Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Breaking news

"Weird" tweaks by Kobayashi credited for WTR pace

shares
comments
"Weird" tweaks by Kobayashi credited for WTR pace
By:
Jan 28, 2020, 3:14 PM

Renger van der Zande says "weird" set-up changes made by Kamui Kobayashi were partly to thank for Wayne Taylor Racing's stunning pace during the night in the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Dutchman van der Zande posted the fastest lap of the race - a 1m34.652s - early in the 17th hour of the race during a quintuple stint in which he stretched the advantage of the #10 Cadillac DPi-V.R he shared with Kobayashi, Scott Dixon and Ryan Briscoe.

The quartet went on to secure victory, overcoming a full-course yellow that wiped out a lead of more than a minute and a subsequent penalty for jumping the red light in the pitlane.

Van der Zande described the WTR Caddy as "the best car I’ve driven around this track, for sure", partly thanks to some of the adjustments made after the team qualified fifth, seven tenths off the pace of the pole-winning Mazda RT24-P.

"I think to be honest, it was all done in the preparation," he said when asked what was key to his speed. "From all the four drivers and engineers, we found some items in the car that weren’t working in qualifying but knew it would work in the race.

"Kamui made some really weird changes in the setup in the TC [traction control] but it really helped. We were laughing about it, but it’s not often you feel so naturally and so fast with a car.

"I was in for four stints and I even asked for another since I was enjoying it so much and they gave it to me. I was enjoying the moment."

Read Also:

WTR's victory means that Kobayashi's perfect record of Rolex 24 wins remains in tact, after he won on his debut with the team last year alongside van der Zande, Jordan Taylor and his former Toyota WEC teammate Fernando Alonso.

The Japanese driver said he enjoyed the process of working on the #10 Cadillac to recover the pace it had been missing during the Roar Before the 24 test.

"When we came here last year, we only had a little chatting," said Kobayashi. "It was so quick. To make the seat in the Roar, it was a little bit short on time, but now we have more time.

"And like Wayne [Taylor] said, we worked together to build the car. We focused in the race, we came back from the Roar we found something good so we bring it back for race weekend. And once we rolled out, it was fast. I think that’s what great as well.

"I’m really happy for the team and all the drivers. This win is all about people helping each other: bringing the speed, bringing the car together. I think the team really felt like family."

Overall Winner #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R. Cadillac DPi, DPi: Renger Van Der Zande, Ryan Briscoe, Scott Dixon, Kamui Kobayashi

Overall Winner #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R. Cadillac DPi, DPi: Renger Van Der Zande, Ryan Briscoe, Scott Dixon, Kamui Kobayashi

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Next article
Mazda’s second place “like a victory” after previous troubles

Previous article

Mazda’s second place “like a victory” after previous troubles
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Daytona 24
Drivers Kamui Kobayashi
Teams Wayne Taylor Racing
Author Jamie Klein

IMSA Next session

Daytona 24

Daytona 24

22 Jan - 26 Jan

Trending

1
WRC

Campaign to bring WRC back to Perth kicks off

2
Formula 1

The unseen side of F1 life that must not be ignored

3
Formula 1

New Mosley film includes segments he "would've cut"

Latest videos

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race' 02:19
IMSA

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race'

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours 01:51
IMSA

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours

Kyle Busch eager for the Rolex 24 at Daytona after test days 01:21
IMSA

Kyle Busch eager for the Rolex 24 at Daytona after test days

Meet the Corvette C8.R 01:44
IMSA

Meet the Corvette C8.R

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - We won it all 02:01
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - We won it all

Latest news

"Weird" tweaks by Kobayashi credited for WTR pace
IMSA

"Weird" tweaks by Kobayashi credited for WTR pace

Mazda’s second place “like a victory” after previous troubles
IMSA

Mazda’s second place “like a victory” after previous troubles

Acura's Daytona BoP "a tough pill to swallow"
IMSA

Acura's Daytona BoP "a tough pill to swallow"

Risi Ferrari was "struggling to outperform GTD cars"
IMSA

Risi Ferrari was "struggling to outperform GTD cars"

Mostert: Rolex 24 victory “biggest win since Bathurst”
IMSA

Mostert: Rolex 24 victory “biggest win since Bathurst”

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.