Jack Aitken eyes first IMSA GTP title at Petit Le Mans amid ‘Bittersweet’ solo championship fight

Jack Aitken enters Saturday’s Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta on the verge of securing his first IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTP title. Holding a 147-point cushion in the driver standings, the frontman of the #31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R is balancing a championship-minded strategy with the unusual reality of a head-to-head solo driver points battle.

With a maximum differential of 165 points available across qualifying and the race, Aitken controls his own destiny. Scoring no fewer than 2,972 points, a finish of ninth or better guarantees Aitken the drivers' championship. For his chief title rival, Laurin Heinrich — who, after bouncing between GTP entries, returns to the #7 Porsche 963 for Porsche Penske Motorsport alongside Felipe Nasr and Julien Andlauer – to pull off an upset, the German must narrow the gap to within 149 points during qualifying, win the race, and rely on Aitken suffering a finish of 10th or lower.

Outlining his mindset and approach heading into the weekend, Aitken emphasized balancing early aggression with smart championship management.

“I think it’s a track and a race that we like,” Aitken said. “We've done well there over the last few years and particularly last year. So, we're pretty confident we can come in and have a decent car off the bat.

“My goal is to try and have a great qualifying. And hopefully that means that we could go into the race worry-free and just enjoy it and race for the win. If we're going in and we still have a similar gap in the championship, then we need to be a little bit smarter. But it's nothing that we haven't been doing all year long anyway. We've got a good feel in the team right now and I've got a lot of trust in people around me, so very happy to just go in and treat it like any of the races that we've been to this year and come out with very good results.”

#31 Cadillac Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R: Jack Aitken, Earl Bamber, Frederik Vesti Photo by: Jake Galstad / Lumen via Getty Images

Aitken’s dominant campaign has featured seven podium finishes in eight starts, pole positions at Sebring and Watkins Glen, and race victories at Detroit and Watkins Glen. Preparing for his 31st career IMSA start, the defending Petit Le Mans winner returns to Road Atlanta alongside co-drivers Earl Bamber and Frederik Vesti.

The 10-hour finale doubles as the deciding round for both the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup.

Beyond the points math, the driver standings feature a rare dynamic: Aitken and Heinrich are battling as single entrants for the drivers' crown due to schedule clashes that forced full-season teammates to miss rounds earlier in the year. Because Bamber missed a race due to a clash with the FIA World Endurance Championship, he is not tied with Aitken in the points, leaving Aitken as the sole driver eligible to claim the title for the #31 crew despite their shared effort throughout much of the season.

For Aitken, navigating the single-driver title picture leaves a mixed feeling heading into the deciding round.

“I think it's a bit of a shame,” Aitken said. “It seems to be happening more often at the moment with drivers, generally being pulled in more directions, with more clashes between championships that are expanding and trying to fight for limited spots on the calendar. So, it's slightly inevitable these days.

“But like I say, it's a shame because Earl, my full season teammate, has been fantastic and has put more than his fair share into this championship. The fact that he misses one race and will pay for that by not being on the podium with me feels quite unfair, but it's the way it is. And Fred as the endurance driver has contributed a huge amount as well. I sort of know from that position being I was in the endurance championship in 2023 when Whelen secured the teams and Drivers Championship then.

“I don't know if there's a way around it, if there'll be a way to have a drop round or something in the points to account for this kind of thing. But yeah, it does feel quite bittersweet. But I'll buy him some drinks at the end of the year. Hopefully that evens it out.”