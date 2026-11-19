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Jaminet completes 13 Autosport lineup for 2027 Rolex 24 at Daytona

Two-time IMSA champion to make Corvette Z06 GT3.R debut alongside Fidani, Bell, and Kern

Joey Barnes

Published: Nov 19, 2026, 4:04 PM

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Mathieu Jaminet

Two-time IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship champion Mathieu Jaminet will complete 13 Autosport’s GTD driver lineup for January’s 2027 Rolex 24 at Daytona, marking his competitive debut behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R.

The Genesis Magma Racing FIA World Endurance Championship pilot replaces Ben Green in the #13 entry, joining returning full-season drivers Orey Fidani and Matt Bell alongside Michelin Endurance Cup teammate Lars Kern.

A longtime Porsche factory driver, Jaminet brings an accomplished résumé across GT and prototype racing, highlighted by a 2022 GTD Pro title with Pfaff Motorsports – which included a dramatic last-lap Rolex 24 victory over Laurens Vanthoor – and the 2025 IMSA GTP Championship with Porsche Penske Motorsport.

“I am looking forward to being back at Daytona after missing the race in 2026, and I am super happy to be joining Orey, Matt and Lars,” said Jaminet. “I’ve known Lars for many years from my Porsche days, and I have known of Orey since my time with Pfaff Motorsports back in 2022. What’s really cool is that we’re all former winners of this race. We have the experience, we know what it takes to win, and that should always be the goal when you go into an event like Daytona.”

After years as a rival to Corvette Racing machinery, Jaminet is eager to finally pilot the American marque at Daytona International Speedway.

“I have raced against Corvettes for many years, including at Petit Le Mans this year, so I am excited to finally get behind the wheel of one,” he added. “I want to bring my experience from the different GT cars and prototypes I’ve driven, as well as my speed, and help put the team in contention for a trophy at the end of the race. Daytona has always been one of my favorite events, and I’m very thankful to Orey for bringing me on board. I’m excited to join the team and give it my best.”

#13 13 Autosport Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Orey Fidani, Matthew Bell

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Lumen via Getty Images

The Canadian squad enters 2027 riding strong momentum after a fourth-place Rolex 24 finish, an Indianapolis podium, and a third consecutive Bob Akin Award earning an automatic 24 Hours of Le Mans invitation.

“We’re really excited to have Mathieu joining us for Daytona. He’s accomplished a lot in his career, and having someone with his experience in both GT and prototype racing is a big addition to our team,” said team owner and driver Fidani. “We’ve put together a really strong lineup with Matt, Lars and Mathieu, and I think we have everything we need to fight for a great result. We won Daytona in 2025 and came close to another podium last year with a fourth-place finish, so we know what it takes to be competitive. The goal is to get back to the top step of the podium in 2027. I am really proud of the group we have built, and I can’t wait to get back to Daytona.”

His new co-drivers echoed that enthusiasm ahead of the twice-around-the-clock classic.

“I am really happy to have JamJam joining us for Daytona!” shared Bell. “He’s a former winner of the race, with a pretty famous finish to his name, of course! Bringing his winning experience together with ours will only make us stronger, and hopefully give us an even better shot at bringing home another Rolex.”

Kern added, “He’s not only a proven champion and world-class driver, but also a great guy to have around. I have no doubt he’ll fit right in with the team. I’ve known Jam Jam for years, and we’ve shared a few podiums together, but he already knows that won’t be enough for us in 2027. We’re going to Daytona to fight for the win!”

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