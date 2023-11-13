Subscribe
Jarvis to make IMSA return with Pfaff McLaren in 2024

Daytona 24 Hours winner Oliver Jarvis will return to the IMSA SportsCar Championship in 2024 after signing a deal to compete in the GTD Pro class with Pfaff Motorsport.

Jarvis will share a McLaren 720S GT3 in all IMSA rounds with factory driver Marvin Kirchhofer, with former IndyCar racer James Hinchcliffe joining the duo for selected enduros.

It will mark the British driver’s first foray into GT machinery since he raced a Ferrari 488 GTE entered by Risi Competizione at the Le Mans 24 Hours in 2019.

Jarvis has mostly competed in prototype machinery on both sides of the Atlantic since he stepped into a full-time World Endurance Championship role with the Audi LMP1 team in 2015.

“Hello, it’s Oliver Jarvis here,” the British driver said in a video message on Instagram. “Back in the UK after a really busy season. 

“I’m really excited to share my news. For 2024 I will be joining Pfaff in GTD Pro and going back to IMSA to fight for the championship.”

Jarvis spent the 2023 season competing in both European Le Mans Series and the World Endurance Championship with the United Autosports LMP2 team, finishing second in the former series with three victories in six rounds.

He wasn’t named as part of United’s two-car IMSA line-up after the Anglo-American team announced its move to the North American category following the demise of the LMP2 class from WEC.

Prior to his dual WEC/ELMS campaign, Jarvis was a regular in IMSA’s top category with Mazda and Acura, and won the last-ever DPi title alongside Top Blomqvist at Meyer Shank Racing in ‘22.

However, he wasn’t retained by the team following the introduction of the new GTP category, with Colin Braun taking his place at the Acura outfit.

Jarvis’ only 2023 appearance in IMSA came at the wheel of an Era Motorsport-run ORECA 07 LMP2 car at Daytona.

Jarvis, who turns 40 in January, joins Pfaff upon the team’s move to McLaren following a highly-successful five-year stint with Porsche.

Pfaff will lead McLaren’s GTD Pro attack next year with a single example of its 720S GT3 car, which was fielded in the regular GTD class by Inception Racing in 2023.

Interestingly, Jarvis’ current United Autosports team is also planning to race with McLaren in WEC’s new LMGT3 class next year, subject to receiving an entry.

