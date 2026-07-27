Aitken 'not desperately trying to hold onto podium streak' at Road America

Jack Aitken enters this weekend’s Motul SportsCar Endurance Grand Prix at Road America on one of the most consistent runs in recent IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship history.

The 31-year-old British driver leads the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) standings with 2,145 points in the #31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R, holding a 203-point cushion over second-place Laurin Heinrich (1,942 points).

Aitken arrives at Road America riding an eight-race podium streak dating back to late last season. That stretch includes four victories: wins at Indianapolis and Motul Petit Le Mans to close out 2025, followed by recent back-to-back GTP victories at Detroit and Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen this season.

Returning to Road America

This weekend, Road America’s 4.048-mile, 14-turn circuit hosts an expanded six-hour endurance round. Aitken will share driving duties for Action Express Racing alongside co-drivers Earl Bamber and Frederik Vesti.

Curiously, Road America is also the site of Aitken’s last non-podium finish. Across his 28 career IMSA starts, he has finished fourth at the Wisconsin track in both 2024 and 2025. Despite his streak, Aitken says the team isn't letting statistics change their routine.

“I think just treat it like a normal day, normal weekend,” Aitken said. “We're in a pretty good groove at the moment as a team, as a crew. I think we've had some good progress this year with the evo update on the Cadillacs as well, and there's a lot of hard work in the offseason to get that ready.” Aitken also emphasized that maintaining the streak is secondary to executing every weekend.

“We're not in a position where we're desperately trying to hold onto a streak,” he said. “The reality is we're coming into every weekend trying to do the best job we can. The streak will end at some point. I don't know if that'll be this weekend with a hat-trick of fourth places or if we can keep it going even longer, but we feel good.”

#38 Cadillac Hertz Team Jota Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Sebastien Bourdais, Jack Aitken Photo by: James Moy Photography via Getty Images

The Dual-Program Advantage

A key element of Aitken’s strong form this season is his dual program with Cadillac, competing in both IMSA and select rounds of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC). Shared with co-driver Earl Bamber, the extra seat time has offered a distinct edge given modern testing limits.

“It's been massively helpful,” Aitken explained. “At the end of the day, it gives me and Earl something you can't really get these days, which is more track time. It's very difficult to spend more laps in the car without some kind of compromise. …. I feel like it's taking my driving to another level this year.”

Experience and Championship Perspective

Now in his third full-time IMSA season, Aitken, the 2023 GTP Endurance Cup champion has built deep familiarity with North American tracks and racing strategy. Over his career, he has earned five IMSA victories.

Aitken attributes his recent run to a mix of “maturity,” strong team synergy with Action Express, and a realistic understanding of racing luck.

“I feel like I'm reaching a maturity with IMSA,” Aitken said. “I know the championship much better than I did before and just more comfortable with the tracks, more in tune with the races and what generally happens on the strategy side of things. And in the same breath, I’m very comfortable with the team: Action Express and Cadillac. I think I've got some great relationships that means that I enjoy my work and I turn up, always.”

#31 Cadillac Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R: Jack Aitken Photo by: Jake Galstad / Lumen via Getty Images

With the championship fight tightening as the season progresses, Aitken remains focused on performance over outcome.

“It would obviously be fantastic because to win any championship of that scale,” Aitken said. “IMSA is right up there in the racing world, not just in the endurance or sports car world. It’s a championship that I truly enjoy racing in, which means a lot as well. And to do it with people that I enjoy working with, that would mean a lot as well.

“You balance that against as the more championships that I do and the more races I do, the more that I measure success in a bit of a different way, because you can only do what's in your control, what's in your hands, so I'm taking more and more pleasure these days from doing those things well, and that means that you don't take the DNFs or the bad results quite as hard when you feel like you've done your job. But it also means that when you win, you're a bit more circumspect about it.

“I will be over the moon if we can do it and be very proud of what we've achieved. But I will still be very proud, even if we don't do it. So I guess that's what I'm trying to say.”