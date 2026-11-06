IMSA

Kellymoss returns to IMSA WeatherTech championship full-time in 2027

Michael Clark and Colin Braun to pilot the #17 Porsche 911 GT3 R in GTD, with Kyle Marcelli for Endurance Cup races

Joey Barnes

Published: Nov 6, 2026, 4:42 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Kellymoss

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Longtime Porsche customer team Kellymoss will return to full-time IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship competition in 2027.

Michael Clark will make his IMSA debut in the Grand Touring Daytona (GTD) class in the #17 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992), partnering with Colin Braun for the full season. Kyle Marcelli joins for the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup rounds, with a fourth driver for the Rolex 24 At Daytona to be named later.

Kellymoss last raced full-time in the WeatherTech Championship in 2023 under the Kelly-Moss with Riley name, winning the GTD class at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. As part of its continued collaboration with Riley, the team is moving its operations from Wisconsin to North Carolina.

“We're excited to return to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with Michael and Colin,” said Andy Kilcoyne, Team Principal and co-owner. “Having won both sprint and endurance championships with Michael in 2024, it's been rewarding to see his continued development and the partnership he's built with Colin since we brought them together in late 2025. This is a significant step forward for everyone involved, and we're focused on building a program capable of competing at the front.”

Clark steps up to GTD following a season racing a Porsche GT3 car with Braun.

“I'm incredibly excited and privileged to be competing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2027,” Clark said. “Colin and I have been working hard to prepare both the car and myself for this next step. Competing at this level is a dream come true, and I'm grateful to Kellymoss, Colin and IMSA for the trust and confidence they've placed in me. I can't wait to get started.”

Braun brings 174 IMSA starts, 26 wins, and three series championships (2014, 2015 PC, 2022 LMP3) to the program, along with prior GTD experience in a Porsche in 2017.

“I'm incredibly excited for 2027,” Braun said. “Michael and I clicked right away as co-drivers and built a great friendship throughout the 2026 season. Being part of his first full-season IMSA program is something I'm really looking forward to. He's put in a tremendous amount of work to prepare for this next step, and with the support of Kellymoss behind us, I believe we'll be well positioned to deliver strong results throughout the year. We're putting together a great group of people who are motivated to succeed, and we're going to have a lot of fun along the way!”

Marcelli, who has GTD and PC wins, returns to IMSA grid action after competing in Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America in 2026.

“I'm excited to join Kellymoss, Colin and Michael for the 2027 IMSA WeatherTech Championship,” Marcelli said. "There are so many great ingredients coming together in this program. Kellymoss has a rich history of success with Porsche and has assembled an experienced and talented group of people. It's an honor to join this organization.

“Colin and I have raced against each other for much of the past 15 years, and I've always had tremendous respect for him, both as a person and a driver. I look forward to working alongside him and learning from his experience.

“I'm also grateful to Michael and Elizabeth (Clark's wife) for this opportunity. Michael has already accomplished a great deal with Porsche, and his passion and commitment are exciting to see. I look forward to contributing to his continued development and helping the team achieve its goals. The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is truly a world-class series, and I think he's going to love it!”

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Inside the strategy driving Hanley Motorsports’ multi-class IMSA arrival

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Joey Barnes





Colton Herta backs Mexico IndyCar race following Pato O’Ward promoter callout



IndyCar



IndyCar 22 h



Colton Herta backs Mexico IndyCar race following Pato O’Ward promoter callout





Inside the strategy driving Hanley Motorsports’ multi-class IMSA arrival



Feature



IMSA



Feature



IMSA



Inside the strategy driving Hanley Motorsports’ multi-class IMSA arrival





Hanley Motorsports announces multi-class IMSA arrival with BMW support and DXDT deal



IMSA



IMSA



Hanley Motorsports announces multi-class IMSA arrival with BMW support and DXDT deal

More from

Colin Braun





HRC pausing Acura factory GTP program in IMSA after 2026 as part of expanded IndyCar effort



IMSA



IMSA



Long Beach



HRC pausing Acura factory GTP program in IMSA after 2026 as part of expanded IndyCar effort





Dale Coyne Racing tabs Jack Harvey for GP of Long Beach



IndyCar



IndyCar



Long Beach



Dale Coyne Racing tabs Jack Harvey for GP of Long Beach





Braun, Harvey and Siegel confirmed for 2024 by Dale Coyne Racing



IndyCar



IndyCar



St. Petersburg



Braun, Harvey and Siegel confirmed for 2024 by Dale Coyne Racing

More from

Kelly-Moss Motorsports





Thompson takes Porsche 911 GT3 Cup championship at Road Atlanta



IMSA Others



IMSA Others



SCC: Road Atlanta



Thompson takes Porsche 911 GT3 Cup championship at Road Atlanta





Kelly-Moss Makes Statement in Sebring To Start 2014 Porsche GT3 Cup Season



IMSA Others



IMSA Others



Kelly-Moss Makes Statement in Sebring To Start 2014 Porsche GT3 Cup Season





Benitez completes Sebring sweep in clean, green race



IMSA Others



IMSA Others



Benitez completes Sebring sweep in clean, green race

Latest news





Colton Herta qualifies for F1 superlicence as Valtteri Bottas remains bullish on 2027 seat



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



24 min



Colton Herta qualifies for F1 superlicence as Valtteri Bottas remains bullish on 2027 seat





F1 Brazilian GP: Lando Norris tops FP1 as Colton Herta clinches superlicence



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



33 min



F1 Brazilian GP: Lando Norris tops FP1 as Colton Herta clinches superlicence





Kellymoss returns to IMSA WeatherTech championship full-time in 2027



IMSA



IMSA IMSA 34 min



Kellymoss returns to IMSA WeatherTech championship full-time in 2027





"Parked the truck in the paddock aged eight": Cairoli shares Kimi Antonelli anecdotes



DTM



DTM DTM 37 min



"Parked the truck in the paddock aged eight": Cairoli shares Kimi Antonelli anecdotes

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe