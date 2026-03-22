Kevin Estre calls out Sebring winner Felipe Nasr for ‘not respecting’ team orders

Kevin Estre accused Porsche Penske Motorsport team-mate Felipe Nasr of violating team orders in the late stages of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

With roughly an 1h12m to go, team orders saw Estre’s #6 Porsche 963, equipped with fresh tires, move ahead of Nasr in the #7 sister car as the pair ran 1-2. However, the two were under threat while navigating traffic shortly after by the the #31 Whelen Cadillac of Jack Aitken. Before Aitken could apply pressure, though, Nasr made a late lunge into Turn 17 and pulled off an inside pass on his team-mate with 1h04m remaining.

In the end, even a late caution that set up a frantic run to the finish with 16m left wasn’t enough for the Frenchman to mount a challenge, allowing Nasr to claim his third overall win in IMSA’s once-around-the-clock endurance classic.

The tension in the post-race press conference was palpable between the two PPM team-mates. Estre was joined by co-drivers Matt Campbell and Laurens Vanthoor, while Nasr sat alongside his co-drivers, Lauren Heinrich and Julien Andlauer.

“Well, there was not much split really, we were on similar strategy,” said Estre, 37. “We stopped pretty much at the same time, just at some point, different tires.

“We were back and forth. But definitely at some point there was a call from the pit stand which was not respected. On the other hand, I don't know. I was driving the car, respecting what we were saying, trying to optimize our strategy, trying to get to the end 'cause we needed to save some fuel. That's what I did.

“Yeah, I think we both had to do the same, but somehow Felipe did something else, so I don't know. That's the way it is. That's when the pass happened. Then towards the end I think he had the pace definitely in clean air. He was fast enough that I couldn't really attack. I would definitely have done it, but there was no opportunity.

“So on pace, for sure towards the end they were there, but we had a brilliant race and we had a shot, but somehow like one hour before the end something happened, which was not too fair from my side. That's why we're all very frustrated and it's not nice. But that's the way it is.”

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Laurens Vanthoor, Kevin Estre, Matt Campbell Photo by: IMSA

The 33-year-old Nasr put more emphasis on his win than Estre’s accusation, but did say, “There’s always going to be all versions, right? My version, the team version, and the other drivers’ version.”

When asked by Motorsport.com to expand on the frustrations with Nasr, Estre didn’t want to replay each moment, but did further his stance.

“No, we're not redoing the race here,” Estre said. “We had some calls from the pit stand. While driving you assume being 1-2 that both cars had the same call, which I got the confirmation we both had the same call. Felipe decided to do something else, which in the end brought him the race. That's it really.

“There's nothing more for me to say. I just respect what the team told me. It was not to play or anything. It was just to save fuel to go to the end with the amount of yellow. We didn't know. In the end there was a lot of yellow. We didn't need to pit again. Otherwise, we'd be tight on fuel.

“That's what happened in the end. I don't know. Felipe can say what he feels. I just know what I felt, what was the rule, what was the communication. I think it was quite clear from both sides from what I understood. But in the end it didn't happen that way, so... That's the way it is.”

Nasr gave a concise reply.

“I don't think I have much to say, honestly,” the Brazilian said. “I'm here to win at the end of the day. I did it for the team. That's what matters. It's a 1-2 in the end. Big points today for the whole organization.”

PPM was dominant throughout the race, and with the pair being attached to each other, Estre was aware a situation like this could become a possibility.

“We were fighting the whole race,” Estre said. “Being 1-2, we were ahead, you know? We were always knowing that this could happen. It's always the case when team-mates fight. We have the same car. We have the same weakness and the same strength. It's always difficult to fight.

“We also have to think about Porsche, which is paying us, and Penske, and respect what they say. I will not say more.”