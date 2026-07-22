IMSA’s return to Road America for extended six-hour showcase welcomes 54 entries

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is heading to Road America for what promises to be a banner weekend at "America’s National Park of Speed."

Running July 30 through August 2, the legendary venue hosts the Motul SportsCar Endurance Grand Prix - a feature race newly expanded into a six-hour endurance challenge.

While Road America’s endurance legacy dates back 70 years to a six-hour race in 1956, modern IMSA events here have been standard-length sprint races since 2014. That changes this year as the Wisconsin showcase shifts into the fourth and penultimate round of the 2026 IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup.

A stacked 54-car grid will tackle the iconic 4.048-mile, 14-turn road course across four classes: 11 Grand Touring Prototype (GTP), 12 Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), 12 GT Daytona Pro (GTD PRO), and 19 GT Daytona (GTD) entries.

The longer distance has drawn extra contenders. LMP2 welcomes back Era Motorsport, Intersport Racing, and JDC-Miller MotorSports. GTD PRO adds endurance-only entrants Risi Competizione, Triarsi Competizione, and Manthey, while Car Blanche moves back to GTD following its GTD PRO run at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

Tight championship battles across all divisions set the stage for high drama. In GTP, contenders are hunting the point-leading #31 Cadillac Whelen V-Series.R, which arrives riding a streak of six consecutive podium finishes in 2026. In GTD PRO, 2025 event winners Paul Miller Racing hold a 108-point lead, though just 60 points separate second through sixth place, leaving the #1 BMW M4 GT3 EVO with little room for error.

LMP2 is equally tight, with a mere 113 points covering the top four teams, led by recent podium finishers CrowdStrike Racing by APR and AO Racing. In GTD, Eduardo “Dudu” Barrichello leads the standings in the #27 Heart of Racing Aston Martin, looking to defend his margin after a hard-fought sixth-place finish at CTMP.

Flag-to-flag streaming coverage begins Sunday, Aug. 2, at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock, with the six-hour endurance race taking the green flag at 11:40 a.m. ET.

Full entry list

CLASS CAR NO. DRIVERS TEAM CAR ENGINE GTP 5 Tijmen van der Helm, Laurin Heinrich, Kaylen Frederick JDC-Miller MotorSports Porsche 963 Porsche GTP 6 Laurens Vanthoor, Kevin Estre Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 Porsche GTP 7 Felipe Nasr, Julien Andlauer Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 Porsche GTP 10 Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac V-Series.R Cadillac GTP 23 Ross Gunn, Roman De Angelis ASTON MARTIN THOR Team Valkyrie Aston Martin GTP 24 Dries Vanthoor, Sheldon van der Linde BMW M Team WRT BMW M Hybrid V8 BMW GTP 25 Philipp Eng, Marco Wittmann BMW M Team WRT BMW M Hybrid V8 BMW GTP 31 Jack Aitken, Earl Bamber, Frederik Vesti Cadillac Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R Cadillac GTP 40 Jordan Taylor, Louis Deletraz Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac V-Series.R Cadillac GTP 60 Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06 Acura GTP 93 Renger van der Zande, Nick Yelloly Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06 Acura LMP2 2 Phil Fayer, Hunter McElrea, Mikkel Jensen United Autosports USA ORECA LMP2 07 Gibson LMP2 04 George Kurtz, Alex Quinn, Toby Sowery Crowdstrike Racing by APR ORECA LMP2 07 Gibson LMP2 8 John Farano, Sebastian Alvarez, Tristan Vautier Tower Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07 Gibson LMP2 11 Tobi Lutke, Mathias Beche, David Heinemeier Hansson TDS Racing ORECA LMP2 07 Gibson LMP2 18 Naveen Rao, Ferdinand Habsburg, Jacob Abel Era Motorsport ORECA LMP2 07 Gibson LMP2 22 Daniel Goldburg, Paul Di Resta, Rasmus Lindh United Autosports USA ORECA LMP2 07 Gibson LMP2 37 Jon Field, TBD, Oliver Jarvis Intersport Racing ORECA LMP2 07 Gibson LMP2 43 Jeremy Clarke, Bijoy Garg, Tom Dillmann Inter Europol Competition ORECA LMP2 07 Gibson LMP2 52 Misha Goikhberg, Parker Thompson, Harry Tincknell Bryan Herta Autosport with PR1/Mathiasen ORECA LMP2 07 Gibson LMP2 73 Pietro Fittipaldi, Manuel Espirito Santo, Chris Cumming Pratt Miller Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07 Gibson LMP2 79 Gerry Kraut, Josh Burdon, Sennan Fielding JDC-Miller MotorSports ORECA LMP2 07 Gibson LMP2 99 PJ Hyett, Dane Cameron, Jonny Edgar AO Racing ORECA LMP2 07 Gibson GTD Pro 1 Neil Verhagen, Connor De Phillippi Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3 EVO BMW GTD Pro 3 Antonio Garcia, Alexander Sims Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports Corvette Z06 GT3.R Chevrolet GTD Pro 4 Tommy Milner, Nicky Catsburg Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports Corvette Z06 GT3.R Chevrolet GTD Pro 9 Andrea Caldarelli, Sandy Mitchell Pfaff Motorsports Lamborghini Temerario GT3 Lamborghini GTD Pro 14 Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus RC F GT3 Lexus GTD Pro 033 James Calado, Riccardo Agostini Triarsi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO Ferrari GTD Pro 59 Max Esterson, Nikita Johnson RLL Team McLaren McLaren 720S GT3 EVO McLaren GTD Pro 62 Daniel Serra, Davide Rigon Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO Ferrari GTD Pro 64 Ben Barker, Dennis Olsen Ford Racing Ford Mustang GT3 Ford GTD Pro 65 Christopher Mies, Frederic Vervisch Ford Racing Ford Mustang GT3 Ford GTD Pro 77 Nick Tandy, Harry King AO Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Porsche GTD Pro 911 Klaus Bachler, Thomas Preining Manthey Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Porsche GTD 12 Aaron Telitz, Benjamin Pedersen, Frankie Montecalvo Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus RC F GT3 Lexus GTD 13 Orey Fidani, Matthew Bell, Lars Kern 13 Autosport Corvette Z06 GT3.R Chevrolet GTD 16 Sheena Monk, Felipe Fraga, Jenson Altzman Myers Riley Motorsports Ford Mustang GT3 Ford GTD 21 Simon Mann, Lilou Wadoux Ducellier, Antonio Fuoco AF Corse USA Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO Ferrari GTD 023 Onofrio Triarsi, Kenton Koch, Robert Megennis Triarsi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO Ferrari GTD 27 Dudu Barrichello, Tom Gamble, Zacharie Robichon Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo Aston Martin GTD 28 TBD, TBD, Jan Heylen Rs1 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Porsche GTD 34 Albert Costa, Lorenzo Patrese, Fran Rueda Conquest Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO Ferrari GTD 36 Mason Filippi, Salih Yoluc, Charlie Eastwood DXDT Racing Corvette Z06 GT3.R Chevrolet GTD 45 Danny Formal, Trent Hindman, Graham Doyle Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 Lamborghini GTD 57 Russell Ward, Philip Ellis, Indy Dontje WINWARD RACING Mercedes-AMG GT3 Mercedes-AMG GTD 66 Jake Walker, Till Bechtolsheimer, TBD Gradient Racing Ford Mustang GT3 Ford GTD 068 Marius Fossard, Valentin Hasse Clot, Trenton Estep Car Blanche Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo Aston Martin GTD 70 Brendan Iribe, Frederik Schandorff, Ollie Millroy Inception Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO Ferrari GTD 80 Scott Andrews, Lin Hodenius, James Roe Lone Star Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Mercedes-AMG GTD 81 Giacomo Altoè, Casper Stevenson, Alec Udell DragonSpeed Corvette Z06 GT3.R Chevrolet GTD 96 Patrick Gallagher, Robby Foley, Francis Selldorff Turner Motorsport BMW M4 GT3 EVO BMW GTD 120 Adam Adelson, Callum Ilott, Tom Sargent Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Porsche GTD 912 Ryan Hardwick, Riccardo Pera, Morris Schuring Manthey 1st Phorm Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Porsche