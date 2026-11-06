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Kellymoss returns to IMSA WeatherTech championship full-time in 2027
Michael Clark and Colin Braun to pilot the #17 Porsche 911 GT3 R in GTD, with Kyle Marcelli for Endurance Cup races
Joey Barnes
Published: Nov 6, 2026, 4:42 PM
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Kellymoss
Photo by: Penske Entertainment
Longtime Porsche customer team Kellymoss will return to full-time IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship competition in 2027.
Michael Clark will make his IMSA debut in the Grand Touring Daytona (GTD) class in the #17 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992), partnering with Colin Braun for the full season. Kyle Marcelli joins for the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup rounds, with a fourth driver for the Rolex 24 At Daytona to be named later.
Kellymoss last raced full-time in the WeatherTech Championship in 2023 under the Kelly-Moss with Riley name, winning the GTD class at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. As part of its continued collaboration with Riley, the team is moving its operations from Wisconsin to North Carolina.
“We're excited to return to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with Michael and Colin,” said Andy Kilcoyne, Team Principal and co-owner. “Having won both sprint and endurance championships with Michael in 2024, it's been rewarding to see his continued development and the partnership he's built with Colin since we brought them together in late 2025. This is a significant step forward for everyone involved, and we're focused on building a program capable of competing at the front.”
Clark steps up to GTD following a season racing a Porsche GT3 car with Braun.
“I'm incredibly excited and privileged to be competing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2027,” Clark said. “Colin and I have been working hard to prepare both the car and myself for this next step. Competing at this level is a dream come true, and I'm grateful to Kellymoss, Colin and IMSA for the trust and confidence they've placed in me. I can't wait to get started.”
Braun brings 174 IMSA starts, 26 wins, and three series championships (2014, 2015 PC, 2022 LMP3) to the program, along with prior GTD experience in a Porsche in 2017.
“I'm incredibly excited for 2027,” Braun said. “Michael and I clicked right away as co-drivers and built a great friendship throughout the 2026 season. Being part of his first full-season IMSA program is something I'm really looking forward to. He's put in a tremendous amount of work to prepare for this next step, and with the support of Kellymoss behind us, I believe we'll be well positioned to deliver strong results throughout the year. We're putting together a great group of people who are motivated to succeed, and we're going to have a lot of fun along the way!”
Marcelli, who has GTD and PC wins, returns to IMSA grid action after competing in Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America in 2026.
“I'm excited to join Kellymoss, Colin and Michael for the 2027 IMSA WeatherTech Championship,” Marcelli said. "There are so many great ingredients coming together in this program. Kellymoss has a rich history of success with Porsche and has assembled an experienced and talented group of people. It's an honor to join this organization.
“Colin and I have raced against each other for much of the past 15 years, and I've always had tremendous respect for him, both as a person and a driver. I look forward to working alongside him and learning from his experience.
“I'm also grateful to Michael and Elizabeth (Clark's wife) for this opportunity. Michael has already accomplished a great deal with Porsche, and his passion and commitment are exciting to see. I look forward to contributing to his continued development and helping the team achieve its goals. The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is truly a world-class series, and I think he's going to love it!”
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