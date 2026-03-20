12 Hours of Sebring starting lineup: Jack Aitken earns pole for Whelen Cadillac

Jack Aitken executed a flawless run to claim overall pole for the 74th Running of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

Driving the #31 Cadillac V-Series.R for Whelen Cadillac, Aitken handed out a flying lap of 1m46.153s around the Sebring International Raceway’s 3.74-mile, 17-turn airfield circuit.

Acura Meyer Shank Racing’s Tom Blomqvist, in the #60 Acura ARX-06, narrowly missed out on the top spot, falling 0.104s behind Aitken.

Filipe Albuquerque (Cadillac Wayne Tayor Racing) ended up third, followed by the #6 Porsche 963 of Kevin Estre (Porsche Penske Motorsport) in fifth.

GTP

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Laurens Vanthoor, Kevin Estre, Matt Campbell Photo by: Jake Galstad / Lumen via Getty Images

Aitken began the session by setting the fastest lap of the weekend to that point with a 1m46.363s with seven minutes left.

The battle for the overall top spot then became a contest of heymakers as Albuquerque drew a 1m46.298s moments later. And then Blomqvist with one of his own with a 1m46.262s before, with roughly three-and-a-half minutes left to play for, Aitken nailed the ultimate lap that remained uncontested the remainder of the session.

There was a tight moment for the #25 BMW M Team WRT, driven by Philip Eng, had a big off in Turn 1 after bottoming out that led to bouncing off line with less than five minutes to go but managed to get it back on track. He was unable to advance better 11th.

LMP2

#52 Bryan Herta Autosport with PR1/Mathiasen ORECA LMP2 07: Misha Goikhberg, Parker Thompson, Harry Tincknell Photo by: Jake Galstad / Lumen via Getty Images

AO Racing’s PJ Hyett stormed to a class-best lap of 1m50.941s, but lost the lap due to bringing out a red flag on Friday when he crashed during opening practice. In turn, he was relegated to fourth by virtue of his second-best lap of 1m51.322s run in his #99 ORECA LMP2 07.

Taking pole for LMP2 is Bryan Herta Autosport with PR1/Mathiasen #52 of Misha Goikhberg, who had a clean lap of 1m51.182s.

“The balance was great,” Goikhberg said. “The team did a really good job. They took the car apart in the middle of the night and put it back together, so I'm really happy with the balance. I think we have a few adjustments to make, and we'll have a really good race cover tomorrow.

Daniel Goldburg (United Autosports USA) took second, 0.073s behind, with Jeremy Clarke (Inter Europol Competition) in third.

Behind Hyett in fifth is the #04 Crowdstrike Racing by APR entry of George Kurtz.

GTD Pro

#12 Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus RC F GT3: Aaron Telitz, Benjamin Pedersen, Frankie Montecalvo Photo by: Jake Galstad / Lumen via Getty Images

Jack Hawksworth, making his 100th start with Lexus Racing in IMSA, put down a staggering fast lap of 1m58.480s to claim pole for the GTD Pro class. The Brit established the quick lap, breaking his previous track record from 2024, with less than five minutes go in Vasser Sullivan’s #14 Lexus RC F GT3.

“It was a clean lap, there was no errors honestly,” Hawksworth said. “I was pretty happy with it.

“This track is so peaky with the tire that you have to do the lap when it's at its best. So it wasn't like I was lairy or flashy or anything, but I was able to get every corner 99 percent right. I was really happy with it and the car was phenomenal and no better place to start tomorrow than the pole.”

The #48 Mercedes-AMG GT3 of Winward Racing’s Luca Stolz was second, 0.289s behind. Niel Verhagen, wheeling the #1 BMW M4 GT3 EVO for Paul Miller Racing, wrapped up in third by a sizable 0.406s behind.

Ricardo Feller (Manthey) was fourth, followed by Dean MacDonald (RLL Team McLaren) in fifth.

GTD

#48 WINWARD RACING Mercedes-AMG GT3: Scott Noble, Jason Hart, Luca Stolz Photo by: Jake Galstad / Lumen via Getty Images

Dudu Barrichello took the class pole after nailing a 1m58.981s flying lap in Heart of Racing’s #27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo. The quick lap, which the Brazilian hit with roughly four minutes to go, is his first pole.

“Yes, well, it's very good,” Barrichello said. “The track makes it so much fun. We just dialed the car in; we really hit the ground running this time. I'm just super thankful to be here. Such a great opportunity. Such a privilege to be here in Sebring. I just have to enjoy it.”

Winward Racing’s Philip Ellis was second-fastest, with his #57 Mercedes-AMG GT3 just 0.124s behind. The #96 BMW M4 GT3 EVO for Turner Motorsport, driven by Robby Foley, was third at 0.284s behind.

Scott Andrews (Lone Star Racing) and Antonio Fuoco (AF Corse USA) were fourth and fifth, respectively.

Complete starting lineup

cla num drivers class car laps time gap int mph 1 31 Jack Aitken

Earl Bamber

Frederik Vesti GTP Cadillac V-Series.R 8 1'46.153 126.836 2 60 Tom Blomqvist

Colin Braun

Scott Dixon GTP Acura ARX-06 6 1'46.262 0.109 0.109 126.706 3 10 Ricky Taylor

Filipe Albuquerque

Will Stevens GTP Cadillac V-Series.R 5 1'46.298 0.145 0.036 126.663 4 6 Laurens Vanthoor

Kevin Estre

Matthew Campbell GTP Porsche 963 6 1'46.395 0.242 0.097 126.547 5 40 Jordan Taylor

Louis Deletraz

Colton Herta GTP Cadillac V-Series.R 8 1'46.421 0.268 0.026 126.516 6 7 Luiz Felipe Nasr

Julien Andlauer

Laurin Heinrich GTP Porsche 963 8 1'46.681 0.528 0.260 126.208 7 5 Tijmen van der Helm

Nicolas Pino

Kaylen Frederick GTP Porsche 963 7 1'46.722 0.569 0.041 126.160 8 24 Dries Vanthoor

Sheldon Van Der Linde

Robin Frijns GTP BMW M Hybrid V8 7 1'46.878 0.725 0.156 125.975 9 93 Renger van der Zande

Nick Yelloly

Alex Palou GTP Acura ARX-06 6 1'47.112 0.959 0.234 125.700 10 23 Ross Gunn

Roman De Angelis

Alex Riberas GTP Aston Martin Valkyrie 7 1'47.363 1.210 0.251 125.406 11 25 Philipp Eng

Marco Wittmann

Kevin Magnussen GTP BMW M Hybrid V8 8 1'47.449 1.296 0.086 125.306 12 52 Mikhail Goikhberg

Parker Thompson

Harry Tincknell LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 8 1'51.182 5.029 3.733 121.099 13 22 Dan Goldburg

Paul di Resta

Rasmus Lindh LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 8 1'51.255 5.102 0.073 121.019 14 43 Tom Dillmann

Bijoy Garg

Jeremy Clarke LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 8 1'51.260 5.107 0.005 121.014 15 99 PJ Hyett

Dane Cameron

Jonny Edgar LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 9 1'51.322 5.169 0.062 120.946 16 04 George Kurtz

Alex Quinn

Toby Sowery LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 8 1'51.689 5.536 0.367 120.549 17 73 Pietro Fittipaldi

Manuel Espirito Santo

Christopher Cumming LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 9 1'53.342 7.189 1.653 118.791 18 11 Tobi Lutke

Charles Milesi

David Heinemeier Hansson LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 9 1'53.374 7.221 0.032 118.757 19 2 Philip Fayer

Hunter McElrea

Mikkel Jensen LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 8 1'53.557 7.404 0.183 118.566 20 8 John Farano

Tristan Vautier

Sebastian Alvarez LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 7 1'53.632 7.479 0.075 118.488 21 18 Naveen Rao

Ferdinand Habsburg

Jacob Abel LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 8 1'53.988 7.835 0.356 118.118 22 37 Oliver Jarvis

Seth Lucas

Jon Field LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 9 1'54.090 7.937 0.102 118.012 23 14 Jack Hawksworth

Ben Barnicoat

Kyle Kirkwood GTD PRO Lexus RC F GT3 6 1'58.480 12.327 4.390 113.639 24 79 Gerry Kraut

Josh Burdon

Sennan Fielding LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 7 1'58.542 12.389 0.062 113.580 25 48 Scott Noble

Jason Hart

Luca Stolz GTD PRO Mercedes-AMG GT3 5 1'58.769 12.616 0.227 113.363 26 27 Tom Gamble

Dudu Barrichello

Zacharie Robichon GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 7 1'58.856 12.703 0.087 113.280 27 1 Neil Verhagen

Connor de Phillippi

Max Hesse GTD PRO BMW M4 GT3 EVO 5 1'58.886 12.733 0.030 113.251 28 57 Russell Ward

Philip Ellis

Indy Dontje GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 6 1'58.980 12.827 0.094 113.162 29 911 Thomas Preining

Klaus Bachler

Ricardo Feller GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 5 1'59.040 12.887 0.060 113.105 30 96 Patrick Gallagher

Robby Foley

Francis Selldorff GTD BMW M4 GT3 EVO 6 1'59.140 12.987 0.100 113.010 31 59 Max Esterson

Nikita Johnson

Dean MacDonald GTD PRO McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 6 1'59.216 13.063 0.076 112.938 32 80 Scott Andrews

Lin Hodenius

James Roe GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 7 1'59.292 13.139 0.076 112.866 33 3 Antonio Garcia

Alexander Sims

Marvin Kirchofer GTD PRO Corvette Z06 GT3.R 7 1'59.295 13.142 0.003 112.863 34 21 Simon Mann

Lilou Wadoux

Antonio Fuoco GTD Ferrari 296 GT3 5 1'59.319 13.166 0.024 112.840 35 62 Daniel Serra

Davide Rigon

Alessandro Pier Guidi GTD PRO Ferrari 296 GT3 8 1'59.427 13.274 0.108 112.738 36 4 Tommy Milner

Nicky Catsburg

Nicolas Varrone GTD PRO Corvette Z06 GT3.R 8 1'59.465 13.312 0.038 112.702 37 77 Nick Tandy

Harry King

Alessio Picariello GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 8 1'59.544 13.391 0.079 112.628 38 12 Aaron Telitz

Benjamin Pedersen

Frankie Montecalvo GTD Lexus RC F GT3 6 1'59.556 13.403 0.012 112.617 39 120 Adam Adelson

Tom Sargent

Callum Ilott GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 7 1'59.680 13.527 0.124 112.500 40 19 Valentin Hasse-Clot

Rory van der Steur

Sébastien Baud GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 7 1'59.798 13.645 0.118 112.389 41 033 James Calado

Riccardo Agostini

Miguel Molina GTD PRO Ferrari 296 GT3 7 1'59.805 13.652 0.007 112.383 42 65 Christopher Mies

Frederic Vervisch

Sebastian Priaulx GTD PRO Ford Mustang GT3 7 1'59.884 13.731 0.079 112.309 43 64 Ben Barker

Dennis Olsen

Mike Rockenfeller GTD PRO Ford Mustang GT3 5 1'59.939 13.786 0.055 112.257 44 9 Andrea Caldarelli

Sandy Mitchell

Frank Perera GTD PRO Lamborghini Temerario GT3 7 2'00.062 13.909 0.123 112.142 45 023 Onofrio Triarsi

Kenton Koch

Robert Megennis GTD Ferrari 296 GT3 7 2'00.467 14.314 0.405 111.765 46 36 Mason Filippi

Charlie Eastwood

Salih Yoluc GTD Corvette Z06 GT3.R 8 2'00.974 14.821 0.507 111.297 47 45 Danny Formal

Trent Hindman

Graham Doyle GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 8 2'01.377 15.224 0.403 110.927 48 70 Brendan Iribe

Frederik Schandorff

Ollie Millroy GTD Ferrari 296 GT3 8 2'01.405 15.252 0.028 110.902 49 66 Jake Walker

Till Bechtolsheimer

Joey Hand GTD Ford Mustang GT3 5 2'01.410 15.257 0.005 110.897 50 34 Manny Franco

Albert Costa Balboa

Lorenzo Patrese GTD Ferrari 296 GT3 8 2'01.563 15.410 0.153 110.757 51 28 Jan Heylen

Dillon Machavern

Spencer Pumpelly GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 7 2'01.859 15.706 0.296 110.488 52 16 Sheena Monk

Felipe Fraga

Jenson Altzman GTD Ford Mustang GT3 7 2'02.093 15.940 0.234 110.277 53 912 Riccardo Pera

Morris Schuring

Ryan Hardwick GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 7 2'02.195 16.042 0.102 110.185 54 13 Orey Fidani

Matt Bell

Lars Kern GTD Corvette Z06 GT3.R 8 2'02.298 16.145 0.103 110.092 55 81 Henrik Hedman

Giacomo Altoè

Casper Stevenson GTD Corvette Z06 GT3.R 8 2'03.781 17.628 1.483 108.773