IMSA’s return to Road America for extended six-hour showcase welcomes 54 entries
Check out the full entry list for the next round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Road America
#93 Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Renger Van Der Zande, Nick Yelloly, #25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Marco Wittmann, Sheldon Van Der Linde, #24 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Philipp Eng, Dries Vanthoor, #60 Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Lumen via Getty Images
The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is heading to Road America for what promises to be a banner weekend at "America’s National Park of Speed."
Running July 30 through August 2, the legendary venue hosts the Motul SportsCar Endurance Grand Prix - a feature race newly expanded into a six-hour endurance challenge.
While Road America’s endurance legacy dates back 70 years to a six-hour race in 1956, modern IMSA events here have been standard-length sprint races since 2014. That changes this year as the Wisconsin showcase shifts into the fourth and penultimate round of the 2026 IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup.
A stacked 54-car grid will tackle the iconic 4.048-mile, 14-turn road course across four classes: 11 Grand Touring Prototype (GTP), 12 Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), 12 GT Daytona Pro (GTD PRO), and 19 GT Daytona (GTD) entries.
The longer distance has drawn extra contenders. LMP2 welcomes back Era Motorsport, Intersport Racing, and JDC-Miller MotorSports. GTD PRO adds endurance-only entrants Risi Competizione, Triarsi Competizione, and Manthey, while Car Blanche moves back to GTD following its GTD PRO run at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.
Tight championship battles across all divisions set the stage for high drama. In GTP, contenders are hunting the point-leading #31 Cadillac Whelen V-Series.R, which arrives riding a streak of six consecutive podium finishes in 2026. In GTD PRO, 2025 event winners Paul Miller Racing hold a 108-point lead, though just 60 points separate second through sixth place, leaving the #1 BMW M4 GT3 EVO with little room for error.
LMP2 is equally tight, with a mere 113 points covering the top four teams, led by recent podium finishers CrowdStrike Racing by APR and AO Racing. In GTD, Eduardo “Dudu” Barrichello leads the standings in the #27 Heart of Racing Aston Martin, looking to defend his margin after a hard-fought sixth-place finish at CTMP.
Flag-to-flag streaming coverage begins Sunday, Aug. 2, at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock, with the six-hour endurance race taking the green flag at 11:40 a.m. ET.
Full entry list
|CLASS
|CAR NO.
|DRIVERS
|TEAM
|CAR
|ENGINE
|GTP
|5
|Tijmen van der Helm, Laurin Heinrich, Kaylen Frederick
|JDC-Miller MotorSports
|Porsche 963
|Porsche
|GTP
|6
|Laurens Vanthoor, Kevin Estre
|Porsche Penske Motorsport
|Porsche 963
|Porsche
|GTP
|7
|Felipe Nasr, Julien Andlauer
|Porsche Penske Motorsport
|Porsche 963
|Porsche
|GTP
|10
|Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque
|Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|Cadillac
|GTP
|23
|Ross Gunn, Roman De Angelis
|ASTON MARTIN THOR Team
|Valkyrie
|Aston Martin
|GTP
|24
|Dries Vanthoor, Sheldon van der Linde
|BMW M Team WRT
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|BMW
|GTP
|25
|Philipp Eng, Marco Wittmann
|BMW M Team WRT
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|BMW
|GTP
|31
|Jack Aitken, Earl Bamber, Frederik Vesti
|Cadillac Whelen
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|Cadillac
|GTP
|40
|Jordan Taylor, Louis Deletraz
|Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|Cadillac
|GTP
|60
|Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun
|Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian
|Acura ARX-06
|Acura
|GTP
|93
|Renger van der Zande, Nick Yelloly
|Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian
|Acura ARX-06
|Acura
|LMP2
|2
|Phil Fayer, Hunter McElrea, Mikkel Jensen
|United Autosports USA
|ORECA LMP2 07
|Gibson
|LMP2
|04
|George Kurtz, Alex Quinn, Toby Sowery
|Crowdstrike Racing by APR
|ORECA LMP2 07
|Gibson
|LMP2
|8
|John Farano, Sebastian Alvarez, Tristan Vautier
|Tower Motorsports
|ORECA LMP2 07
|Gibson
|LMP2
|11
|Tobi Lutke, Mathias Beche, David Heinemeier Hansson
|TDS Racing
|ORECA LMP2 07
|Gibson
|LMP2
|18
|Naveen Rao, Ferdinand Habsburg, Jacob Abel
|Era Motorsport
|ORECA LMP2 07
|Gibson
|LMP2
|22
|Daniel Goldburg, Paul Di Resta, Rasmus Lindh
|United Autosports USA
|ORECA LMP2 07
|Gibson
|LMP2
|37
|Jon Field, TBD, Oliver Jarvis
|Intersport Racing
|ORECA LMP2 07
|Gibson
|LMP2
|43
|Jeremy Clarke, Bijoy Garg, Tom Dillmann
|Inter Europol Competition
|ORECA LMP2 07
|Gibson
|LMP2
|52
|Misha Goikhberg, Parker Thompson, Harry Tincknell
|Bryan Herta Autosport with PR1/Mathiasen
|ORECA LMP2 07
|Gibson
|LMP2
|73
|Pietro Fittipaldi, Manuel Espirito Santo, Chris Cumming
|Pratt Miller Motorsports
|ORECA LMP2 07
|Gibson
|LMP2
|79
|Gerry Kraut, Josh Burdon, Sennan Fielding
|JDC-Miller MotorSports
|ORECA LMP2 07
|Gibson
|LMP2
|99
|PJ Hyett, Dane Cameron, Jonny Edgar
|AO Racing
|ORECA LMP2 07
|Gibson
|GTD Pro
|1
|Neil Verhagen, Connor De Phillippi
|Paul Miller Racing
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|BMW
|GTD Pro
|3
|Antonio Garcia, Alexander Sims
|Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|Chevrolet
|GTD Pro
|4
|Tommy Milner, Nicky Catsburg
|Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|Chevrolet
|GTD Pro
|9
|Andrea Caldarelli, Sandy Mitchell
|Pfaff Motorsports
|Lamborghini Temerario GT3
|Lamborghini
|GTD Pro
|14
|Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat
|Vasser Sullivan Racing
|Lexus RC F GT3
|Lexus
|GTD Pro
|033
|James Calado, Riccardo Agostini
|Triarsi Competizione
|Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO
|Ferrari
|GTD Pro
|59
|Max Esterson, Nikita Johnson
|RLL Team McLaren
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|McLaren
|GTD Pro
|62
|Daniel Serra, Davide Rigon
|Risi Competizione
|Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO
|Ferrari
|GTD Pro
|64
|Ben Barker, Dennis Olsen
|Ford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT3
|Ford
|GTD Pro
|65
|Christopher Mies, Frederic Vervisch
|Ford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT3
|Ford
|GTD Pro
|77
|Nick Tandy, Harry King
|AO Racing
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|Porsche
|GTD Pro
|911
|Klaus Bachler, Thomas Preining
|Manthey
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|Porsche
|GTD
|12
|Aaron Telitz, Benjamin Pedersen, Frankie Montecalvo
|Vasser Sullivan Racing
|Lexus RC F GT3
|Lexus
|GTD
|13
|Orey Fidani, Matthew Bell, Lars Kern
|13 Autosport
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|Chevrolet
|GTD
|16
|Sheena Monk, Felipe Fraga, Jenson Altzman
|Myers Riley Motorsports
|Ford Mustang GT3
|Ford
|GTD
|21
|Simon Mann, Lilou Wadoux Ducellier, Antonio Fuoco
|AF Corse USA
|Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO
|Ferrari
|GTD
|023
|Onofrio Triarsi, Kenton Koch, Robert Megennis
|Triarsi Competizione
|Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO
|Ferrari
|GTD
|27
|Dudu Barrichello, Tom Gamble, Zacharie Robichon
|Heart of Racing Team
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|Aston Martin
|GTD
|28
|TBD, TBD, Jan Heylen
|Rs1
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|Porsche
|GTD
|34
|Albert Costa, Lorenzo Patrese, Fran Rueda
|Conquest Racing
|Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO
|Ferrari
|GTD
|36
|Mason Filippi, Salih Yoluc, Charlie Eastwood
|DXDT Racing
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|Chevrolet
|GTD
|45
|Danny Formal, Trent Hindman, Graham Doyle
|Wayne Taylor Racing
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|Lamborghini
|GTD
|57
|Russell Ward, Philip Ellis, Indy Dontje
|WINWARD RACING
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Mercedes-AMG
|GTD
|66
|Jake Walker, Till Bechtolsheimer, TBD
|Gradient Racing
|Ford Mustang GT3
|Ford
|GTD
|068
|Marius Fossard, Valentin Hasse Clot, Trenton Estep
|Car Blanche
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|Aston Martin
|GTD
|70
|Brendan Iribe, Frederik Schandorff, Ollie Millroy
|Inception Racing
|Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO
|Ferrari
|GTD
|80
|Scott Andrews, Lin Hodenius, James Roe
|Lone Star Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Mercedes-AMG
|GTD
|81
|Giacomo Altoè, Casper Stevenson, Alec Udell
|DragonSpeed
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|Chevrolet
|GTD
|96
|Patrick Gallagher, Robby Foley, Francis Selldorff
|Turner Motorsport
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|BMW
|GTD
|120
|Adam Adelson, Callum Ilott, Tom Sargent
|Wright Motorsports
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|Porsche
|GTD
|912
|Ryan Hardwick, Riccardo Pera, Morris Schuring
|Manthey 1st Phorm
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|Porsche
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
IMSA’s return to Road America for extended six-hour showcase welcomes 54 entries
‘It’s been a while since we were truly racing’ - Aston Martin pins F1 hopes on Hungarian GP upgrades
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing to return full-time to IndyCar in 2027 following charter purchase from RLL
Five things to look out for at the F1 Hungarian GP
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments