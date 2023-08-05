IMSA Road America: Derani puts Cadillac on pole
The Cadillac domination we saw in practice continued into qualifying with Pipo Derani taking pole position in the No. 31 Action Express Cadillac.
Derani lapped the newly repaved Road America course in 1:47.730s, earning pole position for the first time since Sebring.
It looked like it could be a front row lockout for Cadillac with Sebastien Bourdais trailing Derani for some time, but Matt Campbell would make a late push for pole that very nearly succeeded.
The No. 7 Penske Motorsport Porsche ended up second, just 0.068s off pole. Bourdais was third in the No. 01 Ganassi Cadillac.
"We used the second half of qualifying to try and get one set ready for the race," said Derani after qualifying. "Obviously, we went out there with not a big amount of time to go. So we were just trying to be safe if we had to do another lap. If not, just prepare the tires for the race.
"The V-Series has been perfect today. It's been perfect the whole week. I'm very happy to be able to put the lap. Everyone involved has done a fantastic job so far this year. Just have to thank those guys for the hard work. Honestly, it's not done yet. Qualifying doesn't mean much, but for a few points that could count in the end. But it's always good to start ahead."
#31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac V-LMDh Cadillac V- LMDh: Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
In LMP2, the No. 04 Crowdstrike Racing by APR ORECA surged to the top of the charts with George Kurtz lapping the course in 1:53.621s. The championship leaders claimed pole position, beating the No. 8 Tower Motorsports ORECA of Rodrigo Sales by 0.508s.
LMP3 wasn't even a competition, with Nico Pino's pole time of 1:57.930 being nearly one-second clear of his closest competitor. The No. 33 Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier was 0.930s ahead of Bijoy Garg in the No. 29 Jr III Racing Ligier.
Pino made the highlight reel, not just for earning pole position, but for catching air after running wide at the exit of Turn 1. He escaped the dramatic moment unscathed, and continued on without any further issues.
GTD Pro driver Alex Riberas and the Heart of Racing team led the entire GT field, taking pole position in their No. 23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 entry. Fresh off their first win of the year at Lime Rock, he earned the team its second consecutive pole with a 2:02.918s lap.
Daniel Juncadella in the No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 will join him on the front row, just 0.057s back of the pole time.
Looking at the non-pro GTD runners, Madison Snow placed the championship-leading No. 1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3 on pole for the first time this year. Brendan Iribe put in a valiant effort, getting the No. 70 Inception Racing McLaren 720S GT3 EVO onto the front row and just missing out on pole by 0.091s.
|Cla
|Drivers
|#
|Chassis
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|PIPO DERANIALEXANDER SIMSWhelen Engineering Cadillac Racing
|31
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|1'47.730
|135.272
|2
|MATT CAMPBELLFELIPE NASRPorsche Penske Motorsport
|7
|Porsche 963
|+0.068
|0.068
|135.186
|3
|SÉBASTIEN BOURDAISRENGER VAN DER ZANDECadillac Racing
|01
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|+0.306
|0.238
|134.888
|4
|RICKY TAYLORFILIPE ALBUQUERQUEKonica Minolta Acura ARX-06
|10
|Acura ARX-06
|+0.426
|0.120
|134.739
|5
|CONNOR DE PHILLIPPINICK YELLOLYBMW M Team RLL
|25
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|+0.489
|0.063
|134.660
|6
|TOM BLOMQVISTCOLIN BRAUNMeyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian
|60
|Acura ARX-06
|+0.498
|0.009
|134.649
|7
|NICK TANDYMATHIEU JAMINETPorsche Penske Motorsport
|6
|Porsche 963
|+0.825
|0.327
|134.243
|8
|PHILIPP ENGAUGUSTO FARFUSBMW M Team RLL
|24
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|+1.140
|0.315
|133.855
|9
|TIJMEN VAN DER HELMMIKE ROCKENFELLERJDC/Miller Motorsports
|5
|Porsche 963
|+1.482
|0.342
|133.436
|10
|HARRY TINCKNELLGIANMARIA BRUNIProton Competition
|59
|Porsche 963
|+2.239
|0.757
|132.517
|11
|GEORGE KURTZBEN HANLEYCrowdstrike Racing by APR
|04
|ORECA LMP2 07
|+5.891
|3.652
|128.258
|12
|RODRIGO SALESLOUIS DELETRAZTower Motorsports
|8
|ORECA LMP2 07
|+6.399
|0.508
|127.687
|13
|STEVEN THOMASMIKKEL JENSENTDS Racing
|11
|ORECA LMP2 07
|+6.566
|0.167
|127.501
|14
|BEN KEATINGPAUL-LOUP CHATINPR1 Mathiasen Motorsports
|52
|ORECA LMP2 07
|+7.055
|0.489
|126.957
|15
|DWIGHT MERRIMANRYAN DALZIELEra Motorsport
|18
|ORECA LMP2 07
|+7.140
|0.085
|126.863
|16
|DENNIS ANDERSENED JONESHigh Class Racing
|20
|ORECA LMP2 07
|+7.912
|0.772
|126.016
|17
|JOHN FALBGIEDO VAN DER GARDETDS Racing
|35
|ORECA LMP2 07
|+9.396
|1.484
|124.420
|18
|LANCE WILLSEYJOAO BARBOSASean Creech Motorsport
|33
|Ligier JS P320
|+10.200
|0.804
|123.572
|19
|
BIJOY GARGLINUS LUNDQVISTJr III Racing
|29
|Ligier JS P320
|+11.130
|0.930
|122.605
|20
|GAR ROBINSONJOSH BURDONRiley
|74
|Ligier JS P320
|+11.494
|0.364
|122.230
|21
|OREY FIDANIMATTHEW BELLAWA
|13
|Duqueine D08
|+11.521
|0.027
|122.203
|22
|
SETH LUCASTONIS KASEMETSAve Motorsports
|4
|Ligier JS P320
|+12.879
|1.358
|120.827
|23
|ARI BALOGHGARETT GRISTJr III Racing
|30
|Ligier JS P320
|+12.888
|0.009
|120.818
|24
|ANTHONY MANTELLAWAYNE BOYDAWA
|17
|Duqueine D08
|+13.858
|0.970
|119.854
|25
|
GERRY KRAUTSCOTT ANDREWSJDC/Miller Motorsports
|85
|Duqueine D08
|+14.177
|0.319
|119.540
|26
|ROSS GUNNALEX RIBERASHeart Of Racing Team
|23
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|+15.188
|1.011
|118.557
|27
|DANIEL JUNCADELLAJULES GOUNONWeatherTech Racing
|79
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|+15.245
|0.057
|118.502
|28
|ANTONIO GARCIAJORDAN TAYLORCorvette Racing
|3
|Corvette C8.R GTD
|+15.413
|0.168
|118.340
|29
|BRYAN SELLERSMADISON SNOWPaul Miller Racing
|1
|BMW M4 GT3
|+15.561
|0.148
|118.198
|30
|JACK HAWKSWORTHBEN BARNICOATVasser Sullivan
|14
|Lexus RC F GT3
|+15.624
|0.063
|118.138
|31
|BRENDAN IRIBEFREDERIK SCHANDORFFInception Racing
|70
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|+15.652
|0.028
|118.111
|32
|KLAUS BACHLERPATRICK PILETPfaff Motorsports
|9
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|+15.904
|0.252
|117.870
|33
|FRANKIE MONTECALVOAARON TELITZVasser Sullivan
|12
|Lexus RC F GT3
|+16.220
|0.316
|117.570
|34
|MIKE SKEENMIKAEL GRENIERTeam Korthoff Motorsports
|32
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|+16.592
|0.372
|117.218
|35
|ROMAN DE ANGELISMARCO SORENSENHeart Of Racing Team
|27
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|+16.667
|0.075
|117.148
|36
|MIKHAIL GOIKHBERGLORIS SPINELLIForte Racing Powered by USRT
|78
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|+16.689
|0.022
|117.127
|37
|PATRICK GALLAGHERROBBY FOLEYTurner Motorsport
|96
|BMW M4 GT3
|+16.700
|0.011
|117.116
|38
|BILL AUBERLENCHANDLER HULLTurner Motorsport
|97
|BMW M4 GT3
|+16.995
|0.295
|116.839
|39
|RUSSELL WARDPHILIP ELLISWinward Racing
|57
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|+17.150
|0.155
|116.694
|40
|
SHEENA MONKKATHERINE LEGGEGradient Racing
|66
|Acura NSX GT3
|+17.751
|0.601
|116.136
|41
|MARIO FARNBACHERASHTON HARRISONRacers Edge Motorsports with WTR
|93
|Acura NSX GT3
|+17.882
|0.131
|116.014
|42
|
ALAN METNIKAY VAN BERLOKellymoss with Riley
|91
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|+18.766
|0.884
|115.204
|43
|PJ HYETT
SEB PRIAULXAO Racing
|80
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|+19.046
|0.280
|114.949
|44
|ALAN BRYNJOLFSSONTRENT HINDMANWright Motorsports
|77
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|+19.642
|0.596
|114.411
|45
|DAVID BRULEALEC UDELLKellymoss with Riley
|92
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|+20.271
|0.629
|113.849
Latest news
Kirkwood feared for Nashville win after McLaughlin “ran me down”
Kirkwood feared for Nashville win after McLaughlin “ran me down” Kirkwood feared for Nashville win after McLaughlin “ran me down”
Start of NASCAR Cup race at Michigan delayed by rain
Start of NASCAR Cup race at Michigan delayed by rain Start of NASCAR Cup race at Michigan delayed by rain
IndyCar Nashville: Kirkwood wins by 0.7s after late red flag
IndyCar Nashville: Kirkwood wins by 0.7s after late red flag IndyCar Nashville: Kirkwood wins by 0.7s after late red flag
IMSA Road America: Penske Porsche takes victory
IMSA Road America: Penske Porsche takes victory IMSA Road America: Penske Porsche takes victory
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.