went out there with not a big amount of time to go. So we were just trying to be safe if we had to do another lap. If not, just prepare the tires for the race.

"The V-Series has been perfect today. It's been perfect the whole week. I'm very happy to be able to put the lap. Everyone involved has done a fantastic job so far this year. Just have to thank those guys for the hard work. Honestly, it's not done yet. Qualifying doesn't mean much, but for a few points that could count in the end. But it's always good to start ahead."

#31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac V-LMDh Cadillac V- LMDh: Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

In LMP2, the No. 04 Crowdstrike Racing by APR ORECA surged to the top of the charts with George Kurtz lapping the course in 1:53.621s. The championship leaders claimed pole position, beating the No. 8 Tower Motorsports ORECA of Rodrigo Sales by 0.508s.

LMP3 wasn't even a competition, with Nico Pino's pole time of 1:57.930 being nearly one-second clear of his closest competitor. The No. 33 Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier was 0.930s ahead of Bijoy Garg in the No. 29 Jr III Racing Ligier.

Pino made the highlight reel, not just for earning pole position, but for catching air after running wide at the exit of Turn 1. He escaped the dramatic moment unscathed, and continued on without any further issues.

GTD Pro driver Alex Riberas and the Heart of Racing team led the entire GT field, taking pole position in their No. 23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 entry. Fresh off their first win of the year at Lime Rock, he earned the team its second consecutive pole with a 2:02.918s lap.

Daniel Juncadella in the No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 will join him on the front row, just 0.057s back of the pole time.

Looking at the non-pro GTD runners, Madison Snow placed the championship-leading No. 1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3 on pole for the first time this year. Brendan Iribe put in a valiant effort, getting the No. 70 Inception Racing McLaren 720S GT3 EVO onto the front row and just missing out on pole by 0.091s.