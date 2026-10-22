IMSA

Inception Racing switches to Corvette for 2027 IMSA GTD season

The GTD squad will field a Corvette Z06 GT3.R while retaining Brendan Iribe, Frederik Schandorff and Ollie Millroy for its fifth straight full-time IMSA campaign

Joey Barnes

Published: Oct 22, 2026, 4:03 PM

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#70 Inception Racing Ferrari 296 GT3: Brendan Iribe, Frederik Schandorff, Ollie Millroy

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Lumen via Getty Images

Inception Racing will embark on its fifth consecutive full-time IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship campaign in 2027, beginning a new era for the team as it transitions to Chevrolet's flagship GT3 platform, the Corvette Z06 GT3.R.

The Optimum Motorsport-backed operation will field the #70 Corvette Z06 GT3.R in the Grand Touring Daytona (GTD) class, retaining its driver lineup of Brendan Iribe, Frederik Schandorff, and Ollie Millroy. Iribe and Schandorff will complete the full-season effort, with Millroy returning as the third driver for the endurance rounds of the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup.

The move links one of GTD’s premier independent teams with one of the most established and successful factory support programs in sports car racing.

“We are extremely excited to be joining the Corvette family for our IMSA campaign,” said Inception Racing Sporting Director Bas Leinders. “GM and Pratt Miller have an incredible racing pedigree and a long history of success. We are already building a strong relationship with both organizations, and we look forward to working closely together.”

Leinders also highlighted the passion of the fan base: “At every IMSA event, we see the loyalty of the Corvette fans, and it is fantastic to become part of that community and such a rich racing heritage.”

Corvette Racing welcomed the new partnership as it expands the Z06 GT3.R’s presence across the grid.

“Inception is one of the leading GTD teams in the series, and we’re grateful for its confidence in what our program represents,” said Andrea Hidalgo, Corvette Racing Program Manager. “This addition will strengthen both teams and the broader Corvette Racing program in 2027.”

A proven power trio

#70 Inception Racing Ferrari 296 GT3: Brendan Iribe, Frederik Schandorff, Ollie Millroy

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Lumen via Getty Images

The continuation of Iribe, Schandorff, and Millroy maintains continuity for the squad. The trio scored their first IMSA victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2025 during the six-hour Battle on the Bricks, and most recently logged a season-best third-place finish at VIRginia International Raceway in 2026.

Iribe, one of the paddock’s standout Bronze-rated drivers, won the prestigious Bob Akin Award in 2023 to earn an automatic invitation to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, where he went on to capture the LMGT3 pole position in 2024.

“He’s made good progress and he continues to,” Leinders said of Iribe. “And don’t forget, he’s a businessman with work every day. To combine racing at this level and continue his business is amazing.”

Schandorff emphasized how critical Iribe's pace has become in modern GTD competition, particularly during green-flag stretches without safety cars. “His driving actually matters a lot, so that's why we actually used his speed to our advantage,” Schandorff noted.

Meanwhile, Leinders credited Millroy as central to the program's formation in early 2020.

“Without Ollie, there’s no Inception Racing as such,” Leinders explained, noting that the squad previously helped hone top talent like Ben Barnicoat and Jordan Pepper before settling into its current core. “The combination of the three of them is great. They’re friends and part of the family... Brendan likes fast drivers, but good people and folks he wants to work with.”

Building its IMSA program

#70 Inception Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO: Brendan Iribe, Frederik Schandorff

Photo by: Michael Tan

Since making its initial IMSA debut at the 2021 Petit Le Mans, Inception Racing has expanded from a part-time entrant into a full-time IMSA competitor, making IMSA a regular part of its international racing program.

“I know it’s a privilege to be part of this championship,” Leinders said. “It’s great to continue year in, year out. We are actually really proud to be part of this IMSA family.”

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