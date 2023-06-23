IMSA Watkins Glen: Acura tops first practice from Porsche and Cadillac
Acura driver Colin Braun set the pace in opening practice for the IMSA SportsCar Championship’s Six Hours of The Glen on Friday afternoon.
The 90-minute session began in dry conditions with an early Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 1-2, before Braun took the top spot in Meyer Shank Racing’s Daytona 24 Hours-winning ARX-06 with a lap of 1m33.563s.
Felipe Nasr was second quickest for the Porsche factory team in the #5 car, 1.2s off the pace but a tenth clear of Nick Tandy in the sister #6 entry.
Rain started to fall just before the one-third point of the session, sending the majority of the field into the pits. With more showers forecast across this weekend, there was plenty of scope for rain running among the bumper 57-car field.
Chip Ganassi Racing’s Renger van der Zande just managed to squeeze in a time of 1m35.181s before the rain, ahead of the similar Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R of Jack Aitken.
The BMW M Hybrid V8s of Philipp Eng and Connor De Phillippi were next up but 2s off the pace.
The second Acura of Ricky Taylor (Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport) didn’t get a representative lap time in before the rain, and was classified 11th overall, with Mike Rockenfeller down in 15th in the final GTP entry, the JDC/Miller MotorSports Porsche.
Steven Thomas led the way in LMP2 for TDS Racing, half a second clear of Christian Rasmussen (Era Motorsport) and Ed Jones (High Class Racing).
IndyCar racer Devlin DeFrancesco suffered a quick spin in his Rick Ware Racing entry, but a far bigger crash befell John Falb, who shunted his #35 TDS car at Turn 6 that caused severe damage to its right-front corner and caused a red flag for recovery and barrier repairs.
Garett Grist (Jr III Racing) led the LMP3 field, just ahead of Gar Robinson’s Riley-run car.
BMW sets GTD pace, ahead of Porsche and Ferrari
In GTD, Bryan Sellers was the early pacesetter in Paul Miller Racing’s BMW M4, despite being given a drive-through penalty for repeated track limits infractions.
He lapped 0.066s ahead of Kay van Berlo in the #91 Kellymoss with Riley Porsche 911, who was on the right side of the same tenth as Pro class leader Davide Rigon (Risi Competitzione Ferrari 296) and Andy Lally (Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage).
The session ended when Luke Berkeley crashed the #42 Lamborghini in the closing seconds causing a second red flag.
Practice 2 starts at 8am ET tomorrow.
IMSA Watkins Glen - first practice results:
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|60
|
Tom Blomqvist
Colin Braun
|GTP
|Acura ARX-06
|1'33.563
|2
|7
|
Matt Campbell
Felipe Nasr
|GTP
|Porsche 963
|1'34.792
|1.229
|3
|6
|
Nick Tandy
Mathieu Jaminet
|GTP
|Porsche 963
|1'34.863
|1.300
|4
|01
|
Sébastien Bourdais
Renger van der Zande
|GTP
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|1'35.181
|1.618
|5
|31
|
Pipo Derani
Alexander Sims
Jack Aitken
|GTP
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|1'35.254
|1.691
|6
|24
|
Philipp Eng
Augusto Farfus
|GTP
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|1'35.504
|1.941
|7
|25
|
Connor de Phillippi
Nick Yelloly
|GTP
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|1'35.672
|2.109
|8
|11
|
Steven Thomas
Mikkel Jensen
Scott Huffaker
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'36.066
|2.503
|9
|18
|
Dwight Merriman
Ryan Dalziel
Christian Rasmussen
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'36.612
|3.049
|10
|20
|
Dennis Andersen
Ed Jones
Anders Fjordbach
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'36.727
|3.164
|11
|10
|
Ricky Taylor
Filipe Albuquerque
Louis Deletraz
|GTP
|Acura ARX-06
|1'37.014
|3.451
|12
|35
|
John Falb
Giedo van der Garde
Josh Pierson
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'37.220
|3.657
|13
|52
|
Ben Keating
Paul-Loup Chatin
Alex Quinn
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'37.598
|4.035
|14
|8
|
Salih Yoluc
Kyffin Simpson
Will Stevens
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'38.458
|4.895
|15
|5
|
Tijmen van der Helm
Mike Rockenfeller
|GTP
|Porsche 963
|1'38.722
|5.159
|16
|04
|
George Kurtz
Ben Hanley
Nolan Siegel
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'38.816
|5.253
|17
|51
|
Eric Lux
Devlin DeFrancesco
Pietro Fittipaldi
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'39.674
|6.111
|18
|88
|
Luis Perez Companc
Lilou Wadoux
Nicklas Nielsen
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'41.123
|7.560
|19
|30
|
Ari Balogh
Garett Grist
Dakota Dickerson
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|1'41.139
|7.576
|20
|74
|
Gar Robinson
Felipe Fraga
Josh Burdon
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|1'41.249
|7.686
|21
|85
|
Till Bechtolsheimer
Daniel Goldburg
Rasmus Lindh
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|1'41.685
|8.122
|22
|17
|
Anthony Mantella
Wayne Boyd
Nicolás Varrone
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|1'41.768
|8.205
|23
|36
|
Jarett Andretti
Gabby Chaves
Glenn van
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|1'42.187
|8.624
|24
|13
|
Orey Fidani
Matthew Bell
Lars Kern
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|1'42.335
|8.772
|25
|38
|
Christopher Allen
Connor Bloum
Alex Kirby
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|1'42.878
|9.315
|26
|54
|
Jason Rabe
Andrew Pinkerton
Stevan McAleer
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|1'43.473
|9.910
|27
|4
|
Seth Lucas
Tonis Kasemets
Trenton Estep
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|1'43.966
|10.403
|28
|33
|
Joao Barbosa
Nicolas Pino
Lance Willsey
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|1'44.468
|10.905
|29
|1
|
Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
Corey Lewis
|GTD
|BMW M4 GT3
|1'46.457
|12.894
|30
|91
|
Alan Metni
Kay van Berlo
Jaxon Evans
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1'46.523
|12.960
|31
|62
|
Daniel Serra
Davide Rigon
|GTD PRO
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1'46.552
|12.989
|32
|44
|
John Potter
Andy Lally
Spencer Pumpelly
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|1'46.564
|13.001
|33
|95
|
Bill Auberlen
Chandler Hull
John Edwards
|GTD PRO
|BMW M4 GT3
|1'46.606
|13.043
|34
|23
|
Onofrio Triarsi
Charles Scardina
Alessio Rovera
|GTD
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1'46.743
|13.180
|35
|12
|
Frankie Montecalvo
Aaron Telitz
Parker Thompson
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'46.858
|13.295
|36
|47
|
Roberto Lacorte
Giorgio Sernagiotto
Antonio Fuoco
|GTD
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1'46.871
|13.308
|37
|16
|
Ryan Hardwick
Zacharie Robichon
Jan Heylen
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1'47.006
|13.443
|38
|14
|
Jack Hawksworth
Ben Barnicoat
|GTD PRO
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'47.103
|13.540
|39
|77
|
Alan Brynjolfsson
Trent Hindman
Maxwell Root
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1'47.137
|13.574
|40
|3
|
Antonio Garcia
Jordan Taylor
|GTD PRO
|Corvette C8.R GTD
|1'47.166
|13.603
|41
|79
|
Daniel Juncadella
Jules Gounon
|GTD PRO
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|1'47.434
|13.871
|42
|27
|
Roman De Angelis
Marco Sorensen
Ian James
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|1'47.524
|13.961
|43
|023
|
Ross Gunn
Alex Riberas
|GTD PRO
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|1'47.566
|14.003
|44
|96
|
Patrick Gallagher
Robby Foley
Michael Dinan
|GTD
|BMW M4 GT3
|1'47.661
|14.098
|45
|32
|
Mike Skeen
Mikael Grenier
Kenton Koch
|GTD
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|1'47.758
|14.195
|46
|9
|
Klaus Bachler
Patrick Pilet
|GTD PRO
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1'47.761
|14.198
|47
|70
|
Brendan Iribe
Frederik Schandorff
Ollie Millroy
|GTD
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|1'47.787
|14.224
|48
|57
|
Russell Ward
Raffaele Marciello
Indy Dontje
|GTD
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|1'47.813
|14.250
|49
|63
|
Andrea Caldarelli
Jordan Lee Pepper
|GTD PRO
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|1'48.010
|14.447
|50
|61
|
Simon Mann
Miguel Molina
Ulysse De Pauw
|GTD PRO
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1'48.121
|14.558
|51
|92
|
David Brule
Alec Udell
Julien Andlauer
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1'48.161
|14.598
|52
|93
|
Ashton Harrison
Danny Formal
Kyle Marcelli
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|1'48.508
|14.945
|53
|80
|
PJ Hyett
Seb Priaulx
Gunnar Jeannette
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1'48.831
|15.268
|54
|78
|
Mikhail Goikhberg
Loris Spinelli
Patrick Liddy
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|1'49.314
|15.751
|55
|66
|
Sheena Monk
Katherine Legge
Marc Miller
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|1'49.488
|15.925
|56
|83
|
Rahel Frey
Michelle Gatting
Doriane Pin
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|1'54.136
|20.573
|57
|42
|
Jaden Conwright
Luke Berkeley
Rob Ferriol
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|2'06.573
|33.010
|View full results
