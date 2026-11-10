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Jake Walker returns to Turner Motorsport for full-time 2027 IMSA GTD drive

Entering its 30th season in racing, Turner anchors its #96 BMW entry with Foley, Walker, and a search for an endurance driver

Joey Barnes

Published: Nov 10, 2026, 4:42 PM

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#96 Turner Motorsport BMW M4 GT3 EVO: Patrick Gallagher, Robby Foley

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

Turner Motorsport is set to celebrate a milestone 30th season of professional racing in 2027, renewing its long-standing exclusivity with BMW and welcoming a familiar face back to its full-time driver lineup.

The New Hampshire-based squad will anchor its 2027 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship campaign around the #96 BMW M4 GT3 EVO in the GTD class, anchored by full-season co-drivers Robby Foley and Jake Walker.

Walker returns to the Turner fold after serving as the team's IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup driver in 2024 and 2025. During his initial stint, Walker impressed with a second-place podium finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2024 to aid Turner’s second-place finish in the GTD championship, followed by a team-best fifth-place finish at the Rolex 24 At Daytona in 2025. He also scored nine wins to finish runner-up in the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge GTDX championship that same year.

"I’m really excited to be back with Turner Motorsport and BMW Motorsport for the 2027 season," Walker said, noting the confidence he brings into his full-time return. "I’ve learned a tremendous amount as a driver during my first full-time IMSA season, and I’m excited to bring that experience back to the team. I have a lot of confidence in the people around me, and I’m looking forward to getting to work and seeing what we can accomplish together."

#96 Turner Motorsport BMW M4 GT3 EVO: Robby Foley, Patrick Gallagher, Jake Walker, Jens Klingmann

Photo by: Courtesy of IMSA

Team owner Will Turner highlighted Walker’s growth as a key factor in bringing him back alongside Foley for a complete championship run.

"I’m happy to have Jake Walker back in our GTD car, but this time as Robby’s full-season co-driver," Turner said. "Jake really impressed me as our endurance driver when he ran with us in 2024 and 2025. He and Robby are going to be championship contenders for sure."

For Foley, 2027 marks his 10th season with Turner Motorsport and ninth full-time campaign in GTD. The BMW M Works driver – who acts as both a lead competitor and a mentor for younger talent within the team's driver pipeline – comes off a strong campaign where he clinched his fourth title under the Turner banner by winning the Indianapolis 8 Hour and securing the Pro championship in GT World Challenge America, alongside a second-place finish in IMSA GTD.

"I’m really looking forward to the 2027 season. It’s going to be exciting having Jake back in the car after a year away from the team," Foley said. "I think we made some significant improvements to our package in 2026. Ultimately, it was a disappointing ending to a great championship run. I’m looking forward to carrying that momentum into 2027 with the whole team and having another great season."

With its primary duo set, Turner Motorsport is actively seeking an experienced, funded Silver-rated driver to round out the endurance seat for the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup rounds.

The 2027 season marks three decades of competition for the iconic yellow-and-blue liveried team, which first hit the track in 1998 with Will Turner driving a BMW 328is in the Speedvision World Challenge Touring Car Championship. Since transitioning to GT competition in 2010, the team has amassed over 700 race starts and 13 championship titles across IMSA and SRO – a legacy built in continuous partnership with BMW and H&R Special Springs.

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