IMSA, Road America push 2027 endurance round back one week

IMSA and Road America officials announced a schedule adjustment for the 2027 Motul SportsCar Endurance Grand Prix, moving the four-day event back by one week to August 5–8, 2027.

The calendar shift aims to alleviate congestion during a packed Midwestern summer schedule and provide spectator flexibility.

“The new August dates reduce overlap with other major events across Wisconsin during one of the busiest parts of summer,” said Mike Kertscher, Road America President and General Manager. “Announcing the dates now gives everyone more time to adjust their plans.”

The signature weekend brings North America’s premier sports car racing series back to the historic four-mile road course. The headlining event remains the six-hour Motul SportsCar Endurance Grand Prix – a core component of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the five-race IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup. The weekend will feature open paddock access, fan activations, and a slate of support races alongside the main championship.

The date shift builds on recent attendance gains at the venue.

"Fan turnout at Road America has grown substantially the past few years with an all-time record for our first six-hour endurance race earlier this month," said IMSA President John Doonan.

"We're already looking forward to returning one weekend later next year and we are confident that by giving the loyal Road America fans enough runway to make or alter their plans, we'll see another amazing turnout for the Motul SportsCar Endurance Grand Prix weekend in 2027."

Tickets already purchased at the advance rate of $140 will be automatically honored for the updated August dates. Venue officials noted that the advance four-day pricing tier will remain open for a limited time, and current order holders seeking assistance are encouraged to contact the Road America ticket office.