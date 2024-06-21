IMSA Watkins Glen: Cameron pips returnee Blomqvist after two red flags in FP1
Porsche 963 leads Cadillac by 0.172s in GTP and also tops GTD Pro with 911 in first practice
Porsche’s Dane Cameron set the pace in opening practice for the sixth round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship at Watkins Glen, ahead of the returning Tom Blomqvist for Cadillac.
IMSA brings a 56-car field to the classic 3.4-mile road course, which hosted the United States Grand Prix for 20 years, set in the rolling hills near the Finger Lakes in upstate New York.
Cameron led the way in the 90-minute session in his factory-backed #7 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 with a lap of 1m34.175s, as dry conditions altered the run plans of the teams, many of which were expecting wet weather in each practice session this weekend.
After a brief red flag for the Tower Motorsports LMP2 Oreca crashing at Turn 1, which required some barrier repairs, recently jettisoned IndyCar racer Blomqvist jumped up to second in the Action Express-run #31 Cadillac V-Series.R, lapping 0.172s off Cameron’s pace.
Unlike the majority of the GTP teams, Blomqvist joins regular-season racers Pipo Derani and Jack Aitken in a three-driver lineup for the six-hour enduro.
“I missed it more than I thought I would,” Blomqvist told IMSA Radio. “Took me a few laps but then I got comfortable, I guess this is what I’m built for!
“Initially I wasn’t supposed to be here, but things happened on the other side [in IndyCar] and Pipo’s expecting another child, so in case it arrives then it’s better to have three drivers instead of one!”
A second red flag was required with 13 minutes remaining, again for the Tower LMP2, when Charlie Eastwood crashed it at Turn 7, this time deranging its left-front corner.
That only allowed for a four-minute sprint to the end of the session, but the hard compound Michelin tire in play this weekend meant there were no significant improvements.
Filipe Albuquerque was third fastest in his Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Acura ARX-06, ahead of Philipp Eng’s BMW M Hybrid V8 and Nick Tandy in the #6 PPM 963.
Mikkel Jensen led LMP2 with 1m35.531s in the TDS Racing Oreca that he will share with Steven Thomas and Hunter McElrea. He was 0.046s quicker than Felipe Fraga’s Riley-run version, and set the fastest middle sector overall.
#77 AO Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R: Laurin Heinrich, Sebastian Priaulx
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
Laurin Heinrich set the pace in GTD Pro, lapping his AO Racing ‘Rexy’ Porsche 911 GT3 R in 1m45.242s, a couple of tenths clear of the pro-am category leader Scott Andrews in Lone Star Racing’s Mercedes-AMG GT3.
Spencer Pumpelly spun the Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage at Turn 7 and rejoined.
|
|Cla
|Drivers
|#
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|D. Cameron F. Nasr Porsche Penske Motorsport
|7
|Porsche 963
|31
|
1'34.175
|129.971
|2
|P. Derani J. Aitken T. Blomqvist Whelen Cadillac Racing
|31
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|35
|
+0.172
1'34.347
|0.172
|129.734
|3
|R. Taylor J. Barbosa Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|10
|Acura ARX-06
|32
|
+0.277
1'34.452
|0.105
|129.590
|4
|J. Krohn P. Eng BMW M Team RLL
|24
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|33
|
+0.400
1'34.575
|0.123
|129.421
|5
|N. Tandy M. Jaminet Porsche Penske Motorsport
|6
|Porsche 963
|33
|
+0.581
1'34.756
|0.181
|129.174
|6
|R. van der Zande S. Bourdais Cadillac Racing
|01
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|33
|
+0.694
1'34.869
|0.113
|129.020
|7
|T. van der Helm R. Westbrook P. Hanson JDC/Miller Motorsports
|85
|Porsche 963
|31
|
+0.870
1'35.045
|0.176
|128.781
|8
|G. Bruni B. Viscaal Proton Competition
|5
|Porsche 963
|40
|
+1.076
1'35.251
|0.206
|128.503
|9
|M. Cairoli A. Caldarelli Lamborghini Iron Lynx
|63
|Lamborghini SC63
|38
|
+1.172
1'35.347
|0.096
|128.373
|10
|C. de Phillippi N. Yelloly BMW M Team RLL
|25
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|35
|
+1.302
1'35.477
|0.130
|128.198
|11
|
S. Thomas
M. Jensen
H. McElrea TDS Racing
|11
|ORECA 07
|41
|
+1.356
1'35.531
|0.054
|128.126
|12
|G. Robinson F. Fraga J. Burdon Riley
|74
|ORECA 07
|37
|
+1.402
1'35.577
|0.046
|128.064
|13
|J. Taylor L. Deletraz Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|40
|Acura ARX-06
|24
|
+1.461
1'35.636
|0.059
|127.985
|14
|
E. Lux
R. Lindh
N. Varrone DragonSpeed
|81
|ORECA 07
|34
|
+1.575
1'35.750
|0.114
|127.833
|15
|J. Farano M. Dinan C. Eastwood Tower Motorsports
|8
|ORECA 07
|29
|
+2.272
1'36.447
|0.697
|126.909
|16
|
D. Merriman
R. Dalziel
C. Zilisch Era Motorsport
|18
|ORECA 07
|36
|
+2.315
1'36.490
|0.043
|126.853
|17
|
D. Goldburg
P. di Resta
B. Garg United Autosports USA
|22
|ORECA 07
|37
|
+2.364
1'36.539
|0.049
|126.788
|18
|J. Smiechowski N. Boulle T. Dillmann Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports
|52
|ORECA 07
|35
|
+2.417
1'36.592
|0.053
|126.719
|19
|B. Keating B. Hanley N. Pino United Autosports USA
|2
|ORECA 07
|35
|
+2.472
1'36.647
|0.055
|126.646
|20
|G. Kurtz C. Braun T. Sowery Crowdstrike Racing by APR
|04
|ORECA 07
|40
|
+2.524
1'36.699
|0.052
|126.578
|21
|
D. Andersen
S. LucasS. Huffaker MDK by High Class Racing
|20
|ORECA 07
|40
|
+2.776
1'36.951
|0.252
|126.249
|22
|L. Perez Companc N. Nielsen L. Wadoux Richard Mille AF Corse
|88
|ORECA 07
|38
|
+2.919
1'37.094
|0.143
|126.063
|23
|P. Hyett P. Chatin M. Brabham AO Racing
|99
|ORECA 07
|37
|
+3.142
1'37.317
|0.223
|125.775
|24
|J. Barbosa J. Edgar L. Willsey Sean Creech Motorsport
|33
|Ligier JS P217
|37
|
+4.389
1'38.564
|1.247
|124.183
|25
|
L. Heinrich
S. Priaulx AO Racing
|77
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|30
|
+11.067
1'45.242
|6.678
|116.303
|26
|S. Yoluc R. Andrade S. Andrews Lone Star Racing
|80
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|33
|
+11.227
1'45.402
|0.160
|116.127
|27
|B. Sellers M. Snow N. Verhagen Paul Miller Racing
|1
|BMW M4 GT3
|22
|
+11.415
1'45.590
|0.188
|115.920
|28
|R. Gunn A. Riberas Heart Of Racing Team
|23
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|24
|
+11.589
1'45.764
|0.174
|115.729
|29
|
O. Triarsi
C. ScardinaA. Rovera Triarsi Competizione
|023
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|29
|
+11.687
1'45.862
|0.098
|115.622
|30
|S. Mann F. Heriau M. Molina Af Corse
|21
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|27
|
+11.824
1'45.999
|0.137
|115.473
|31
|A. Garcia A. Sims Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|3
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|32
|
+11.847
1'46.022
|0.023
|115.448
|32
|J. Potter A. Lally S. Pumpelly Magnus Racing
|44
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|32
|
+11.869
1'46.044
|0.022
|115.424
|33
|
R. Foley
P. Gallagher
J. Walker Turner Motorsport
|96
|BMW M4 GT3
|29
|
+12.019
1'46.194
|0.150
|115.261
|34
|
M. Franco
A. CostaC. Sbirrazzuoli Conquest Racing
|34
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|34
|
+12.043
1'46.218
|0.024
|115.235
|35
|M. Goikhberg L. Spinelli D. DeFrancesco Forte Racing
|78
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|34
|
+12.124
1'46.299
|0.081
|115.147
|36
|D. Serra D. Rigon Risi Competizione
|62
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|34
|
+12.242
1'46.417
|0.118
|115.019
|37
|
F. PereraJ. Pepper Iron Lynx
|19
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|37
|
+12.283
1'46.458
|0.041
|114.975
|38
|B. Iribe F. Schandorff O. Millroy Inception Racing
|70
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|30
|
+12.321
1'46.496
|0.038
|114.934
|39
|H. Tincknell M. Rockenfeller Ford Multimatic Motorsports
|64
|Ford Mustang GT3
|29
|
+12.333
1'46.508
|0.012
|114.921
|40
|J. Hawksworth B. Barnicoat Vasser Sullivan
|14
|Lexus RC F GT3
|29
|
+12.453
1'46.628
|0.120
|114.792
|41
|M. Kirchhofer O. Jarvis Pfaff Motorsports
|9
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|36
|
+12.549
1'46.724
|0.096
|114.688
|42
|R. Lacorte G. Sernagiotto A. Fuoco Cetilar Racing
|47
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|17
|
+12.655
1'46.830
|0.106
|114.575
|43
|T. Milner N. Catsburg Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|4
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|32
|
+12.658
1'46.833
|0.003
|114.571
|44
|R. Ward P. Ellis I. Dontje Winward Racing
|57
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|31
|
+12.675
1'46.850
|0.017
|114.553
|45
|
S. MonkT. Calderon S. McAleer Gradient Racing
|66
|Acura NSX GT3
|35
|
+12.684
1'46.859
|0.009
|114.543
|46
|
G. LevoratoC. Lewis R. Hardwick Proton Competition
|55
|Ford Mustang GT3
|34
|
+12.901
1'47.076
|0.217
|114.311
|47
|M. Skeen M. Grenier K. Koch Korthoff/Preston Motorsports
|32
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|32
|
+12.927
1'47.102
|0.026
|114.284
|48
|
K. LiA. Fjordbach K. Bachler MDK Motorsports
|86
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|34
|
+12.973
1'47.148
|0.046
|114.235
|49
|O. Fidani M. Bell L. Kern AWA
|13
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD
|29
|
+13.003
1'47.178
|0.030
|114.203
|50
|J. Hand D. Muller Ford Multimatic Motorsports
|65
|Ford Mustang GT3
|26
|
+13.045
1'47.220
|0.042
|114.158
|51
|R. Frey M. Gatting S. Bovy Iron Dames
|83
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|34
|
+13.394
1'47.569
|0.349
|113.787
|52
|F. Montecalvo P. Thompson A. Telitz Vasser Sullivan
|12
|Lexus RC F GT3
|27
|
+13.423
1'47.598
|0.029
|113.757
|53
|R. De Angelis Z. Robichon I. James Heart Of Racing Team
|27
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|25
|
+13.519
1'47.694
|0.096
|113.655
|54
|
K. Marcelli
D. Formal
G. Doyle Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|45
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|13
|
+13.652
1'47.827
|0.133
|113.515
|55
|
A. AdelsonE. Skeer J. Heylen Wright Motorsports
|120
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|35
|
+13.819
1'47.994
|0.167
|113.340
|56
|J. Andretti G. Chaves S. Hargrove Andretti Motorsports
|43
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|31
|
+14.296
1'48.471
|0.477
|112.841
|View full results
Watch: BrrrakeF1 - How IMSA use Advanced Data to Enforce the Rules
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Explained: The software fix that saved Porsche’s Daytona win
The returning Daytona Prototype king who strengthens Porsche's IMSA attack
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year
How a North Wilkesboro test could help Logano to a NHMS win
Porsche drivers claim rivals were sandbagging before Le Mans 24 Hours
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon
Latest news
Malukas qualifies 12th at Laguna Seca for first race back from injury
WRC adds Paraguay to 2025 calendar in multi-year deal
IndyCar Laguna Seca: Palou edges Kirkwood to pole by 0.073s
NASCAR Xfinity NHMS: Bell wins in overtime with last-lap pass
Prime
How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac
How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments