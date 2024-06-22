IMSA Watkins Glen: Acura beats Cadillac for GTP pole by 0.038s

Acura’s Louis Deletraz will start the sixth round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship, The Six Hours of The Glen, from pole position.

Deletraz will start from pole in the top GTP class, ahead of the Cadillacs of Renger van der Zande and Jack Aitken after the quickfire 15-minute qualifying sessions.

PJ Hyett scored the LMP2 pole for AO Racing, as Ferrari’s Daniel Serra topped the GTD Pro field, with Parker Thompson winning the pro-am class pole for Lexus.

IMSA brings a 56-car field to Watkins Glen’s 3.4-mile road course, which hosted the United States Grand Prix for 20 years, located amid the rolling hills near the Finger Lakes in upstate New York.

Felipe Nasr – who crashed out of Le Mans last weekend – set the early GTP pace in the #7 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 with a lap of 1m33.265s despite a huge moment at the penultimate corner, then worked down to 1m32.753s with a less frantic tour.

Van der Zande’s Chip Ganassi Racing-run Cadillac V-Series.R briefly took P1, before Deletraz pipped him by 0.038s in his #40 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Acura ARX-06 with 1m32.209s.

“It was an amazing feeling to push on low fuel,” said Deletraz. “The car was fast today, very fast. I felt good, so I could really push straightaway, get the grip, put it on pole, which is nice.

“We know what is important is Sunday; yhe points are tomorrow. The weather looks like it’ll play some games with us tomorrow.”

Jack Aitken took third, three tenths off the pace, in the #31 Action Express-run Cadillac. Phil Hanson will start the #85 JDC-Miller MotorSports Porsche 963 from fourth after an impressive session, outpacing the factory car of Mathieu Jaminet.

Nasr will start sixth, ahead of Ricky Taylor (#10 Acura), Philipp Eng’s #24 BMW M Hybrid V8 – which had set the pace in practice this morning – Andrea Caldarelli in the sole Lamborghini SC63 and Gianmaria Bruni’s Proton-run Porsche.

Hyett bosses LMP2 in 'Spike'

In LMP2, PJ Hyett set a cracking pace from the start of the session in AO Racing’s purple dragon-liveried Oreca, working down to 1m35.925s, 0.682s clear of Daniel Goldburg’s #22 United Autosports version. “It was a special lap that I’ll remember for a long time,” said Hyett.

Steven Thomas (TDS Racing) was third, ahead of Nick Boulle in the Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen entry and, after his struggles at the Le Mans 24 Hours last weekend, Ben Keating in the #2 United car.

Ferrari and Lexus take GTD poles

The mixed GTD session started with Jack Hawksworth setting the early pace at 1m44.535s in Vasser Sullivan’s Pro class Lexus RC F. Ross Gunn took over in the #23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage, beating Hawksworth by 0.148s for a new GT track record of 1m44.387s.

Serra wrested P1 away in his Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 with a 1m44.227s, outpacing Gunn by 0.184s. “Honestly, was a pretty good lap,” said the Brazilian. “The high-speed corners here are good for the 296.”

Alexander Sims vaulted to second in Corvette Racing’s #3 Z06 GT3.R on 1m44.317s, with the sister #4 car of Nicky Catsburg taking fifth, behind Gunn and Hawksworth. Sims ended his session on three wheels, as he lost his left-rear tire on his final lap.

Thompson led the way in the pro-am class in Vasser Sullivan’s #14 Lexus, a time good enough for sixth overall in the GT divisions.

Stormy weather is forecast to arrive during Sunday’s six-hour race, which starts at 11am local time.