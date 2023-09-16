Indy Road Course Turn 1 “critical” for IMSA polesitter Campbell
Fresh off winning the pole for Sunday’s IMSA round on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Road Course, Porsche’s Matt Campbell is already prioritizing the start of Sunday’s 2hr40m contest.
The Aussie put down a flying lap of 1m13.672 in the #7 963 to lead a Porsche Penske Motorsport lockout of the front row on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile circuit.
Turn 1 is the notorious trouble spot on the layout, with a heavy braking zone coming after the long front straightaway making it tempting for desperate passes.
When Campbell takes the green flag, he aims to do better than his last time starting from pole at Laguna Seca – when he locked up at Turn 2 and immediately dropped from the lead.
“Sometimes the race start hasn't been our strongest point, but likely we've improved on that quite a lot,” Campbell said. “It helps having both of our team cars at the front as well.
“Hopefully, we can just get through Turn 1 cleanly at the start of the race and then really settle into a rhythm for at least five laps before we start getting some traffic because that's when the race is really going to start and get crazy.
“So, hopefully I can just get through Turn 1, unlike Laguna, and we can really get our head down and just focus on our own race because track position is going to be extremely important tomorrow with the amount of cars on such a small track and very, very busy. Yeah, the start is going to be very critical.”
#7 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Matt Campbell, Felipe Nasr
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
Another factor has been the weather, with cool conditions throughout the weekend thus far hindering how quickly the tires are coming up to temperature for several in the GTP category. Sunday’s forecast calls for low 70s and cloudy skies with a 50 percent chance for rain.
“Surprisingly, I feel like in our, let's say last two or three events especially I feel like our race starts and also safety car restarts, our warmup procedure or what we're doing has been one of the strongest,” Campbell said. “We've been really able to turn on the tire a lot quicker than everyone else; it feels like, at least under race conditions.
“Tomorrow will just be a big challenge for everyone, but also for us. So, I feel like we just need to try and work 'em like hell because when we take the start, tires won't be up to pressure or temperature, that's for sure.
“So, we'll have to be very mindful of Turn 1.”
Porsche names factory trio for Bathurst 12 Hour tilt
Porsche names factory trio for Bathurst 12 Hour tilt Porsche names factory trio for Bathurst 12 Hour tilt
Bathurst 1000: Heimgartner slams early driving standards
Bathurst 1000: Heimgartner slams early driving standards Bathurst 1000: Heimgartner slams early driving standards
Bathurst 1000: Goddard takes blame for unacceptable crash
Bathurst 1000: Goddard takes blame for unacceptable crash Bathurst 1000: Goddard takes blame for unacceptable crash
How American racing's greatest rivalry has gone global in the WEC
How American racing's greatest rivalry has gone global in the WEC How American racing's greatest rivalry has gone global in the WEC
Frustrated McLaughlin wants fix for “joke” IndyCar restarts
Frustrated McLaughlin wants fix for “joke” IndyCar restarts Frustrated McLaughlin wants fix for “joke” IndyCar restarts
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year
Latest news
IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2
IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2 IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2
2023 F1 Singapore GP results: Carlos Sainz wins thrilling race
2023 F1 Singapore GP results: Carlos Sainz wins thrilling race 2023 F1 Singapore GP results: Carlos Sainz wins thrilling race
McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums
McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums
Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP
Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.