Previous / Inside the spec hybrid spine of LMDh cars Next / Full 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list
IMSA News

Jarvis lands LMP2 drive for Rolex 24 with Era Motorsport

Reigning IMSA Prototype champion Oliver Jarvis will contest next month's Rolex 24 at Daytona in the LMP2 division with the Era Motorsport team.

Jamie Klein
By:
The Briton, who is not defending his WeatherTech SportsCar Championship title in the renamed GTP class, will join full-season drivers Dwight Merriman and Ryan Dalziel and third driver Christian Rasmussen aboard Era's Oreca 07 for the Florida classic.

Jarvis took outright Rolex 24 honours last year sharing Meyer Shank Racing's Acura ARX-05 with Tom Blomqvist, Simon Pagenaud and Helio Castroneves, going on to win the title together with Blomqvist.

However, he and MSR have gone their separate ways for 2023, with Colin Braun signed to partner Blomqvist for the full 2023 season.

"I am excited to be joining Era Motorsport and teaming up with Dwight, Ryan and Christian for the 24 hours of Daytona," said Jarvis.

"I think we have a great mix of both experience and youth which will hopefully be the winning combination to repeat Era’s win in 2021 and my subsequent win in 2022.

"LMP2 continues to be extremely competitive, so we know that the win will require a faultless race, strong teamwork and a bit of luck! I can’t wait to get to Florida in January and start working with the team towards that win."

 

Jarvis's deal with Era is for the Rolex 24 only, although the British driver has said he would be open to a deal to contest all four Michelin Endurance Cup races on the IMSA schedule alongside his FIA World Endurance Championship commitments for United Autosports.

Indy Lights race winner Rasmussen meanwhile will contest all four enduros with Era after making his debut for the team in last year's Petit Le Mans season finale, effectively replacing team owner Kyle Tilley.

“I’m very excited to see what the team can do for the 2023 season, especially with coming so close to winning the championship in 2022," commented Tilley. "There is definitely some unfinished business.

"With the resurgence of professional sports car racing courtesy of GTP and LMDh, we are thankful to be invited by IMSA to be on the grid. With the addition of Oliver, I think we can fight for the win at Daytona."

